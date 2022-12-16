Read full article on original website
Related
Do You Agree That These Are Minnesota’s Favorite Fries?
Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. As far as St Cloud goes, I would have guessed Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
Enjoy This Video Of A Minnesota Mink Out For A Run In The Snow
Ever seen a mink out for a run? Well, it's not like this little fella was exercising on purpose, but a Northern Minnesota lodge caught the four-legged critter out running before the North Shore got blasted by snow. Gunflint Pines Resort and Campground posted the video of the mink out...
Central Minnesota Schools are Already Running Out of Snow Days
Winter is off to a brutal start in Minnesota, so much so that some schools have already used their allotted snow days. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Schools shared this post on Facebook:. Notice for 3rd-6th grade parents: E-learning information. We have used our allocated snow days for this year. If we...
Minnesota DNR Updates Wolf Management Plan
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has finalized an updated wolf management plan that will guide the state's approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. The DNR says the plan includes a framework for how the state will approach decisions about wolf hunting...
Vikings Make NFL History in Win Over Colts, Huskies Take on UMD
The Minnesota Vikings clinched the NFC North division title for the first time since 2017 and made history with a win at home against Indianapolis and the St. Cloud Norsemen squeezed out a close win over North Iowa Saturday. On Sunday, the SCSU basketball teams will face UMD after some weather-related changes to their weekend schedule, the CSB basketball team will take the court in Hawaii, the Granite City Lumberjacks will play their only game of the weekend, and the Minnesota Wild and Timberwolves will look to keep things rolling with matchups at home.
Get Your Gifts Wrapped For The Holidays & Help Minnesota Wildlife
Christmas is quickly approaching, and as you gather gifts and stick them in every nook and cranny of your house, hiding all the bags and boxes; don't forget that between grocery shopping for your holiday meal, all the cooking and cleaning and baking of holiday treats, you still have to find time to wrap and label all of those gifts for your family, friends and loved ones; Or do you?
The Ultimate Minnesota Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars [Recipe]
There are two things all Minnesotans love: bars, and things shaped like Minnesota. This dessert combines both. Chocolate chip cookie bars have always been one of my favorite desserts. There were even a couple of years that I had my grandma make me a pan of them instead of a birthday cake. They are just so perfect in every single way. I decided to mix up a batch this week, and I took it one step further by cutting them into the shape of my favorite state with my Minnesota cookie cutter once they were cooled. Here is how I made them.
Get A Grip! Does Your Minnesota Car Have This Hidden Feature?
I discovered something on my vehicle the other day, that I never knew existed. All these years and I've never used this handy little feature; so I thought maybe I'm not the only one that didn't realize it is on just about every vehicle out there. THINGS YOU NEVER KNEW...
More Rounds of Snow, Dangerous Wind Chills in Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The week before Christmas will bring a mix of winter weather to Minnesota. The National Weather Service says we could get up to an inch of snow on Monday. The greatest chance for snow is in northern and eastern Minnesota into Wisconsin. The arrowhead region is...
A Reminder That it is Still Technically Fall in Minnesota
Looking at photos like the one above, and knowing that over a foot of snow fell in St. Cloud this week it is hard to believe that this is still technically Autumn. The first day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere is Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. If we are getting really technical the official time for the start of winter is 3:48 PM CST. Winter Solstice sent its weather early this year.
MN DNR Awarded Funding to Restore Moose Habitat in Minnesota
Some really great news came out this week involving Minnesota's moose population. The Minnesota Fish and Wildlife page on Facebook shared the good news that the DNR has been awarded funding for large-scale moose habitat restoration:. The America the Beautiful Challenge, managed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, has...
Meet Peanut! This Little Girl Needs A Home and Family
Meet Peanut! Peanut came to TCHS due to not getting along with the female dog in the previous home. However, she did get along with the male dog in the home. A meet and greet is recommended before she go to a home with other dogs. Has lived with cats in the past and did well with them.
Gas Prices Continue to Fall Ahead of Christmas
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average for a gallon of gasoline is down nearly $2 compared to six months ago. Gas Buddy says as we head into Christmas travel week gas is at its lowest level in a year and a half saving Americans $750 million every day. They...
Which Christmas Song is Minnesota’s Most Liked? Is it Really Though?
Christmas music has been blasted pretty much everywhere since Thanksgiving weekend and for some, before that. There are many classics that have stood the test of time, with new ones being sprinkled in almost every year, but often it's just the classics being "reimagined" or covered. It only seems natural...
What St. Cloud Can Learn From Fargo About Downtown Revitalization
FARGO, NORTH DAKOTA (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is just in the beginning stages of a plan to revitalize its downtown, but if we want a good example of how to do it successfully we don't have to look any further than our neighbors to our north in Fargo. They've...
Over A Foot of Snow in St. Cloud This Week
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud got over a foot of snow this week. The National Weather Service says we officially had 12.4 inches of snow from Tuesday through Thursday. St. Cloud averages just under eight inches of snow for the entire month of December. We're now up to 15.1 inches so far this month.
Package Stolen, Counterfeit Bills Passed in St. Cloud
St. Cloud Police is reporting a couple of items were stolen from a package from a business on the 1200 block of Coon Drive. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me today. Simondet says St. Cloud Police is also reporting a couple of counterfeit $20 bills that were passed at...
SCSU’s Plan to Increase Enrollment is Underway
St. Cloud State announced last week they are reducing on campus housing costs and offering free housing in the summer for students who sign up early starting in the fall of 2023. The President of St. Cloud State University, Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me today. She says this is a part of their plan to increase enrollment and get more students back into student housing.
Blizzard Conditions Looking Likely in MN Days Before Christmas
UNDATED (WJON News) -- A potentially dangerous week of weather is ahead. The National Weather Service says multiple hazards are expected this week. Several inches of fluffy snow will come on Wednesday and Wednesday evening. Travel impacts are likely, but winds will remain light so no blowing snow. Temperatures will...
St. Cloud Man Hurt in Semi Crash
ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when his semi left the road and rolled onto its side Thursday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call at around 9:15 a.m. that the big rig had crashed along County Road 10 in Albany Township. The driver,...
103.7 THE LOON
St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0