Houston, TX

Man charged in deadly break-in shooting drove getaway car, 2 men still sought, police say

ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phuFA_0jktGiAX00

One of the three men who Houston police said played a role in the death of a former Prairie View A&M football player appeared in probable cause court overnight.

Jay Blanton, 34, was shot and killed while trying to hide during a break-in at his home in the 8400 block of Safeguard Street on Houston's southside last Saturday, according to police.

New details about what led up to the deadly shooting were revealed in court overnight. Officials said 21-year-old Carl Michael McCloud Jr. admitted to everything.

Police believe he drove the getaway car after the shooting. He's charged with capital murder.

Police said in an update Friday afternoon that two other unknown suspects, described only as Black males, are wanted for questioning in the shooting.

"The suspects entered through the partially-opened garage door. A struggle ensued. The suspects fired a gun multiple times at the decedent," a prosecutor read in court.

Two masked suspects are accused of trying to rob Blanton at his home. Investigators said one of the suspects was armed.

SEE ALSO: Arrest made after homeowner killed in front of girlfriend in Houston's southside, HPD says

Police arrested Carl Michael McCloud, accusing him of killing a Houston homeowner in front of his girlfriend in the southside on Safeguard Street.

Blanton and his girlfriend went to the garage when they heard someone in the backyard, according to investigators. That's when they were faced with the two masked suspects.

Police said the two men broke in, fought Blanton, then shot him. Medical examiners say he suffered gunshot wounds to the head, left upper and lower extremities, and torso. His girlfriend wasn't hurt.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot and possibly got into a waiting vehicle nearby, HPD said.

Investigators later identified McCloud as the driver of that vehicle. He was taken into custody on Dec. 14 and subsequently charged.

Blanton was a former linebacker for Prairie View A&M. His mom said he was a "gentle giant" -- her only child. She has spent this last week waiting for her son's alleged killer to be caught.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Homeowner killed in front of girlfriend while confronting prowlers in Houston's southside, HPD says

A man was shot and killed in a targeted attack after two prowlers were at his home in Houston's southside on Safeguard Street, police said.

The state asked McCloud get no bond. His public defender asked for a $35,000 bond.

The probable cause court judge did not make a decision on the bond and deferred the decision to the district court judge.

McCloud is due back in court on Monday, Dec. 19.

Anyone with information on the identities of the two unknown wanted suspects is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

