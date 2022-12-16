Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor Officially Out The SeasonOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Colts Star RB Jonathan Taylor Has Major InjuryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in IndianaTravel MavenIndianapolis, IN
This Indianapolis organization is giving away millionsAsh JurbergIndianapolis, IN
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
Frank Reich has powerful message for Kirk Cousins after comeback record is broken vs. Colts
After setting the NFL comeback record vs. the Colts on Saturday, Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins had a text waiting for him from the quarterback whose record he broke: Former Colts coach Frank Reich. "Kirk, for 30 years, that moment has given me an opportunity to share many things about football...
Vikings announcer wows again in epic comeback against Colts
The games keep gifting Paul Allen the chance to make memorable highlights.
Colts paying former coach Frank Reich $9 million a year through 2026, according to ESPN
Earlier this month, former Colts coach Frank Reich said he wasn't "even close to bitter" over getting fired by the team this season. That could be partly due to the fact he'll receive as much as $36 million from the team through 2026, according to ESPN. It was included in a story on the NFL telling teams they have spent $800 million on fired coaches and executives over the last five years.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Indianapolis WR TJ McWilliams explains why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota
"I'd say the biggest reasons I decided to switch to Minnesota was the family atmosphere that's been created by the Gopher coaching staff and players," 2023 Indianapolis (Ind.) wide receiver TJ McWilliams said to 247Sports about why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota. "The trust they all have for each other is truly special. Coach PJ Fleck has an unrivaled amount of energy and excitement. Not to mention Athan Kaliakmanis. He's going to be special and I'm excited to work with him."
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue shares behind-the-scenes look of Drew Brees arriving as assistant coach for bowl game
Drew Brees is a true Purdue legend in every sense of the word. He’s also back in West Lafayette, signing on as an interim assistant to help with the coaching transition and bowl prep for the Boilermakers. On Sunday, Purdue shared a behind-the-scenes look of the former QB arriving...
What Davidson Coach Matt McKillop Said After Indy Classic Loss to Purdue
No. 1 Purdue basketball defeated Davidson 69-61 on Saturday during the 2022 Indy Classic at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, moving to 11-0 on the season. Here's the full transcript of coach Matt McKillop's postgame press conference.
Matt Ryan’s Wife, Sarah, Pokes Fun at Colts for Collapse in World Cup Tweet
A spellbinding World Cup final couldn’t quite erase Indianapolis’ Saturday meltdown.
Rex Ryan Rips Colts After Blowing 33-Point Lead: 'Absolutely Atrocious'
The Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-point lead yesterday to the Minnesota Vikings and set a new NFL record in the process for the biggest blown lead of all time. It was shocking to watch. Everything went right for the Colts and then everything went horrifically wrong. Rex Ryan was distraught about it on ESPN this morning and ripped into the franchise for what he labeled an absolutely embarrassing collapse. He also said that Jeff Saturday being a former coworker does not absolve him of criticism or blame. Rex Ryan went off on Jeff Saturday & the colts for giving up 33 points & losing to the Vikings ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ’€ðŸ’€ pic.twitter.com/H22u8etGFW Yeah. Ryan's got the right of it. There is no shortage of ways to describe how bad this loss was. An effort of such catastrophic proportions falls on the shoulders of everybody but Saturday feels most at fault. The downsides of being the head honcho.
Jim Irsay assures Colts GM Chris Ballard will return in 2023; Jim Harbaugh on HC radar?
Several teams have disappointed this season, and the Colts are near the top of that list. They have gone from a team that led the NFL with seven Pro Bowlers last season to one with a 4-10-1 squad that just blew an NFL-record 33-point lead. The Colts have already fired...
WTHI
Former Sycamore Dafney joins Colts
Former Indiana State football player Dominique Dafney has signed with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad. The tight end has spent time this season in Green Bay and Denver.
stadiumjourney.com
Kokomo Memorial Gym - Kokomo Wildkats
Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium E Superior St Kokomo, IN 46901. Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium was dedicated on October 20, 1949, and was named in honor of the men and women from the town who lost their lives in World War II. The 7,200-seat physical education building was one of the largest in the world when it first opened, ushering a new era of bigger and better high school basketball gyms, but subsequent renovations have brought it down to its current capacity of around 5,200 people, ranking it as the 33rd largest high school gym in the world.
Indiana basketball preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis out vs. Elon
Indiana preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis is out tonight as the No. 18 Hoosiers face Elon. The 6-foot-9 senior Jackson-Davis leads Indiana in scoring (16.4 points per game), rebounding (8.3 per game) and blocked shots (2.7 per game). No other IU player is scoring in double figures per game. Jackson-Davis has...
Comments / 0