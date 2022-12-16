ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

numberfire.com

Heat rule out Jimmy Butler (illness) on Tuesday

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Butler will sit out on Tuesday night after he came down with a stomach illness. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked 27th in opposing true shooting percentage, expect Bam Adebayo to see a boost in usage with Butler inactive.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Texans' Nico Collins (foot) DNP again on Wednesday

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Tennessee Titans. Collins remained absent from practice on Wednesday, his second missed practice this week. Barring a turnaround, he appears to be headed toward another missed game in Week 16. Collins...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Knicks' Quentin Grimes (ankle) doubtful on Wednesday

New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Grimes is dealing with a sprained right ankle and is doubtful to face the Raptors on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 33.4 minutes against Toronto.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Russell Westbrook (foot) questionable for Lakers' Wednesday matchup

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. After missing one game with foot soreness, Westbrook's status remains in limbo. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench if Westbrook is inactive on Wednesday. Westbrook's current projection includes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Celtics' Grant Williams (illness) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Williams has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Pacers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 23.4 minutes against Indiana. Marcus Smart (illness) is questionable. Williams' Wednesday projection includes...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Darius Bazley (illness) upgraded to questionable for Thunder on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (illness) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bazley was originally ruled out, but has since been upgraded to questionable and will have a chance to play in Wednesday's clash with Portland. If he is available, our models expect him to play 25.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Lakers list LeBron James (ankle) as probable on Wednesday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James is on track to return after the Lakers' superstar missed one game with ankle soreness. In 38.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 52.5 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.3 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Clippers list Paul George (knee) as questionable on Wednesday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. George's status is currently in the air after he was sidelined two games with knee soreness. Expect Nicolas Batum to see more minutes on Wednesday if George remains inactive. George's current Wednesday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu moving to the bench Monday

The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu in their lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will play with the Hawks' second unit Monday with John Collins (ankle) back in the lineup for the first time since November. Our models project Okongwu for 30.8 fantasy points tonight,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) DNP on Tuesday

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice on Tuesday. Tannehill's status could be in question after he suffered an ankle injury during Week 15's last second loss. Expect Malik Willis to start under center versus a Houston Texans' team allowing 14.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Tannehill is ruled out.
NASHVILLE, TN
numberfire.com

Houston's Nico Collins (foot) DNP on Tuesday

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) was listed as an estimated non-participant on Tuesday. Collins has already missed two straight games with a foot ailment. In a matchup versus a Tennessee Titans' unit allowing 34.4 FanDuel point per game to wideouts, expect Chris Moore to see more targets in Week 16 if Collins is ruled out.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 12/21/22: 3 Games That Should Go Over

Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard (wrist) probable for Portland on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lillard is dealing with a wrist injury and is probable for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Oklahoma City. Lillard's Wednesday projection includes 23.7...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson is dealing with back spasms that forced him to miss Monday's game but has a chance to play on Wednesday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Mavericks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

