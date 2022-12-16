TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Here's why you can trust us. Today we're taking the fan favorite Ryzen 7 5800X3D and comparing it head to head with the new Ryzen 5 7600X in over 50 games. We recently put together our updated CPU buying guide that focused on both platform upgrades and complete system builds. In that feature, to the dismay of many, we largely overlooked the 5800X3D, as we don't feel investing in AM4 right now is the right move when spending more than $300 on a CPU.

1 DAY AGO