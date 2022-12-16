Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bartlesvilleradio.com
Pawhuska Hoops Enjoying the Break After the Opening Gauntlet
Pawhuska is a little over a week away from getting things rolling again on the hardwood when the Huskies host the Casady Cyclones. The Lady Huskies moved up to 13th in the latest rankings and are 4-1 this year. In those four wins, PHS has given up 22 points per game. In 16 of the quarters played, Pawhuska has only had one quarter allowing ten or more points.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Best of 2022: Hall Beats Oklahoma State
With our days in 2022 dwindling, it is time to take a look back at some of the best Northeast Oklahoma had to offer in local sports, with our top sports stories of the year being featured today and every day from now until the New Year. Today will feature a local star getting a win against an in-state club…
bartlesvilleradio.com
Former Pawhuska Star Enters Transfer Portal
A former Pawhuska football great is going to change college. Former Husky QB Bryce Drummond announced on social media on Monday that his is going to enter the transfer portal. Drummond spent the first two years of his college career at North Texas. He underwent a position change from quarterback to linebacker this past offseason, playing in one game and logging one tackle against Memphis.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Kevin Buchanan Retirement Reception
District 11 District Attorney Kevin Buchanan held his retirement reception yesterday evening at the Bartlesville Community Center. It was well attended by work colleagues and friends of Buchanan. He has held the position for over a decade, since 2011. Here is Buchanan on what some of his highlights are from...
bartlesvilleradio.com
ODOT Issues Traffic Advisories for Rest of Week
NEAR SAPULPA – I-44/Turner Turnpike will have a speed reduction to 45 MPH at SH-66 in both directions while bridge construction continues. NEAR VINITA – I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike will have lane shifting and speed reductions in both directions north of the service plaza due and near the Vinita Exit due to bridge replacement work.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Warming Centers to Open As Cold Weather Approaches
With the anticipation of very cold weather coming soon, two warming shelters are opening their doors in Bartlesville. The Jane Phillips Medical Center on Virginia will open on Thursday and volunteers are needed. Please call or text Keith at 918-214-4968 or Christy 918-214-5494. Here is the signup link for this shelter https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60b0c44adac22ab9-warmup#/
bartlesvilleradio.com
Several People Seen In Washington Co. Court for DUI
The Washington Co. Court saw seven people on Monday for suspected DUI. All were misdemeanors with two individuals pleading not guilty. One of those seen was Jeremiah Richard Nichols was seen for alleged DUI, carrying firearms while under the influence and failure to appear for court. Nichol’s bond is $5,000...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Martha's Task Recaps Year of Donations
Martha’s Task has had a banner year of donations according to Board of Directors, who released a recap of the generous grants they received in 2022. Thanks to Bartlesville Community Foundation’s Legacy Hall of Fame grant, Martha's Task was able to purchase new t-shirts for seamstresses and volunteers to wear when they helped out customers or worked at venues other than the Martha’s Task house. The grant also paid for an upgrade on the front yard sign so the store was easier to find and utilize when making purchases or drop-offs.
bartlesvilleradio.com
EMS Offers Tips on How to Protect Yourself During Arctic Blast This Weekend
The winter weather will wreck havoc on a variety of things, including your house, if you don't take steps not to protect yourself. Kary Cox, Director of Washington County Emergency Management, says taking care of drafts and access to gas or electricity are some of the most important things to do today in preparation for the upcoming winter blast this weekend.
Comments / 0