BBC
Man charged nine months after woman dies in crash
A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged more than nine months after a woman died in a road crash in South Lanarkshire. Police said Beth Damer, 20, was a passenger in a black BMW M135 car, which was the only vehicle involved. The incident happened on the A72 in...
BBC
Pedestrian dies in Southend-on-Sea hit and run collision
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in the early hours. Police were called to Southchurch Road in Southend-on-Sea at about 02:00 GMT to reports of a collision involving a car and a pedestrian. The person died at the scene. The car involved, which is believed to...
BBC
Nick Dumphreys: M6 crash police car had known engine fault
A police officer's patrol car that veered off a motorway, overturned and caught fire had a known engine fault, an inquest has heard. PC Nick Dumphreys, 47, died while responding to an emergency call on the M6 near Carlisle on 26 January 2020. An inquest heard his BMW patrol car...
Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died
A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
BBC
Fourteen arrests after dogs taken from breeding centre
Fourteen people have been arrested after a number of dogs were taken from a facility that breeds the animals for laboratory research. Cambridgeshire Police said officers were called to MBR Acres in Wyton just before 06:00 GMT to reports of a break-in and "a group of protesters at the front gates".
BBC
Shoreham air crash victims unlawfully killed, coroner concludes
Eleven men who died when a jet crashed on a dual carriageway during an air show were unlawfully killed, a coroner has concluded. The men died when a Hawker Hunter plane crashed on the A27 in West Sussex as it carried out a stunt at the Shoreham Airshow on 22 August 2015.
BBC
Teenager dead as two cars plunge into river near Aboyne
A teenager has died after two cars plunged into a river in Aberdeenshire. The alarm was raised at the River Dee off the A93 near Aboyne shortly after 08:00. The 19-year-old man who was driving an Audi involved in the crash died at the scene. A coastguard helicopter from Inverness...
BBC
Richhill: Stolen digger used in cash machine theft
A digger was stolen and then used to rip out a cash machine from a filling station in County Armagh, police have said. The theft took place on the Portadown Road, Richhill, about 04:45 on Tuesday, causing substantial damage to the building. The digger had been set on fire by...
BBC
Daresbury house fire: Family heartbroken over woman's death
The family of a woman killed in a house fire said their lives "have been torn apart" by her death. Rebecca Foster, 32, died the day after a fire at her home on Delph Lane in Daresbury, Cheshire on 12 December. Her fiancé Kieran Naylor, 33, remains in a critical condition.
BBC
Bristol police officer sacked for inappropriate behaviour
A police officer accused of touching a colleague over her clothing has been dismissed without notice. Sanjaye Drummond was also accused of making inappropriate comments of a sexual nature to colleagues while off duty. A four-day misconduct hearing found the allegations of misconduct and gross misconduct were proven. PC Drummond...
BBC
Eynsham barn fire: Teenage boy, 16, charged with arson
A teenage boy has been charged with arson after a fire destroyed a barn. The fire ripped through the barn and over 600 tonnes of hay at Acre Hill in Freeland Road, Eynsham, Oxfordshire, on 24 October 2021. Thames Valley Police said the fire, tackled by more than 40 firefighters,...
BBC
Sean Fox and Mark Hall murders carried out by 'same gunmen'
Police have formally linked the murders of Sean Fox and Mark Hall, who were killed in west Belfast almost one year apart. Sean Fox, 42, died after being shot multiple times inside the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club off the Suffolk Road on 2 October. Mark Hall, 31, was...
BBC
Dagenham deaths: Woman charged with murdering two young boys
A 44-year-old woman has been charged with murdering two young boys who were found dead at a home in Dagenham in east London. Kara Alexander, of Dagenham, is accused of killing the boys, two and five, whose bodies were found at a property in Cornwallis Road on Friday afternoon. The...
BBC
Handsworth garden search: Child's body found
A child's body has been found during searches of a garden in Birmingham. West Midlands Police said last week officers were searching the garden of the home in Clarence Road, Handsworth, after receiving information suggesting there had been a death there in 2020. A man, aged 40, and a woman,...
BBC
Armagh man Odhran O'Neill dies in kayaking incident in Thailand
A 22-year old man has died after his boat capsized while kayaking in Thailand. Odhran O'Neill from Lurgan, County Armagh was last seen in Khao Sok National Park on Saturday at 13:00 GMT. Mr O'Neill's uncle David O'Dowd told the BBC his nephew was only 4.5m (15ft) from a jetty...
