Cleveland, OH

OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Quarterback Will Reportedly Demand A Trade

Trade demands, especially at the quarterback position, are pretty rare in the National Football League. However, we could have one this offseason. According to a report out of Green Bay, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to demand a trade if the team moves forward with Aaron Rodgers. Love will...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State Quarterback's Announcement

After speculation that Ohio State's Devin Brown could be transferring, the freshman quarterback took to Twitter to negate those rumors in his own way; by sharing a clip from the 1998 film "Rounders" starring Matt Damon. The football world reacted to Brown's tweet on Tuesday. "[QB1," a Buckeyes fan replied.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

NFL Reportedly Considering Major Change For 2023 Season

This NFL season saw perhaps the most active trade deadline in league history with 10 trades involving 12 players, making for one of the most exciting transaction periods fans have seen in a long time. And according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the league is looking to...
The Spun

ESPN's Computer Predicts College Football Playoff Winners

The 2022-23 College Football Playoff is less than two weeks away at this point. On New Year's Eve, Michigan is set to take on TCU, while Georgia is scheduled to face Ohio State. Who is going to emerge with the wins?. ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released...
ATHENS, GA
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news

The Detroit Lions are having a surprising season. After a slow start to the 2022 season where they went just 1-6, the team has now won six of its last seven games and is a strong contender for a playoff spot. And the play from rookie pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston is a Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Detroit Lions news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

College football transfer portal: 'Smoke around Louisville' for ex-Kentucky OL, five-star Kiyaunta Goodwin

Louisville has emerged as a potential transfer portal destination for former Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin, according to 247Sports' Josh Pate. Goodwin, a former five-star recruit and top-40 prospect, entered the portal Dec. 16 after just one season with the Wildcats. Coming out of high school, Kentucky landed the 6-foot-8, 351-pound offensive tackle over a long list of suitors that included Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Texas A&M and several others.
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Sam Ponder Tonight

Anyone who makes picks on television is going to get called out by fans when they're wrong. That's part of the job, after all. But getting called out by arguably the greatest running back in NFL history?. That's unfortunate. ESPN host Sam Ponder picked the Jets to beat the Lions...
NBC Sports

Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL

As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
MARYLAND STATE
247Sports

Franco Harris, former Penn State and Steelers legend, passes away at 72

Former Penn State running back and Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris has died, according to multiple media reports. He was 72. His passing comes during the week of the 50th anniversary of the signature play of his career and one of the greatest plays in NFL history, the 1972 “Immaculate Reception” against the Oakland Raiders in that year’s playoffs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Underrated Steelers Player Links Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh To Pittsburgh’s Week 15 Win Over Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense was absolutely controlled by the Baltimore Ravens rushing attack in a Week 14 loss. Head coach, John Harbuagh‘s team ran for 215 yards including a fourth quarter drive that was 13 plays as the 57-yard possession led to a go-ahead field goal. While the performance wasn’t as impressive in Week 15, Mike Tomlin‘s group had 156 rushing yards and controlled the clock for over 36 minutes. The 3.6 yards per carry isn’t necessarily sexy, but the offense was committed to running the football and the 45 attempts on the ground are a big reason why Pittsburgh now has six wins.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

A Wild NFL Conspiracy Theory Is Swirling This Morning

The Washington Commanders fell to the New York Giants, 20-12, in a controversial finish on NBC's "Sunday Night Football" last evening. Washington was on the receiving end of a couple of bad referee decisions, especially late, when the Commanders were attempting to tie the game. One brutal pass interference penalty...
WASHINGTON, DC
247Sports

Miami signs twins Robby and Bobby Washington on Wednesday

After being a couple of early members of Miami’s 2023 class, twin brothers Robby and Bobby Washington signed with the Hurricanes on Wednesday morning, completing a lifelong dream. Their father, Bobby Washington Sr., was a Miami commit coming out of Killian High in the early 2000’s but never made...
MIAMI, FL
247Sports

Paul Finebaum: Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson playing in Sugar Bowl a testament to Nick Saban's standard

Player bowl game opt-outs are now commonplace among potential early-round NFL Draft prospects when their school fails to reach the College Football Playoff, but Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson are going a different route. The two Crimson Tide stars plan to play in Alabama's upcoming Sugar Bowl clash with Kansas State Dec. 31, and it is a decision Paul Finebaum says send a loud message amid a year of missed expectations for Alabama under Nick Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

