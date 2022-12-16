It’s beginning to look a lot like… holiday madness. With tying up work, packing to head home, and, obviously, wrapping gifts in such a way that tells the recipient, “I totally have my life together and definitely had enough time to do this,” there’s little time to get every last beauty service done by the time the holidays roll around. If sitting at the nail salon for hours on end will throw your schedule out of wack, there’s one holiday-ready manicure you can create at home in no time: Hailey Bieber’s candy cane glazed donut manicure.

1 DAY AGO