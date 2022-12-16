ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move

General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
Doc Martin star compares Christmas special to Marvel movie – and reveals filming accident

Doc Martin star Martin Clunes has revealed he was involved in a filming mishap while shooting the series' Christmas special – which he also compared to a Marvel movie. Appearing on tonight's (December 20) episode of The One Show, Clunes said that filming for the Christmas episode, which serves as the doctor's last-ever outing, took a turn for the worse when a stunt he was performing went wrong.
Coronation Street casts former Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road star Andrew Still

Coronation Street has cast former Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road actor Andrew Still in a recurring guest role. Andrew played the original Joel Dexter on Hollyoaks between 2011 and 2013 before Rory Douglas-Speed took over the role in 2016. Only a few details about Still's Corrie character have been revealed so...
The Umbrella Academy boss shares new details about final season 4

The Umbrella Academy boss Steve Blackman has taken to Twitter to reveal a key detail about the show's upcoming fourth and final season. Blackman revealed to fans that the final season of the Netflix superhero show will consist of six episodes. This will make the show the shortest season in the show's pantheon so far, with seasons 1-3 each having 10 episodes, including the dramatic third season.
Hollyoaks' Peri and Shaq share Christmas kiss

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Peri and Shaq have shared a festive kiss in Hollyoaks. Last week, Nadira and Peri discovered that Juliet had lied to them both by revealing she'd got back with the other in order to keep a secret. They had no idea that Juliet was actually trying to...
Hollyoaks star Niamh Blackshaw reveals aftermath of Juliet sharing cancer diagnosis

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Niamh Blackshaw has spoken to Digital Spy about the fallout from her character Juliet Nightingale sharing news of her illness. Juliet was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and has so far been receiving support from her brother James, Ste Hay and local doctor Misbah Maalik.
9 huge Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas week

Emmerdale spoilers follow. In next week's Emmerdale, it's Christmas in the village but there's not much festive cheer for the Dingles as a newcomer arrives and is revealed to be Cain and Chas's half-brother, Caleb. Elsewhere, Chas feels miserable and alone as Paddy makes a terrible mistake at work, while...
EastEnders extends early release iPlayer episodes

EastEnders spoilers follow. The BBC has released the upcoming schedule for EastEnders, confirming that the soap will continue to be released on iPlayer ahead of broadcast. The soap will air on Monday 19, Tuesday 20, Thursday 22, and Friday 23 at 7.30pm on BBC One, with the episodes also being released on the streaming service at 6am. Episodes had previously been released early in order to accommodate for the World Cup schedule.
Coronation Street reveals twist over Jacob's connection to Harvey

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street aired a shocking twist over the true connection between Jacob and Harvey. Previously, Corrie viewers knew that Jack James Ryan's Jacob was working for Harvey (Strictly Come Dancing's Will Mellor) when he joined the show last year. He was a bit of a bad boy back then but has since been on a steady character arc that has seen him accepted by the residents of Coronation Street.
EastEnders offers first look at Holby City star Patsy Kensit as Lola's mum Emma

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has unveiled the first look at Holby City star Patsy Kensit in her new role. As reported earlier this year, the veteran soap star will be arriving in Albert Square as Lola Pearce's long-lost mum Emma after learning her daughter has terminal cancer. Emma left Lola...
His Dark Materials' Amir Wilson breaks down season 3's emotional reunion scene

His Dark Materials season 3 episode 6 spoilers follow. His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson has broken down an emotional reunion scene between his character Will and his on-screen father John in season 3 of the BBC show. Wilson plays Will Parry in the TV show based on Philip Pullman's...
Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan calls for Sharon return after Harvey reveal

Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan has called for Sharon to return following the shocking reveal that he is related to Harvey Gaskell. In last night's (December 19) episode, we found out that Jack's character Jacob is Harvey's nephew when his dad Damon confirmed the news.
Emmerdale star Jessie Elland explains Chloe's big new crisis

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jessie Elland has discussed the latest trouble ahead for her character Chloe Harris. This week's episodes see Chloe's sister Amy Wyatt turn against her when they find themselves at odds over their recent bust-up with Charity Dingle. Amy has given the police a false statement...
Sky apologises for airing Game of Thrones episode pre-watershed

Sky has issued an apology after an episode of Game of Thrones aired pre-watershed and without PIN protection earlier this year. On August 19 at 7:35 am an episode of the series – which is famous for its use of strong language, scenes of a sexual nature, and graphic violence – aired on Sky Atlantic.
Emmerdale's Ethan and Marcus confront Greg after groping attempt

Emmerdale spoilers follow. Ethan and Marcus have confronted Greg after a groping attempt in Emmerdale. Marcus has been growing increasingly uncomfortable with Ethan's colleague at the law firm, Greg, making unwanted advances to him behind his partner's back in recent days. Monday's episode (December 19) saw the unease continue when...
Death in Paradise's Ralf Little reacts to making show history

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little is officially the longest-serving detective on the show, with four series and two specials to his name. The actor, who plays DI Neville Parker, has said that making history with his character has been "fulfilling and flattering". "I think it's really, really fulfilling and...

