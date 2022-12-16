ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Colts paying former coach Frank Reich $9 million a year through 2026, according to ESPN

Earlier this month, former Colts coach Frank Reich said he wasn't "even close to bitter" over getting fired by the team this season. That could be partly due to the fact he'll receive as much as $36 million from the team through 2026, according to ESPN. It was included in a story on the NFL telling teams they have spent $800 million on fired coaches and executives over the last five years.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
247Sports

Indianapolis WR TJ McWilliams explains why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota

"I'd say the biggest reasons I decided to switch to Minnesota was the family atmosphere that's been created by the Gopher coaching staff and players," 2023 Indianapolis (Ind.) wide receiver TJ McWilliams said to 247Sports about why he flipped from Purdue to Minnesota. "The trust they all have for each other is truly special. Coach PJ Fleck has an unrivaled amount of energy and excitement. Not to mention Athan Kaliakmanis. He's going to be special and I'm excited to work with him."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Big Lead

Rex Ryan Rips Colts After Blowing 33-Point Lead: 'Absolutely Atrocious'

The Indianapolis Colts blew a 33-point lead yesterday to the Minnesota Vikings and set a new NFL record in the process for the biggest blown lead of all time. It was shocking to watch. Everything went right for the Colts and then everything went horrifically wrong. Rex Ryan was distraught about it on ESPN this morning and ripped into the franchise for what he labeled an absolutely embarrassing collapse. He also said that Jeff Saturday being a former coworker does not absolve him of criticism or blame. Rex Ryan went off on Jeff Saturday & the colts for giving up 33 points & losing to the Vikings ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ’€ðŸ’€ pic.twitter.com/H22u8etGFW Yeah. Ryan's got the right of it. There is no shortage of ways to describe how bad this loss was. An effort of such catastrophic proportions falls on the shoulders of everybody but Saturday feels most at fault. The downsides of being the head honcho.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Former Sycamore Dafney joins Colts

Former Indiana State football player Dominique Dafney has signed with the Indianapolis Colts practice squad. The tight end has spent time this season in Green Bay and Denver.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
stadiumjourney.com

Kokomo Memorial Gym - Kokomo Wildkats

Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium E Superior St Kokomo, IN 46901. Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium was dedicated on October 20, 1949, and was named in honor of the men and women from the town who lost their lives in World War II. The 7,200-seat physical education building was one of the largest in the world when it first opened, ushering a new era of bigger and better high school basketball gyms, but subsequent renovations have brought it down to its current capacity of around 5,200 people, ranking it as the 33rd largest high school gym in the world.
KOKOMO, IN

