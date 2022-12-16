Martha’s Task has had a banner year of donations according to Board of Directors, who released a recap of the generous grants they received in 2022. Thanks to Bartlesville Community Foundation’s Legacy Hall of Fame grant, Martha's Task was able to purchase new t-shirts for seamstresses and volunteers to wear when they helped out customers or worked at venues other than the Martha’s Task house. The grant also paid for an upgrade on the front yard sign so the store was easier to find and utilize when making purchases or drop-offs.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO