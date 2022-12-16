Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'General Hospital' Makes Major Casting Move
General Hospital fans are used to seeing the drama of Port Charles play out in front of the cameras, but an unexpected behind-the-scenes twist broke on Monday. Marcus Coloma, who has played Prince Nikolas Cassadine since 2019, is reportedly leaving the series before he can film his final scenes. Coloma is the fifth of six actors to play Nikolas.
digitalspy.com
Doc Martin star compares Christmas special to Marvel movie – and reveals filming accident
Doc Martin star Martin Clunes has revealed he was involved in a filming mishap while shooting the series' Christmas special – which he also compared to a Marvel movie. Appearing on tonight's (December 20) episode of The One Show, Clunes said that filming for the Christmas episode, which serves as the doctor's last-ever outing, took a turn for the worse when a stunt he was performing went wrong.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street stars Elle Mulvaney and Liam Scholes confirm real-life relationship on Instagram
Their characters might not have much in common, but it turns out that behind the scenes of Coronation Street, Elle Mulvaney and Liam Scholes have been forming a bond. The duo, who play Amy Barlow and Eli Higginson, took to Instagram yesterday to confirm their new real-life relationship. Both Elle...
digitalspy.com
Former Hollyoaks star Matt Littler reveals secret behind-the-scenes role in Maxine's storyline
Former Hollyoaks star Matt Littler has been working with the soap again, playing a key behind-the-scenes role in the most powerful story of the year. The actor is best known for playing fan favourite Max Cunningham from 1997 to 2008, when the character was killed off in a heartbreaking episode.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street casts former Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road star Andrew Still
Coronation Street has cast former Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road actor Andrew Still in a recurring guest role. Andrew played the original Joel Dexter on Hollyoaks between 2011 and 2013 before Rory Douglas-Speed took over the role in 2016. Only a few details about Still's Corrie character have been revealed so...
digitalspy.com
The Umbrella Academy boss shares new details about final season 4
The Umbrella Academy boss Steve Blackman has taken to Twitter to reveal a key detail about the show's upcoming fourth and final season. Blackman revealed to fans that the final season of the Netflix superhero show will consist of six episodes. This will make the show the shortest season in the show's pantheon so far, with seasons 1-3 each having 10 episodes, including the dramatic third season.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks' Peri and Shaq share Christmas kiss
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Peri and Shaq have shared a festive kiss in Hollyoaks. Last week, Nadira and Peri discovered that Juliet had lied to them both by revealing she'd got back with the other in order to keep a secret. They had no idea that Juliet was actually trying to...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Niamh Blackshaw reveals aftermath of Juliet sharing cancer diagnosis
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Niamh Blackshaw has spoken to Digital Spy about the fallout from her character Juliet Nightingale sharing news of her illness. Juliet was recently diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma and has so far been receiving support from her brother James, Ste Hay and local doctor Misbah Maalik.
digitalspy.com
9 huge Emmerdale spoilers for Christmas week
Emmerdale spoilers follow. In next week's Emmerdale, it's Christmas in the village but there's not much festive cheer for the Dingles as a newcomer arrives and is revealed to be Cain and Chas's half-brother, Caleb. Elsewhere, Chas feels miserable and alone as Paddy makes a terrible mistake at work, while...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders extends early release iPlayer episodes
EastEnders spoilers follow. The BBC has released the upcoming schedule for EastEnders, confirming that the soap will continue to be released on iPlayer ahead of broadcast. The soap will air on Monday 19, Tuesday 20, Thursday 22, and Friday 23 at 7.30pm on BBC One, with the episodes also being released on the streaming service at 6am. Episodes had previously been released early in order to accommodate for the World Cup schedule.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals twist over Jacob's connection to Harvey
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street aired a shocking twist over the true connection between Jacob and Harvey. Previously, Corrie viewers knew that Jack James Ryan's Jacob was working for Harvey (Strictly Come Dancing's Will Mellor) when he joined the show last year. He was a bit of a bad boy back then but has since been on a steady character arc that has seen him accepted by the residents of Coronation Street.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders offers first look at Holby City star Patsy Kensit as Lola's mum Emma
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has unveiled the first look at Holby City star Patsy Kensit in her new role. As reported earlier this year, the veteran soap star will be arriving in Albert Square as Lola Pearce's long-lost mum Emma after learning her daughter has terminal cancer. Emma left Lola...
digitalspy.com
Why Netflix's Firefly Lane was cancelled after season 2 – and the chances of season 3
Firefly Lane season 2 spoilers follow. It's a swift two seasons, many questionable wigs and out for folksy Netflix drama Firefly Lane, and as sad as that may be, it's always been the plan. Fans were reunited with life-long BFFs Kate and Tully (played by TV royalty Sarah Chalke and...
digitalspy.com
His Dark Materials' Amir Wilson breaks down season 3's emotional reunion scene
His Dark Materials season 3 episode 6 spoilers follow. His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson has broken down an emotional reunion scene between his character Will and his on-screen father John in season 3 of the BBC show. Wilson plays Will Parry in the TV show based on Philip Pullman's...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan calls for Sharon return after Harvey reveal
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan has called for Sharon to return following the shocking reveal that he is related to Harvey Gaskell. In last night's (December 19) episode, we found out that Jack's character Jacob is Harvey's nephew when his dad Damon confirmed the news.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale star Jessie Elland explains Chloe's big new crisis
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Jessie Elland has discussed the latest trouble ahead for her character Chloe Harris. This week's episodes see Chloe's sister Amy Wyatt turn against her when they find themselves at odds over their recent bust-up with Charity Dingle. Amy has given the police a false statement...
digitalspy.com
Friday Night Dinner and Death in Paradise stars lead apocalyptic Channel 4 show in exclusive first trailer
Channel 4 has shared the first trailer of provocative apocalyptic comedy Everyone Else Burns exclusively with Digital Spy. Coming to our screens in January 2023, the six-part series stars The Inbetweeners and Friday Night Dinner star Simon Bird and Death in Paradise's Kate O'Flynn as the heads of a very Christian family in Manchester.
digitalspy.com
Sky apologises for airing Game of Thrones episode pre-watershed
Sky has issued an apology after an episode of Game of Thrones aired pre-watershed and without PIN protection earlier this year. On August 19 at 7:35 am an episode of the series – which is famous for its use of strong language, scenes of a sexual nature, and graphic violence – aired on Sky Atlantic.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Ethan and Marcus confront Greg after groping attempt
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Ethan and Marcus have confronted Greg after a groping attempt in Emmerdale. Marcus has been growing increasingly uncomfortable with Ethan's colleague at the law firm, Greg, making unwanted advances to him behind his partner's back in recent days. Monday's episode (December 19) saw the unease continue when...
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise's Ralf Little reacts to making show history
Death in Paradise star Ralf Little is officially the longest-serving detective on the show, with four series and two specials to his name. The actor, who plays DI Neville Parker, has said that making history with his character has been "fulfilling and flattering". "I think it's really, really fulfilling and...
Comments / 0