21 December 2022 02:30 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Rite Aid Corp in the third quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -14 cents per share, 29 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 15 cents. Losses of -31 cents per share were anticipated by the two analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -50 cents to -13 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -31 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $6.08 billion, which is higher than the estimated $5.94 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Sell". * The average consensus recommendation for the drug retailers peer group is also "Sell". FORECAST CHANGES * Two analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $6.08 billion from $6.23 billion in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Aug. 31 2022 -0.55​ -0.63 Missed May. 31 2022 -0.70 -0.60 Beat Feb. 28 2022 -0.56 -1.63 Missed​ Nov. 30 2021 -0.32 0.15 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data December 21 at 02:30 p.m.

