Read full article on original website
Related
kalkinemedia.com
Seera Holding Group Shareholders Approve Offering Of 30% Share Capital Of Lumi Rental Through IPO
* SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE OFFERING OF 16.5 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES REPRESENTING 30% OF SHARE CAPITAL OF LUMI RENTAL THROUGH AN IPO ON SAUDI STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as...
kalkinemedia.com
Sintx Technologies Awarded Phase I Contract From The Missile Defense Agency For Electrochemical Machining
* SINTX TECHNOLOGIES AWARDED PHASE I CONTRACT FROM THE MISSILE DEFENSE AGENCY FOR ELECTROCHEMICAL MACHINING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Luna Wins Major Contract For Levee Monitoring
* RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT WITH PT FREEPORT INDONESIA, AN AFFILIATE OF FREEPORT-MCMORAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Gatos Silver Announces Re-Instatement And Extension Of US$50 Million Revolving Credit Facility
* GATOS SILVER ANNOUNCES RE-INSTATEMENT AND EXTENSION OF US$50 MILLION REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY. * GATOS SILVER INC - REVOLVER INCLUDES AN ACCORDION FEATURE PROVIDING UP TO AN ADDITIONAL US$25 MILLION OF CREDIT. * GATOS SILVER INC - MATURITY DATE IS EXTENDED FROM JULY 31, 2024 TO DECEMBER 31, 2025 Source...
kalkinemedia.com
Arizona Lithium Says Acquisition Of Canada's Highest Grade Lithium Brine Resource
* ACQUISITION OF CANADA'S HIGHEST GRADE LITHIUM BRINE RESOURCE. * SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 100% OF PRAIRIE LITHIUM CORPORATION. * ACQUISITION INCLUDES PROPRIETARY DIRECT LITHIUM EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY THAT REMOVES LITHIUM FROM BRINES AND ORE BODIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced...
kalkinemedia.com
HHS Increases Access To Tamiflu Through The Strategic National Stockpile
* HHS INCREASES ACCESS TO TAMIFLU THROUGH THE STRATEGIC NATIONAL STOCKPILE. * HHS- THROUGH ASPR, MAKING ADDITIONAL SUPPLY OF TAMIFLU AVAILABLE TO JURISDICTIONS TO RESPOND TO INCREASED DEMAND FOR ANTIVIRAL DURING FLU SEASON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from...
kalkinemedia.com
Melt Pharmaceuticals’ Melt-300 Achieves Primary Sedation Endpoint In Phase 2 Pivotal Efficacy And Safety Study
* MELT PHARMACEUTICALS’ MELT-300 (MIDAZOLAM 3MG AND KETAMINE 50MG SUBLINGUAL TABLET) ACHIEVES PRIMARY SEDATION ENDPOINT IN PHASE 2 PIVOTAL EFFICACY AND SAFETY STUDY. * MELT-300 TREATMENT ARM 50% LESS LIKELY TO REQUIRE RESCUE SEDATION COMPARED TO MIDAZOLAM. * MELT-300 TREATMENT ARM 66% LESS LIKELY TO REQUIRE RESCUE SEDATION PRE-OPERATIVELY...
kalkinemedia.com
Guided Therapeutics Signs Agreement To Begin Clinical Trial For Us FDA Approval
* GUIDED THERAPEUTICS SIGNS AGREEMENT TO BEGIN CLINICAL TRIAL FOR US FDA APPROVAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Centuria Capital Confirms Interim Distribution Totalling 5.80 Au Cents/Stapled Security Will Be Paid For Yr
* CONFIRMS INTERIM DISTRIBUTION TOTALLING 5.80 AU CENTS/STAPLED SECURITY WILL BE PAID FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DEC 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Elmore Says Raises A$3.92 Million At A$0.016 Per Share
* FUNDS WILL BE APPLIED TOWARDS RELOCATION OF PLANT AND EQUIPMENT FOR COPPER COBALT PROCESSING AT PEKO PROJECT, AMONG OTHERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
kalkinemedia.com
Euro zone almost closed current account deficit in October
FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The euro zone almost closed its current account deficit in October, European Central Bank data showed on Wednesday, likely thanks to cheaper energy imports. The euro zone's current account deficit narrowed to 400 million euros from 8 billion euros in September and over 20 billion...
kalkinemedia.com
Rite Aid Corp <RAD>: Losses of 14 cents announced for third quarter
21 December 2022 02:30 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Rite Aid Corp in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -14 cents per share, 29 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 15 cents. Losses of -31 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -50 cents to -13 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -31 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $6.08 billion, which is higher than the estimated $5.94 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Sell". * The average consensus recommendation for the drug retailers peer group is also "Sell". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $6.08 billion from $6.23 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.55 -0.63 Missed May. 31 2022 -0.70 -0.60 Beat Feb. 28 2022 -0.56 -1.63 Missed Nov. 30 2021 -0.32 0.15 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 21 at 02:30 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Cognyte Software Ltd <CGNT.O>: Losses of 25 cents announced for third quarter
20 December 2022 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Cognyte Software Ltd in the third quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -25 cents per share, 46 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 21 cents. Losses of -20 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -28 cents to -8 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -20 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $71.25 million, which is lower than the estimated $78.93 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the software peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Six analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $71.25 million from $118.72 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Jul. 31 2022 -0.17 -0.04 Beat Apr. 30 2022 0.10 -0.79 Missed Jan. 31 2022 0.22 0.16 Missed Oct. 31 2021 0.10 0.21 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 20 at 02:31 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
UPDATE 1-Dealmakers brace for slow 2023 recovery after global M&A sinks
Private equity activity plunges 66% in last quarter. NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity globally fell well short of the high-water mark set last year as debt financing markets collapsed and stock market volatility decimated valuations, with dealmakers predicting a slow path to recovery in 2023.
kalkinemedia.com
U.S. poised to become net exporter of crude oil in 2023
HOUSTON (Reuters) - The United States has become a global crude oil exporting power over the last few years, but exports have not exceeded its imports since World War II. That could change next year. Sales of U.S. crude to other nations are now a record 3.4 million barrels per...
kalkinemedia.com
Gold steadies as firmer U.S. dollar caps advance
(Reuters) - Gold prices were unchanged on Wednesday, holding above the key $1,800 level, as expectations of slower U.S. rate hikes lent support, but a rise in the dollar capped any further gains in the non-yielding bullion. Spot gold was unchanged at $1,817.69 per ounce by 12:12 p.m. ET (1712...
kalkinemedia.com
Investor L&G says change of Capricorn directors 'warranted'
LONDON (Reuters) -Capricorn Energy investor Legal & General Investment Management is in favour of changing Capricorn's directors, it said on Tuesday, after another investor's call for a vote to oust seven of them including the CEO. "We believe there has been a substantial breakdown in relations between the current Capricorn...
kalkinemedia.com
Precinct Properties (NZX: PCT) enters into new segment, shares down
Precinct Properties, a developer of commercial office spaces, has entered into a new segment. It announced that it would develop multi-unit residential properties with Lamont & Co. In the beginning, the new business will deliver Lamont’s existing strategy. Precinct Properties New Zealand Limited (NZX: PCT) announced on Tuesday (20...
kalkinemedia.com
World Bank slashes China growth forecasts on Covid woes, property crisis
The World Bank on Tuesday slashed its China growth forecast for the year as the pandemic and weaknesses in the property sector hit the world's second largest economy. In a statement, the institution slashed its forecast to 2.7 percent from 4.3 percent predicted in June. It also revised its forecast for next year from 5.2 percent down to 4.3 percent.
kalkinemedia.com
UK's FTSE 100 climbs on consumer discretionary boost
(Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 extended gains for the third straight session on Wednesday ahead of the festive weekend, lifted by consumer discretionary stocks led by JD Sports. The FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.2% each. Sportswear firm JD Sports soared 5.8% to the top of the...
Comments / 0