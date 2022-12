BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Off and on rain showers will continue through the day Monday and into Tuesday morning. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible leading to localized spots of 2-3″ of rain mainly north of Baton Rouge. Rain amounts outside of these bullseyes will average around 1″. Temperatures won’t warm much and winds will be breezy making for dreary, damp, breezy days ahead.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO