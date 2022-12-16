Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Days of Our Lives Shocker: Tamara Braun Exits as Ava Vitali
Ava's latest stint in Salem is over. Tamara Braun confirmed this week that she was exiting the Peacock daytime soap after two years back in the role. “Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem,” she wrote.
TV Fanatic
The White Lotus Season 3: Which Characters Should Return?
Our trip to The White Lotus: Sicily is over, but with a third season on the horizon, it's hard not to think about who we would like to return when it premieres. The White Lotus Season 2 brought Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries back from the first season. That alone...
TV Fanatic
Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7 Review: The Dream Is Not Me
The Yellowstone has been in trouble since we first laid eyes on it, but now, it's in dire straights. Ranching is a brutal business, and Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 7 shows how quickly things can go from troubling to untenable. The light at the end of this tunnel comes from...
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
kidsactivitiesblog.com
Baby Names Expected To Be Popular In 2023
For many, a new year means a new member of the family. And if you’re expecting a baby in the new year, chances are, you are constantly thinking about what to name him or her. Luckily, we are making one of the most important decisions of your life, easier.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
TV Fanatic
Disney+ 2023 Preview Teases Loki Season 2, Ahsoka, & More
With 2022 almost in the rear-view mirror, Disney+ is looking ahead to 2023. The streaming service has shared a trailer for its content offerings in 2023, including new footage for some of its most highly-anticipated series. There's been a buzz about Loki ever since it first debuted in June 2021,...
TV Fanatic
1923: Taylor Sheridan Confirms How Long The Latest Yellowstone Prequel Will Last
1923 launched to record numbers for Paramount+ just a few days ago, and naturally, there are questions about how long the Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-led spinoff will last. Ahead of the premiere, it was reported that franchise overlord Taylor Sheridan and Paramount+ were interested in keeping the cast intact for a second batch of episodes.
TV Fanatic
TV Ratings: The Wheel Starts Low for NBC
NBC's newest game show got underway Monday with lower-than-expected ratings. The Wheel launched in the 10 p.m. hour with 1.3 million viewers and a 0.2 rating in the demo. The series didn't get the strongest lead-in, launching out of Shrek 2 (1.8 million/0.3 rating). NBC has committed to airing the...
TV Fanatic
Cecily Strong Reacts to Sudden Saturday Night Live Exit: 'I'll Always Know Home Is Here'
Saturday Night Live fans were dealt a huge blow on Saturday when it was announced that series mainstay Cecily Strong would be departing. The news broke just hours ahead of her final episode. Strong, who joined the series as a featured player in 2012, took to social media the day...
TV Fanatic
1923 Crushes Paramount+ Viewership Record
The Yellowstone universe is not slowing down at this stage. The latest prequel, anchored by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, launched to record numbers for Paramount+. Including Paramount+ and multiple Paramount Network airings, 1923 Season 1 Episode 1 got off the ground running with 7.4 million viewers. The streaming service...
TV Fanatic
Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha to Headline Hallmark's First 2023 Christmas Movie
Hallmark has aired its final original movie premiere of the 2022 Countdown to Christmas programming event, and that can only mean one thing:. Well, Hallmark dropped some exciting news on Tuesday. Hallmark unwrapped its first original holiday movie for 2023 with A Biltmore Christmas, starring Bethany Joy Lenz (Good Sam,...
TV Fanatic
Let's Make A Deal Exclusive Sneak Peek: Wayne Brady's Letter to Santa
Let's Make a Deal is here to spread some holiday cheer. CBS will air two very special episodes of the hit series this week, and we could not be more excited. The holiday festivities begin December 22 with traders taking a ride on the Christmas Cash Train, opening the countdown calendar, and revealing gifts with prizes inside!
TV Fanatic
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15 Trailer Teases Ariana Grande, Julia Garner, & More Guest Judges
RuPaul's Drag Race touches down on its new home on MTV next month, and there will be plenty of new guest judges. MTV announced that the new judging panel for Season 15 would consist of Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison. Yes, the series is embracing change.
TV Fanatic
Tyler Hilton Shares the Appeal of When Christmas Was Young, Working with Karen David
This Sunday, musical artist Tyler Hilton stars in a CBS original holiday film, When Christmas Was Young, with Fear the Walking Dead star Karen David. Luke Dawson's career is in danger, and he can only save it by getting the recording rights to a Christmas ballad for his only client, Lindsay Wyatt. The problem is the original singer, Melody, is immune to his cocky charm.
