The UK says sharing Netflix passwords is illegal, could be criminal fraud
In brief: It's a known fact that a huge number of streaming service subscribers share their passwords with friends and family. Netflix is trying to crack down on the practice, and the UK government certainly condemns it: password sharing in the UK is a violation of copyright law and could be considered criminal fraud.
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
Atari suspends VCS manufacturing contracts, likely signaling the end of its short life
RIP? Atari's grand comeback has seemingly hit a major roadblock as the company announced the suspension of direct hardware manufacturing relationships in its most recent earnings report dated December 16. The company didn't mention any alternative partnerships meaning the VCS could be headed for an early grave. Atari's return to...
Russia can't obtain its 'domestic' CPUs from foreign manufacturers
In brief: Sanctions against Russia are hitting multiple areas of industry, including its PC makers, who cannot obtain processors designed in the country and made by the likes of TSMC. It's led to a large decline in the number of supplied PCs and servers based on Russian CPUs this year as the country lacks replacement production facilities.
Huawei is closing its enterprise business unit in Russia
In a nutshell: Chinese tech giant Huawei is closing down its enterprise business unit in Russia over concerns that the already heavily sanctioned company could be subject to secondary sanctions for allowing their systems and equipment to be used by the state. Russia's Vedomosti daily reports that the unit, which...
Ryzen 7 5800X3D vs. Ryzen 5 7600X: 50+ Game Benchmark
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we're taking the fan favorite Ryzen 7 5800X3D and comparing it head to head with the new Ryzen 5 7600X in over 50 games. We recently put together our updated CPU buying guide that focused on both platform upgrades and complete system builds. In that feature, to the dismay of many, we largely overlooked the 5800X3D, as we don't feel investing in AM4 right now is the right move when spending more than $300 on a CPU.
Raspberry Pi 5 won't arrive until 2024 at the earliest
Bottom line: Eben Upton served as the bearer of bad news for Raspberry Pi hopefuls as we head into the holidays. During a recent interview with Christopher Barnatt from Explaining Computers, the Raspberry Pi boss said consumers should not expect a Raspberry Pi 5 next year. Instead, 2023 will serve as a recovery year following the pandemic and the resulting global chip shortage and associated supply chain issues.
Elon Musk's poll asks users if he should step down as Twitter CEO, 57.5% vote yes
What just happened? With half of Twitter's staff having been fired from or departed the company since Elon Musk's arrival, it seems the next position it might be looking to fill is CEO. Musk tweeted a poll earlier today asking whether he should step down as boss. Over 17.5 million people have voted so far, and 'Yes' is winning 57.5% of the vote.
Google is developing an AI tool to better transcribe handwriting
In context: Deciphering handwriting has proven difficult for computers, but Google is working to improve its methods. The company's AI-based attempt to read even the messiest handwriting is starting small, focusing on a specific profession to help create accurate results and assist in a crucial aspect of everyday life. Google...
Alienware AW3423DWF 34" QD-OLED
Our editors hand-pick these products using a variety of criteria: they can be direct competitors targeting the same market segment or can be similar devices in terms of size, performance, or features. With a lower price and nearly identical performance to the original, the AW3423DWF is the gaming monitor to...
This laptop turns your Android or iOS smartphone into a mobile workstation
In brief: Japanese publication PC Watch recently profiled a device from HTL Corporation that turns your Android or iOS smartphone into a laptop. The HTL WitH Laptop Display (model SY-1238FT) looks like an ordinary laptop at first glance. It features a 13.3-inch IPS touchscreen (1,920 x 1,080 resolution) that can also be flipped back for tablet-like use.
US extends tariff exemption on GPUs and PCBs for another nine months
In context: In March 2022, the office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) announced it was exempting certain categories of Chinese products from the tariffs introduced under Trump. Those exemptions were scheduled to expire on December 31 but have been extended for an additional nine months. Then-President Donald Trump...
Epic Games will pay $520 million to settle FTC complaints regarding Fortnite
In brief: Epic Games has agreed to pay a total of $520 million to settle allegations that it violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) by collecting personal information from children under the age of 13, and for deploying tactics designed to trick players into making unintentional purchases. Epic...
John Carmack steps out of Meta's VR mess
In a nutshell: John Carmack is a legendary name in the tech industry, a prodigy programmer who worked on gaming milestones like Commander Keen, Wolfenstein 3D, Doom, and Quake. His late interests, virtual reality and AI, are now forcing his decision to leave Meta and its messy business outlook. John...
TechSpot PC Buying Guide: Holidays 2022
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. The PC market has changed tremendously in the past few months. AMD launched its Ryzen 7000 series, greatly improving performance per core and beating the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in gaming more often than not, even without 3D cache. The Zen 4 CPUs require new AM5 motherboards and DDR5 memory, but provide a promising upgrade path to future generation CPUs in return.
