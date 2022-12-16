(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Nike Inc is expected to report a jump in second-quarter revenue as shoppers snapped up the sportswear giant's sneakers amid a ramp up in discounts to clear inventories. Investors will be looking out for the company's forecast, its comments on current demand trends, recovery in China, inventory position as well as margin pressures. The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to release housing starts data. Housing starts likely decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.400 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. Permits for future home construction likely decreased to a rate of 1.485 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. General Mills Inc is expected to post a rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by steady demand for its snacks and cereals despite price hikes. Investors will look out for comments from the company on impact from inflation, shift in consumer behavior and any forecast it provides. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report retail sales likely rose 1.5% in October, after falling 0.5% in September. Mexico's retail sales likely edged 0.4% higher in October, after falling 0.2% in September. Argentina's current account data for third quarter is scheduled for release. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)

