BBC
Sports Personality of the Year 2022: World gymnastics champion Jessica Gadirova nominated for award
Jessica Gadirova has been nominated for the 2022 BBC Sports Personality of the Year after she became Britain's youngest gymnastics world champion at the age of 18. Gadirova also won a silver and bronze medal at the World Championships, as well as gold at the European Championships in Munich. Watch...
Argentina's third goal in World Cup final should have been disallowed, regulations state
Substitutes on the pitch before Messi's shot had crossed the line should have resulted in a free-kick awarded to France
