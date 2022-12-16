Read full article on original website
Westword
Compost Colorado Wants to Bring Organic Waste Full Circle at a New Globeville Facility
Compost Colorado sits just north of the I-70/I-25 interchange, where the South Platte River squeezes beneath the state’s two largest highways, in a historic neighborhood at the nexus of environmental and economic justice in Denver. Globeville got its name in the 1880s from one of the many smelting companies that hugged the banks of the Platte, burning ore from the mountains to produce valuable minerals — and polluting large swaths of the air and earth in a mostly immigrant community over a compounding century. Today, its zip code is still considered one of the most polluted areas in the country.
In-N-Out Burger prepares first Denver location
DENVER — The Mile High City will soon have an option for satisfying appetites for a double-double and animal-style fries. In-N-Out Burger is in the final stages of construction on its first restaurant in Denver. Located at 4597 North Central Park Boulevard, the new restaurant is a block north...
Westword
Get Outside: Ten Cross-Country Skiing Destinations Near Denver
There are several ways to experience alpine skiing in Colorado, from luxurious resorts to backcountry trails. Cross-country skiing, too, can be undertaken with amenities nearby or in remote wilderness. But while the two sports share this similarity, they are very different. Unlike the steep terrain of alpine/downhill skiing, cross-country/Nordic skiing...
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you like going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are great choices for both a casual meal with your loved as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
In-N-Out Burger Is Finally Coming To This Colorado City. Where?
With the In-N-Out craze continuing around Colorado, this major Colorado city is finally getting its own location. Honestly, we're surprised it doesn't already have one. Can you believe it's been over two years since the first two locations in Colorado for In-N-Out Burger opened? After years and years of people practically begging for the extremely popular California-based chain to come to Colorado, those dreams became a reality in 2019 as the company announced its plans for a distribution center to be built in Colorado Springs, to supply the always-fresh never frozen meat and other products to local Colorado restaurant locations.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Colorado
Colorado, known as the home of the Rocky Mountains, is one of the most mountainous states in the country. It also straddles both the Colorado Plateau and the Great Plains, and has a diverse climate. Colorado has only been a state since 1876. Since then, it’s grown to a population of nearly six million people, many of which live in or near Denver. Bordered by Utah in the west and New Mexico in the south, Colorado’s southwestern corner is one-fourth of the “four corners” region. But, where can you find the coldest place in Colorado?
Deion Sanders, CU Buffs secure more commitments during second big recruiting weekend
The Deion Sanders impact is in full effect. Coach Prime returned to Boulder — this time for good — after Jackson State’s overtime loss in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday. The second big recruiting weekend of his tenure was underway. More than a dozen players, both high...
First Sweet Basil Café in Colorado opens
AURORA, Colo. — An Illinois-based family restaurant is expanding to Colorado. Sweet Basil Café opens its first Centennial State location on Monday, Dec. 19, at Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora. The restaurant, which serves an expansive menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites, occupies a 6,911-square-foot space at...
Governor Polis Re-Ignites Heated Debate on How to Say ‘Colorado’
It's a discussion/argument that comes up every so often: How to pronounce "Colorado." It seems surprising that the Governor would want to stir that pot, but boy, did he. Colorado became a state in 1876, and it seems like since then, we've had this debate. Is it "Call-uh-RAD-oh" or "Call-uh-ROD-Oh?" Governor Polis weighed in, and many believe he has it wrong.
What Would It Take To Open Another Whataburger In Colorado?
A popular burger chain has announced four more new locations coming to Colorado. Have you ever considered opening a fast-food franchise? Take a quick look at what you'd need to do to open your own Whataburger in Colorado. Coloradoans were a bit disappointed to learn all four of the new...
KDVR.com
Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home
Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner who lost everything has moved into her newly built home where her last home was destroyed. Marshall Fire homeowner moves into newly built home. Just on the cusp of a year since the Marshall Fire, one homeowner...
KDVR.com
Denver Weather: Arctic blast hits Thursday with below zero temps and snow chance for Denver
A dry end to your weekend is expected in the Denver weather forecast with some sunshine expected throughout Sunday. Denver Weather: Arctic blast hits Thursday with below …. A dry end to your weekend is expected in the Denver weather forecast with some sunshine expected throughout Sunday. Denver weather: Arctic...
-60° windchill: Temperature in Colorado to drop 30° per hour, National Guard activated
"We promise [this is] not an exaggeration," wrote the National Weather Service about their forecast that predicts Thursday will likely be the coldest day in Denver in 32 years. According to the weather service, a "life threatening wind chill as cold as -60°" could occur in the Eastern Plains region,...
Upworthy
Someone in Colorado is putting the funniest signs, and the puns are priceless
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Road signs are a great way to communicate important messages with a large chunk of people who drive by them repeatedly. Throw in some punny words of wisdom in there and the signs are an instant hit. One man championing the funny signboard game is Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in the tiny Colorado town of Indian Hills. Rozmiarek who also goes by "Vince The Sign Guy" has made a name for himself internationally for taking dad jokes to the next level. What started as an April Fool's prank five years ago has now become a signature fixture and landmark of Indian Hills.
Bow to the snowplow in Colorado
Plowing mountain roads means driving onto the snow cap itself. Snow can be everywhere.Photo byColorado Department of Transportation. (Denver, Colo.) How would you like to be part of the crew that plows mountain passes during snow squalls in Colorado?
Westword
How to Get Your Pipes Ready for Denver's Freezing Temps
As Denver prepares to descend into an apocalyptic Arctic frozen tundra, one of the biggest concerns for folks in the metro area will be how to protect pipes at home from freezing, especially if they're heading out of town for the holidays. Frigid weather — Denver and other parts of Colorado may see a wind chill of 50 below zero this week — can lead to a burst pipe, which can be an expensive disaster for a homeowner.
KKTV
Denver homicide suspect arrested in Pueblo
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid part of a neighborhood on the north side of the city on Tuesday. A standoff situation was underway at about 2 p.m. in the 1800 block of W. 31st St. Police tell 11 News a Denver homicide suspect was in the area. Police say the suspect surrendered peacefully. As of 3:30 p.m., the suspect’s identity was not shared with the public.
Westword
Molina Speaks Is Blowing Minds With His Free Immersive Album Experience
"The pandemic was a telekinetic portal — a costly one," says Denver artist Molina Speaks. "As we exited, I was like, 'We have an opportunity to reimagine everything.' We had the time, the solitude, the knowledge, the power, the leverage to demand new social, cultural and economic realities. For the most part, it’s back to business as usual — but we are still in a period of social upheaval and possibility. We can redesign this entire reality and our impact on the planet. If we choose to."
washparkprofile.com
The truth behind the Sand Creek Massacre
“You see us, but you don’t know who we were.”. These are the words of Fred Mosqueda, a Southern Arapaho language and culture coordinator who spoke at the late-November opening of the new “Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever” exhibit at History Colorado.
The Best Colorado Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
