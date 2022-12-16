Read full article on original website
iowapublicradio.org
Monday, December 19th, 2022
The head of the Iowa Democratic Party plans to step down in the wake of a vote by the national party to kick the Iowa caucuses out of the early window of picking a presidential nominee. Meatpacking plant and farm workers who were exempted from COVID-19 lockdowns can apply for $600 in direct cash assistance. Plus, we learn what Iowans are doing to fight a public health crisis known as Missing and Murdered Indigenous women.
New nonprofit hopes to fill gaps left by closure of Glenwood Resource Center
Council Bluffs is expanding its treatment options for Iowans with developmental disabilities, after the announcement that the nearby Glenwood Resource Center would be closing. The imminent closure of the center, a state-run institution for those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, will leave around 135 people in need of care. The national nonprofit Community Options is opening a new location in southwest Iowa to help fulfill the needs of those no longer able to stay at the facility.
Iowa Native communities combat crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
A small postcard is the last thing that Jess Lopez-Walker’s family received from her aunt. Paulette ‘Paulie’ Walker of the Winnebago Tribe sent it after moving to California with a boyfriend in 1984. The family never heard from her again. Lopez-Walker said her aunt’s disappearance left a hole in the family — especially for her mother.
University of Missouri aims to recruit 3,000 farms for climate-smart practices with USDA grant
The largest federal grant in University of Missouri history is focused on helping farmers implement climate-smart practices. The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the $25 million grant to the university’s two-year-old Center for Regenerative Agriculture earlier this fall. The project is one of 140 nationwide in a $3.1 billion...
National Weather Service advises against pre-holiday travel amid blizzard conditions
This story will be updated as new information becomes available. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the central and south-central parts of the state, and is encouraging Iowans to alter or delay their holiday travel plans. The warning, which is in effect from 6 p.m....
