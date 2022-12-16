ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Do You Agree That These Are Minnesota’s Favorite Fries?

Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. As far as St Cloud goes, I would have guessed Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota DNR Updates Wolf Management Plan

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has finalized an updated wolf management plan that will guide the state's approach to wolf conservation for the next 10 years. The DNR says the plan includes a framework for how the state will approach decisions about wolf hunting...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Vikings Make NFL History in Win Over Colts, Huskies Take on UMD

The Minnesota Vikings clinched the NFC North division title for the first time since 2017 and made history with a win at home against Indianapolis and the St. Cloud Norsemen squeezed out a close win over North Iowa Saturday. On Sunday, the SCSU basketball teams will face UMD after some weather-related changes to their weekend schedule, the CSB basketball team will take the court in Hawaii, the Granite City Lumberjacks will play their only game of the weekend, and the Minnesota Wild and Timberwolves will look to keep things rolling with matchups at home.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Get Your Gifts Wrapped For The Holidays & Help Minnesota Wildlife

Christmas is quickly approaching, and as you gather gifts and stick them in every nook and cranny of your house, hiding all the bags and boxes; don't forget that between grocery shopping for your holiday meal, all the cooking and cleaning and baking of holiday treats, you still have to find time to wrap and label all of those gifts for your family, friends and loved ones; Or do you?
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

The Ultimate Minnesota Chocolate Chip Cookie Bars [Recipe]

There are two things all Minnesotans love: bars, and things shaped like Minnesota. This dessert combines both. Chocolate chip cookie bars have always been one of my favorite desserts. There were even a couple of years that I had my grandma make me a pan of them instead of a birthday cake. They are just so perfect in every single way. I decided to mix up a batch this week, and I took it one step further by cutting them into the shape of my favorite state with my Minnesota cookie cutter once they were cooled. Here is how I made them.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

A Reminder That it is Still Technically Fall in Minnesota

Looking at photos like the one above, and knowing that over a foot of snow fell in St. Cloud this week it is hard to believe that this is still technically Autumn. The first day of Winter in the Northern Hemisphere is Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. If we are getting really technical the official time for the start of winter is 3:48 PM CST. Winter Solstice sent its weather early this year.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Over A Foot of Snow in St. Cloud This Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud got over a foot of snow this week. The National Weather Service says we officially had 12.4 inches of snow from Tuesday through Thursday. St. Cloud averages just under eight inches of snow for the entire month of December. We're now up to 15.1 inches so far this month.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

SCSU’s Plan to Increase Enrollment is Underway

St. Cloud State announced last week they are reducing on campus housing costs and offering free housing in the summer for students who sign up early starting in the fall of 2023. The President of St. Cloud State University, Dr. Robbyn Wacker joined me today. She says this is a part of their plan to increase enrollment and get more students back into student housing.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Man Hurt in Semi Crash

ALBANY TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt when his semi left the road and rolled onto its side Thursday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office got the call at around 9:15 a.m. that the big rig had crashed along County Road 10 in Albany Township. The driver,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy