ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Garage Fire Displaces Bar Nunn Family

The Fire Chief of the Bar Nunn Fire Department confirmed to K2 Radio News that a garage fire displaced one family on Sunday afternoon. "The Bar Nunn Fire Department received report that a structure fire was ongoing," Fire Chief Robert Hoover told K2 Radio News. "Upon arrival, we went through and got an initial knockdown on the fire in the garage. We kept it from going into the house. We did lose a vehicle in the garage. We got pretty heavy damage in the garage. And a little bit of smoke damage inside the house. But no injuries or fatalities or anything like that."
BAR NUNN, WY
My Country 95.5

PHOTOS: Crash on Wyoming Blvd Across from Mesa Plaza

There was a crash this morning around 8:00 a.m. on Wyoming Blvd and Talon, across from the Mesa Plaza involving two vehicles. Traffic was backed up on either end as police officers directed vehicles around the accident. We will update this story if and when more information is available. Two...
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper Citizen Recognized by Fire Department for Saving A Life

The Casper Fire-EMS recognized Andrew Harris for saving the life of Jeff Miller. Harris was awarded Casper Fire-EMS's Citizen Recognition Award - "given to ordinary Casper citizens like himself", for performing extraordinary actions in service to his fellow man and community. "There's one thing that you can't get more of....
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney

The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco. Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday. "Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

This Is What Casper Googled More Than Anyone In 2022

Google is by far one of the most significant search engines on the web. It is so common we say "Google it" to refer to any search on the internet. Each year the company compiles the end-of-year searches for their Local Year in Seach. We took a look at what Casper searched for the year 2022. Don't worry. It won't show THOSE searches, but the report delves into the most common and unique searches.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

Natrona County Arrest Log (12/16/22 – 12/18/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

Snoop Dogg Talks About First Time In Casper [INTERVIEW, VIDEO]

The Puff Puff Pass Tour is rolling through Casper, so "Tha Doggfather", Snoop Dogg gave us the inside scoop on what's going on with him. Snoop talked about everything from an upcoming movie project, coming to Casper for the first time and hooking up with his extended family that includes Tha Dogg Pound, Warren G and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony. The OG assured us, the concert will be of the hook!
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

UPDATE: Casper Re-entry Center Escapee Is Caught

A man who escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center on Thursday has been caught, according to a Natrona County Sheriff's Office news release on Friday afternoon. Justin Collins, 27, was wanted for felony escape after failing to return from a work-release program at 1 p.m. Thursday, and at 4 p.m. the CRC staff reporting him as an escapee to the Sheriff's Office.
CASPER, WY
My Country 95.5

My Country 95.5

Casper, WY
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

My Country 95.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy