Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
45-Year-Old Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBeachwood, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Browns Superstar RB Missing Practice With InjuryOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade
Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement
After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon. The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday. "[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.
Bill Belichick Made Controversial Decision After Shocking Loss
The NFL World is desperate to hear from Patriots head coach Bill Belichick following Sunday afternoon's shocking loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. New England was stunned by Las Vegas in truly shocking fashion on Sunday afternoon. The Patriots lost in the worst way imaginable as time expired against the...
NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season
This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time. And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to...
247Sports
Jackson State RBs coach Gary Harrell resigns after Deion Sanders' final game
Jackson State running backs coach Gary Harrell announced Saturday evening that he is stepping down from his position with the Tigers. Harrell coached in Jackson State’s Celebration Bowl loss to NC Central. He was hired at Jackson State in 2020 as part of former coach Deion Sanders’ inaugural staff.
Alabama offensive guard Javion Cohen announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is taking his talents to South Beach. Cohen announced Sunday he is transferring to Miami after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. In Coral Gables, Fla., Cohen will play for former Crimson Tide assistant Mario Cristobal. Cohen, a junior, has started 25 of the...
ESPN's Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners
The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away at this point. On New Year's Eve, Michigan is set to take on TCU, while Georgia is scheduled to face Ohio State. Who is going to emerge with the wins?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released...
NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news
The Detroit Lions are having a surprising season. After a slow start to the 2022 season where they went just 1-6, the team has now won six of its last seven games and is a strong contender for a playoff spot. And the play from rookie pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston is a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is making a name for himself on the recruiting scene
High school basketball is at its peak when it comes to NBA bloodlines. The sons of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Gilbert Arenas, Peja Stojakavic and other athletes are all thriving on the national scene. Jermaine O'Neal Jr. is another son of a longtime NBA great to keep tabs on moving forward.
247Sports
College football transfer portal: 'Smoke around Louisville' for ex-Kentucky OL, five-star Kiyaunta Goodwin
Louisville has emerged as a potential transfer portal destination for former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, according to 247Sports' Josh Pate. Goodwin, a former five-star recruit and top-40 prospect, entered the portal Dec. 16 after just one season with the Wildcats. Coming out of high school, Kentucky landed the 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive tackle over a long list of suitors that included Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M and several others.
Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Sam Ponder Tonight
Anyone who makes picks on television is going to get called out by fans when they're wrong. That's part of the job, after all. But getting called out by arguably the greatest running back in NFL history?. That's unfortunate. ESPN host Sam Ponder picked the Jets to beat the Lions...
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
Franco Harris, former Penn State and Steelers legend, passes away at 72
Former Penn State running back and Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris has died, according to multiple media reports. He was 72. His passing comes during the week of the 50th anniversary of the signature play of his career and one of the greatest plays in NFL history, the 1972 “Immaculate Reception” against the Oakland Raiders in that year’s playoffs.
Yardbarker
Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
A Wild NFL Conspiracy Theory Is Swirling This Morning
The Washington Commanders fell to the New York Giants, 20-12, in a controversial finish on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" last evening. Washington was on the receiving end of a couple of bad referee decisions, especially late, when the Commanders were attempting to tie the game. One brutal pass interference penalty...
Miami signs twins Robby and Bobby Washington on Wednesday
After being a couple of early members of Miami’s 2023 class, twin brothers Robby and Bobby Washington signed with the Hurricanes on Wednesday morning, completing a lifelong dream. Their father, Bobby Washington Sr., was a Miami commit coming out of Killian High in the early 2000’s but never made...
What's the next move for Ole Miss in search of a quarterback in this class?
Where does Ole Miss turn to from here? What does a program do two days before National Signing Day when the quarterback prospect you have had since late April decommits? Especially when he was the only quarterback commit in your 2023 class and your immediate situation at backup quarterback is more than a little muddy for next season.
Four-star LB Malik Bryant sticks with his summer commitment, signs with Miami
Linebacker is a key position the Miami Hurricanes football program wanted to address in the 2023 recruiting class and Orlando (FL) Jones High School’s Malik Bryant is one of the top recruits there in the state of Florida. At 6-feet-2 and 235 pounds, Bryant ranks as the No. 103...
247Sports
Paul Finebaum: Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson playing in Sugar Bowl a testament to Nick Saban's standard
Player bowl game opt-outs are now commonplace among potential early-round NFL Draft prospects when their school fails to reach the College Football Playoff, but Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson are going a different route. The two Crimson Tide stars plan to play in Alabama's upcoming Sugar Bowl clash with Kansas State Dec. 31, and it is a decision Paul Finebaum says send a loud message amid a year of missed expectations for Alabama under Nick Saban.
247Sports
66K+
Followers
409K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0