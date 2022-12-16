EastEnders spoilers follow. The BBC has released the upcoming schedule for EastEnders, confirming that the soap will continue to be released on iPlayer ahead of broadcast. The soap will air on Monday 19, Tuesday 20, Thursday 22, and Friday 23 at 7.30pm on BBC One, with the episodes also being released on the streaming service at 6am. Episodes had previously been released early in order to accommodate for the World Cup schedule.

1 DAY AGO