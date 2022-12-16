ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Biscayne, FL

Key Biscayne’s Shopping Tuesday meal-deals

Three days until Christmas… if you are still shopping for that perfect gift, you might also want to “shop” for an incredibly delicious meal-deals at one of our #tasteofkeybiscayne participating restaurants, on this Tuesday, December 20, 2022. D'Lite Bistro & Bakery. Who says eating healthy means sacrificing...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Key Biscayne’s healthier Monday dining options

Christmas week starts… and our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up some of the most delicious healthy meal alternatives this Monday, December 19 to help you prepare for the week ahead. La Scala. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Plans for a 12-story hotel on Watson Island could be approved this week

In 2020, City of Miami voters approved expansion plans at Jungle Island and now, owners of the waterfront theme park are proposing a new themed 300-room hotel, attractions and retail complex be built on the property located at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail. The Watson Island project will incorporate green design...
MIAMI, FL
Key Biscayne Police Blotter for December 5 to December 18

Here is a summary of incidents and actions taken by the Key Biscayne Police Department during the period of December 5 to December 18. These incidents were taken from the department’s logs. December 5, 2022. Officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle inside of the gas station parking...
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Concert by the Holocaust Survivor Band an inspirational event

Saul Dreierwas born in Poland in 1925. ​At just age 14, the start of the Holocaust changed his life as he spent years in concentration camps, where his passion for music helped him survive. In his 80’s, Dreier founded the Holocaust Survivor Band with fellow survivors and their children. Now 97, Dreier performs and shares their story all over the world. He recently came to Key Biscayne to perform in an inspirational night of music and stories. The event was a joint effort of Chabad Key Biscayne Jewish Center, the Key Biscayne Community Foundation (in honor of Himan Brown) and Islander News.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL
Wells Fargo reaches settlement, will pay $3.7 billion in fines and repayments over consumer violations

Tuesday morning, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2 billion to consumers and snapped the banking giant with a $1.7 billion penalty. Wells Fargo, who has a branch on Crandon Blvd. in Key Biscayne, agreed to the payment and fine to settle charges that it illegally charged customers fees and interest on auto loans and mortgages, as well as applying overdraft fees against savings and checking accounts incorrectly.
KEY BISCAYNE, FL

