We Hate Driving On These Idaho Roads In The Snow
If we asked the Idaho Department of Transportation what roads were the worst in the snow, they'd probably give us a different answer. We wanted an unbiased answer. We want the truth about the worst roads to drive in after or during a snowstorm. A lot could g into your...
How to Find the 7 Most Epic Snow Tubing Adventures in Idaho
If you live in Idaho, you know that it gets cold here. When it gets cold, you naturally want to pile on the layers and go play in the snow!. For many of our friends and neighbors, that means hitting the slopes at Bogus Basin, Brundage, Tamarack or one of Idaho's other amazing ski areas. But for you? Maybe you're a little more like us. You're uncoordinated. Your ACL started to ache at the very thought of getting on skis. You might actually fracture something just by sliding your feet into snowboard boots.
Cute Idaho Mountain Town Is Actually The Smallest City In America
One of the many qualities that attract people to Idaho is the smaller cities. Even Boise, Idaho's largest city, is much smaller than places like Los Angeles and other California towns that so many have moved here to escape. The mass exodus from California has led to the growth of the Treasure Valley. The smallest towns in Idaho have yet to see that growth. The smaller cities have gotten smaller during the same time Boise has seen massive growth.
Here Are The Changes Boise Drivers Want In 2023
As we near the end of 2022, many of us are making resolutions and many of you even shared what you think Boise's new year's resolutions should be. Amidst all of the suggestions and the chatter on things discussed in 2022, there appears to be one common theme - driving.
BREAKING NEWS: Idaho State Police Find Lost 84-Year-Old Nampa Man
KTVB reports the Idaho State Police have ended the search for missing R.J. Lewis of Nampa as of late Wednesday night. The 84-year-old man had left his home on his own accord yesterday. It was reported that Lewis got into his black 2001 Ford F250 at 12:30 p.m., and hadn't been seen or heard from since.
You Have to See Idaho’s Most Charming Bed and Breakfast
Idaho is full of fun, quirky, beautiful and incredible places to stay. The gem state has some fantastic Bed and Breakfast spots worth exploring. Before we get to the most charming in the state, take a look at this place in Boise that lets you experience far away destinations from right here in Idaho with its unique theme rooms.
Legendary Boise Restaurant Is One of the Best Christmas Restaurants in America
Sure. When you see Christmas cards and holiday commercials on TV, Christmas Day is usually portrayed by big families gathered around the dining room table or around the tree. But we know that not everyone’s holiday looks like that!. Maybe you live far away from your family and traveling...
Free House On Boise’s Craigslist Just Needs Land {PICTURES}
Finding affordable housing in Boise has been difficult for the last several years. Everyone is looking for that diamond in the rough meant for them. Maybe you still need to find it. Maybe there's no such thing as a house destined just for you. Or you may be running across it right now.
Popular Boise Car Wash Opens New Location, Offers Free Washes
Growing up, washing the car wasn't so...sexy? You would drive into a building made of literal brick with those big metal drains on the ground and you'd get to work--getting tangled in that long hose and feeding the timer so you could get a little more foam on that ride. If you were a real one--you'd do it at home with a garden hose.
Boise is Home to Idaho’s Best All You Can Eat Buffet
According to Delish.com the best all you can eat buffet in all of Idaho is right here in Boise and is none other than Bombay Grill. If you like Indian food, or are not sure if you like Indian food. This is your spot. Enjoy a family-run traditional Indian eatery with specialty dishes & a lunch buffet served in a homey space.
Update On Boise Chiropractor Accused of Being a ‘Peeping Tom’
Garden City Police arrested Justin Michael Anderson, 33, for an alleged 'Peeping Tom' incident that occurred on Sep. 16, 2022. According to CBS2 IdahoNews, a female patient had discovered a hidden "recording device" while undressing in the chiropractor's changing room. Outraged and distraught, the patient left the chiropractor's office and...
Incredibly Unique $3 Million Home in Boise Has Awesome Features
So, I found a really unique home in Boise, and not only is it really vibrant and artistic, but it’s also in a very cool location — perfectly “nestled within the forests along the Mediterranean Basin,” according to the home’s description. It’s a 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom home in Boise with 4,802 square feet of space and it’s currently listed at $2,995,000.
A Boise Donut Shop That Ranks as One of the Best in America
As we approach Christmas, is your break room at work turning into a place for more and more treats, too? I noticed the other day at work that our break room had boxes and boxes of donuts — all from different place. So, I started to wonder... which place is the best place for donuts in the Boise area?
Amazing Home With Water Park Still Available 6 Hours From Boise
If you ever wanted to own your piece of Heaven, this might be it! A six-hour commute seems extreme, but this home is 30 minutes from a private airport, so if you can afford your plane, this is totally doable. Getting family and friends to visit should be easy too. Getting them to leave will be difficult because this home has everything.
You Still Have Time To Make These Popular Idaho Christmas Cookies
It's actually been pretty disappointing this holiday season. I have yet to receive any holiday candy or cookies and as much as I like to admit I don't have a huge sweet tooth I like getting some Christmas cookies as much as the next person. Google released a map earlier...
Fact or Fiction? It’s Illegal to Pass a Slow Snowplow in Idaho
Over the last couple of days, we’ve dug into some pressing questions you’ve had about winter or Christmas-related laws in the Gem State. We’ve discovered that on Christmas Day, no matter how crazy your relatives drive you, you can’t buy liquor to drink them away on Christmas Day. (Christmas Eve is fair game, so you can always stock up.)
Brantley Gilbert & 5 Finger Death Punch Love Nampa, Idaho! PHOTOS
Yeah, it’s safe to say Idaho loves Brantley Gilbert and Five Finger Death Punch, but are the feelings mutual? Absolutely. The incredibly unique duo brought a packed house to the Ford Idaho Center last night, and it stayed packed the whole time. Keep scrolling for pictures we got at the concert 👇
Don’t Want to Cook for Christmas? Boise is Home to Idaho’s Best Christmas Dinner Restuarant
Christmas time is a wonderful fun magical time. It can also be quite hectic. So, if you are looking forward to gathering with family, friends or your partner but don't want to add to the stress by being responsible for a special dinner, don't overwhelm yourself. Luckily, there are always restaurants open on Christmas. Just enjoy...
Really the Craziest House in Idaho? See for Yourself!
Idaho has some absolutely incredible homes, and if you look hard enough, you can find really unique homes that leave you with more questions than answers — like how or why? But I don’t think I’ve seen one quite as unique as this one before. Keep scrolling for the pictures 👇
Honoring Boise’s Larry Gebert for a Great Cause On New Year’s Day
The Idaho Make Wish Foundation of Idaho invites you to their 20 years of Idahoans jumping into the cold waters of Lucky Peak on New Year's Day. That's right, for over twenty years, sane, rational, tax-paying Idahoans from all walks of life will not be sleeping in but taking a chilly 'plunge' into freezing waters. January 1st, 2023, will be the first 'Polar Plunge' without beloved KTVB Meteorologist Larry Gebert. Mr. Gebert was incredible on the air but even better off the air. The television personality dedicated thousands of hours to helping nonprofit charitable groups in our area.
