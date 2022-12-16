Things to do this weekend around Dallas County include Wreaths Across America

Las Posadas

Hispanics United for Perry will hold its annual Las Posadas Celebration from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16. Las Posadas is a traditional Hispanic Christmas celebration that reenacts Joseph and Mary’s search to find a room at the inn for the baby Jesus to be born. The celebration will begin with an ecumenical service at St. Patrick’s Church. After the ceremony, there will be a procession and caroling down 2nd Street. A dinner of pork birria, rice and beans will be served starting at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Method Church. A free-will offering will be collected to support HUP scholarships for graduating high school seniors.

Children’s Christmas Shopping

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Linden United Methodist Church.

The Linden Public Library will host the annual Christmas Shopping Event for the kids to come shopping for their family. They enjoy picking out gifts and paying for them themselves (25 cents)! The shopping event will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Linden United Methodist Church. Check out the silent auction while the kids shop.

Breakfast with Santa

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Perry Hy-Vee.

Perry Hy-Vee will host a Breakfast with Santa event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dece. 17. Kids eat free all day with a purchase of an adult entrée. Don't forget to bring your camera for free photos with Santa.

Fall Market #3

10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

The fall season of the Perry Farmers Market continues and just in time to stock up before Christmas! The final fall market will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. These markets will be limited to 5-8 vendors per market but are expected to have a wide variety of offerings, including seasonal produce, jams and jellies, fresh baked goods and handcrafted items. Watch for a list of the December market vendors on the Perry Farmers' Market Facebook page.

Free Grapes from the Healthy Steps Outreach Program

10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Perry Public Library Community Room.

On Dec. 17, the Perry Farmers Market will offer a selection of local goods at The Perry Public Library. The Healthy Steps Outreach program will join them by giving away delicious one-pound bags of red grapes to attendees. Healthy Steps is a partnership between the Perry Public Library, Tyson Foods, The Perry Chamber of Commerce and Farm Credit Services of America. Their goal is to offer delicious, healthy produce from local vendors as part of their food outreach program. Community members are invited to attend the farmers market from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 17 to receive one pound of free red grapes. For questions, please contact the library at 515-465-3569.

Wreaths Across America

11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.

Wreaths Across America will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Please be parked by 10:30 a.m. Dress warmly. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Upon completion of the ceremony, family members who wish to place a wreath will be sent out first. Go to the section of the cemetery the grave is located, and receive a wreath from one of the volunteers, handing out the wreaths. On the columbarium walls, a wreath will be placed at the bottom of each vertical row. All volunteers should wait until all family members have had the opportunity to place their wreath. After 10 minutes, you will hear the rescue vehicle siren at that time volunteers can begin placing wreaths. Please just take one wreath at a time so as to give as many volunteers as possible the opportunity to place a wreath.

Free Christmas Movies

11 a.m. Dec. 17-18 at Perry Grand 3 Theatres.

Free Christmas movies are back at Perry Grand 3 Theatres. The free movies, sponsored by local businesses, will be shows at 11 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays throughout December. The next movie shown will be "Last Christmas" on Dec. 17-18.

Meet Santa at The Lazy Goose

12-2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at The Lazy Goose, 1014 2nd St., Perry.

This event is for the whole family! Bring your best smile and get your picture taken with Santa, while enjoying a delicious Boba tea.

The Peace & Joy of Christmas

6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Crossroads Church, 2810 1st St., Perry.

Crossroads Church will present a Christmas play about finding the peace and joy of Christmas amidst pain and sorrow on Saturday, Dec. 17. Free admission.

Mrs. Claus at Dexter Library

2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 at Dexter Public Library.

Come to the Dexter Library on Sunday, Dec. 18 for a cup of hot chocolate with Mrs. Claus who will be handing out free Christmas books, doing a few games and storytelling of the North Pole.

Winter Solstice Celebration

7-8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at Hanging Rock, Redfield.

Join Dallas County Conservation Board at the astronomical clock to observe and celebrate the winter solstice sunrise. On the shortest day of the year, DCCB will celebrate the fact that the sun will now end its journey south, and begin its march north, towards longer days and spring renewal. Join DCCB to mark this date not with a wall calendar, but with a fire and a sunrise to celebrate the changes. Register to be notified of weather cancelation through the DCCB's Eventbrite page.

Adel Community Blood Drive

9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Lincoln Savings Bank, 312 Nile Kinnick Drive S, Adel.

As our temperatures drop, the need for blood goes up! Winter weather, the holiday season, flu season and busy schedules all have an impact on blood donations and blood supply. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try as soon as possible. Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. The Adel Community Blood Drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at Lincoln Savings Bank - Bloodmobile, 312 Nile Kinnick Drive S. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Perry Community Blood Drive

12-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at Dallas County Hospital Community Room, 610 10th St., Perry.

As our temperatures drop, the need for blood goes up! Winter weather, the holiday season, flu season and busy schedules all have an impact on blood donations and blood supply. LifeServe Blood Center is urging community members to roll up a sleeve and give blood donation a try as soon as possible. Make an appointment at an upcoming neighborhood blood drive near you. The Perry Community Blood Drive will be held from 12-4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30 at Dallas County Hospital Community Room. Schedule a blood donation appointment online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or call 800.287.4903.

Festival of Trees

Through Jan. 8 at Carnegie Library Museum, Perry.

The Festival of Trees is back for its eighth year, and it’s time to celebrate in person again. From Nov. 22 to Jan. 8, the Carnegie Library Museum will transform into a merry wonderland, with beautifully decorated themed trees and festive displays installed by individuals, businesses, and organizations, all designed to put us in the holiday spirit. Enjoy the magical atmosphere all season at this free event. For more information, call the Carnegie Library Museum: 515-465-7713.

To submit events to be included in the Around the County or Happenings in and around Perry round-ups, email news@adelnews.com or news@theperrychief.com.