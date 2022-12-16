Read full article on original website
tipranks.com
Oppenheimer Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS)
Oppenheimer analyst Bryan Blair maintained a Buy rating on Zurn Water Solutions (ZWS – Research Report) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $20.77. According to TipRanks, Blair is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 59.84%...
tipranks.com
RBC Capital Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Headwater Exploration (CDDRF)
RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Hold rating on Headwater Exploration (CDDRF – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 54.73% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Gran Tierra Energy, Athabasca Oil, and Tamarack Valley Energy.
tipranks.com
Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)
In a report released yesterday, Andrew Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI – Research Report), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $51.05. According to TipRanks, Tsai is an analyst with an average return of -1.6% and...
tipranks.com
RBC Capital Sticks to Their Hold Rating for BlackBerry (BB)
RBC Capital analyst Paul Treiber maintained a Hold rating on BlackBerry (BB – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 62.46% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackBerry, Open Text, and Shopify.
tipranks.com
Goldman Sachs Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Stem Inc (STEM)
In a report released today, Brian K. Lee from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Stem Inc (STEM – Research Report), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares opened today at $9.79. According to TipRanks, K. Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return...
tipranks.com
‘More Room to Run:’ Jim Cramer Says Buy These 2 Comeback Stocks
The COVID pandemic is receding into the rear view mirror, and good riddance to it. It’s left a mark, though, and in areas as varied as education, employment, and e-commerce, we’ll be dealing with the repercussions for months, or even years, to come. For investors, the pandemic was...
tipranks.com
Jarden Keeps Their Buy Rating on Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAUGF)
In a report released on December 16, Kieran Chidgey from Jarden maintained a Buy rating on Insurance Australia Group Limited (IAUGF – Research Report), with a price target of A$5.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.07. According to TipRanks, Chidgey is a 3-star analyst with an...
NASDAQ
Best Value Stock to Buy for December 9th
Here is the stock with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:. Sanmina SANM: This San Jose, California-based company which is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
tipranks.com
Block Stock (NYSE:SQ): Time to Buy Near Multi-Year Low?
Block’s revenues continue to grow while profitability is improving rapidly. This may signal a buying opportunity considering its beaten-down stock price. Block (NYSE: SQ) shares are currently hovering at the same levels they were trading all the way back in 2018. Does this signal a buying opportunity? In my view, probably, yes.
Is AbbVie Stock a Buy Now?
The pharmaceutical company prepared well as Humira approaches its patent cliff next year.
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for December 8th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. AB SKF SKFRY is engaged in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2 downward over the last 60 days.
tipranks.com
F&G Annuities & Life Inc (FG) Gets a Hold from Stephens
F&G Annuities & Life Inc (FG – Research Report) received a Hold rating and a $22.00 price target from Stephens analyst John Campbell today. The company’s shares opened today at $19.59. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Financial, Re/Max Holdings, and F&G...
tipranks.com
PHG Rises after Tests Show Recalled Device Unlikely to be Harmful
Shares of health technology company Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) were on an upswing in morning trading on Wednesday after it provided an update on the test and research program associated with the voluntary recall notification related to its polyester-based polyurethane sound abatement foam in specific CPAP, BiPAP and mechanical ventilator devices (DreamStation devices).
tipranks.com
3 Appealing Tech Stocks Wall Street Loves for 2023
Wall Street has been busy downgrading many names in tech in recent months. ATVI, AVGO, and FTNT are the stocks that maintain their “Strong Buy” ratings, even in the face of 2023 economic turbulence. It’s been a turbulent year for tech, but many Wall Street analysts aren’t ready...
via.news
Quaker Chemical Corporation And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Vodafone (VOD), Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE), Prudential Financial (PRU) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
tipranks.com
Wedbush Remains a Buy on Verona Pharma (VRNA)
Wedbush analyst Andreas Argyrides reiterated a Buy rating on Verona Pharma (VRNA – Research Report) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares opened today at $16.80. According to TipRanks, Argyrides is an analyst with an average return of -11.6% and a 40.32% success rate....
NASDAQ
Early Q4 Earnings Results and Analyst Reports for Merck, Bristol-Myers & Deere
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features an update on the Q4 earnings season which got underway this week. We are also featuring the updated December Economic Outlook report, in addition to new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) and Deere & Company (DE).
tipranks.com
Thermo Fisher Stock (NYSE:TMO): Is Its Superb Quality Worth the Price?
Thermo Fisher has been a solid outperformer in recent years. However, despite its impressive fundamentals and its ability to maintain its pandemic-era growth, there doesn’t seem to be much upside from here. Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) stock has recorded one of the most impressive performances among its diagnostics...
NASDAQ
Stock Market Sell-Off: Is Clorox a Buy?
The name Clorox (NYSE: CLX) is beyond well known; it is iconic and virtually synonymous with bleach. However, the company has expanded well beyond that one category. That's good news, but Clorox is still dealing with the decline of enhanced cleaning driven by the pandemic, a negative trend compounded by raging inflation. That is why the stock has fallen roughly 36% since early 2020.
Woonsocket Call
CryptoNewsBreaks – Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Announces Q3 2022 Financial Results
Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT), a digital asset mining company headquartered in New York City, has announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2022. Among the highlights, the company reported $9.1 million in bitcoin mining revenue for the third quarter and $164.7 million in total assets as of Sept. 30, 2022. “We are pleased to report that Bit Digital produced 429 bitcoin during the third quarter of 2022, representing sequential growth of over 115% over the second quarter. This growth highlights our continued progress as our active hash rate increased to 1.35 EH, compared to 0.75 EH at the end of June. We continue to work towards our goal of full fleet deployment; however, we will only seek to rack our miners if the economics present an acceptable return from doing so. We strive to maximize returns rather than growth, and to avoid the pitfalls of unbridled expansion that have impaired several participants across the sector,” Bit Digital management was quoted as saying in the press release. “Our hosting portfolio expanded during the quarter with the addition of a new 5 MW hosting agreement with a provider in Canada at a location that is primarily hydro powered. Securing the most economic and ecofriendly hosting remains a top priority for the company. We are actively evaluating several new hosting opportunities and continue to strategically target smaller sites to minimize both site and counterparty risk.”
