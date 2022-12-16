Read full article on original website
Seera Holding Group Shareholders Approve Offering Of 30% Share Capital Of Lumi Rental Through IPO
* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE OFFERING OF 16.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES REPRESENTING 30% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF LUMI RENTAL THROUGH AN IPO ON SAUDI STOCK EXCHANGE
Sintx Technologies Awarded Phase I Contract From The Missile Defense Agency For Electrochemical Machining
* SINTX TECHNOLOGIES AWARDED PHASE I CONTRACT FROM THE MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY FOR ELECTROCHEMICAL MACHINING
Luna Wins Major Contract For Levee Monitoring
* RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH PT FREEPORT INDONESIA, AN AFFILIATE OF FREEPORT-MCMORAN
Guided Therapeutics Signs Agreement To Begin Clinical Trial For Us FDA Approval
* GUIDED THERAPEUTICS SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIAL FOR US FDA APPROVAL
HHS Increases Access To Tamiflu Through The Strategic National Stockpile
* HHS INCREASES ACCESS TO TAMIFLU THROUGH THE STRATEGIC NATIONAL STOCKPILE. * HHS- THROUGH ASPR, MAKING ADDITIONAL SUPPLY OF TAMIFLU AVAILABLE TO JURISDICTIONS TO RESPOND TO INCREASED DEMAND FOR ANTIVIRAL DURING FLU SEASON
Arizona Lithium Says Acquisition Of Canada's Highest Grade Lithium Brine Resource
* ACQUISITION OF CANADA'S HIGHEST GRADE LITHIUM BRINE RESOURCE. * SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF PRAIRIE LITHIUM CORPORATION. * ACQUISITION INCLUDES PROPRIETARY DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY THAT REMOVES LITHIUM FROM BRINES AND ORE BODIES
Elmore Says Raises A$3.92 Million At A$0.016 Per Share
* FUNDS WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS RELOCATION OF PLANT AND EQUIPMENT FOR COPPER COBALT PROCESSING AT PEKO PROJECT, AMONG OTHERS
BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO>: Losses of 5 cents announced for third quarter
20 December 2022 11:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by BlackBerry Ltd in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -5 cents per share, 5 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported zero EPS. Losses of -7 cents per share were anticipated by the six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -8 cents to -6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -7 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $169.00 million, which is higher than the estimated $168.73 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of two new estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $169 million from $184 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.07 -0.05 Beat May. 31 2022 -0.05 -0.05 Met Feb. 28 2022 -0.04 0.01 Beat Nov. 30 2021 -0.07 0.00 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 20 at 11:31 p.m.
Gold steadies as firmer U.S. dollar caps advance
(Reuters) - Gold prices were unchanged on Wednesday, holding above the key $1,800 level, as expectations of slower U.S. rate hikes lent support, but a rise in the dollar capped any further gains in the non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,817.69 per ounce by 12:12 p.m. ET (1712...
Rite Aid Corp reports results for the quarter ended in November - Earnings Summary
* Rite Aid Corp reported a quarterly adjusted loss of 14 cents per share for the quarter ended in November. The mean expectation of two analysts for the quarter was for a loss of 31 cents per share. * Revenue fell 2.3% to $6.08 billion from a year ago; analysts expected $5.94 billion. * Rite Aid Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $1.23. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 80% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. * Rite Aid Corp shares had fallen by 10.9% this quarter and lost 70.0% so far this year. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $67.14 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Rite Aid Corp is $4.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "sell" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and 3 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 21 at 02:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Nov. 30 2022 -0.31 -0.14 Beat Aug. 31 2022 -0.55 -0.63 Missed May. 31 2022 -0.70 -0.60 Beat Feb. 28 2022 -0.56 -1.63 Missed.
Here’s what Pilbara (ASX:PLS) says about lithium pricing
Pilbara Minerals has unveiled a significant improvement in offtake pricing. The company stated it has secured improved pricing to an average of US$6300 per dry metric tonne on an SC6 equivalent basis for customers in December 2022. Pilbara shares have gained more than 82% in the last six months of...
Jesper Eigen Møller Takes Over As Chairman
* REG-JESPER EIGEN MØLLER TAKES OVER AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * JESPER EIGEN MØLLER HAS ACCEPTED POSITION AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS. * SØREN INGERSLEV HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Euro zone almost closed current account deficit in October
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone almost closed its current account deficit in October, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, likely thanks to cheaper energy imports. The euro zone's current account deficit narrowed to 400 million euros from 8 billion euros in September and over 20 billion...
UK's FTSE 100 climbs on consumer discretionary boost
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 extended gains for the third straight session on Wednesday ahead of the festive weekend, lifted by consumer discretionary stocks led by JD Sports. The FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.2% each. Sportswear firm JD Sports soared 5.8% to the top of the...
UPDATE 1-Bankers not expecting quick recovery as IPO volumes plunge
(Adds more context, details and background) LONDON/NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Investment bankers are bracing for another tough year ahead after losing out on lucrative fees from arranging share sales, as equity capital markets (ECM) deals, including new listings, plummeted to the lowest level since the early 2000s. With...
Hungary's Richter signs letter of intent with Mithra for commercialisation of Donesta
Dec 20 (Reuters) - Richter Gedeon Vegyeszeti Gyar Nyrt SAYS:. * IT HAS SIGNED A BINDING LETTER OF INTENT WITH MITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS FOR COMMERCIALISATION OF PRODUCT DONESTA. * DONESTA IS AN ESTETROL-BASED PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR HORMONE REPLACEMENT THERAPY IN POSTMENOPAUSAL WOMEN. * TERRITORIES COVERED BY THE AGREEMENT ARE EUROPE INCLUDING...
What to Watch in the Day Ahead - Tuesday, December 20
(The Day Ahead is an email and PDF publication that includes the day's major stories and events, analyses and other features. To receive The Day Ahead, Eikon users can register at . Thomson One users can register at RT/DAY/US. All times in ET/GMT) Nike Inc is expected to report a jump in second-quarter revenue as shoppers snapped up the sportswear giant's sneakers amid a ramp up in discounts to clear inventories. Investors will be looking out for the company's forecast, its comments on current demand trends, recovery in China, inventory position as well as margin pressures. The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to release housing starts data. Housing starts likely decreased to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.400 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. Permits for future home construction likely decreased to a rate of 1.485 million units in November from 1.512 million units in October. General Mills Inc is expected to post a rise in second-quarter revenue, helped by steady demand for its snacks and cereals despite price hikes. Investors will look out for comments from the company on impact from inflation, shift in consumer behavior and any forecast it provides. Statistics Canada is scheduled to report retail sales likely rose 1.5% in October, after falling 0.5% in September. Mexico's retail sales likely edged 0.4% higher in October, after falling 0.2% in September. Argentina's current account data for third quarter is scheduled for release. (Compiled by Nachiket Tekawade in Bengaluru; Edited by Shilpi Majumdar)
Investor L&G says change of Capricorn directors 'warranted'
LONDON (Reuters) -Capricorn Energy investor Legal & General Investment Management is in favour of changing Capricorn's directors, it said on Tuesday, after another investor's call for a vote to oust seven of them including the CEO. "We believe there has been a substantial breakdown in relations between the current Capricorn...
Why are these iron ore stocks garnering attention?
Iron ore exports from Australia are expected to reach 959 million tonnes by 2024. Havilah Resources received funding for three months from OZ Mineral Ltd. under their Strategic Alliance Agreement. Mineral Resources shipped 4.5M wet metric tonnes of iron ore in the September quarter. Mount Gibson reported an increase of...
Gold inched lower in thin trading as investors look for fresh drivers
(Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Monday as weakness in the U.S. dollar countered rising yields on expectations of higher interest rates, as markets look for fresh catalysts amid thin trading. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,789.29 per ounce by 12:14 p.m. ET (1714 GMT), while U.S. gold futures...
