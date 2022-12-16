Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
numberfire.com
Heat rule out Jimmy Butler (illness) on Tuesday
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Butler will sit out on Tuesday night after he came down with a stomach illness. In a matchup versus a Bulls' team ranked 27th in opposing true shooting percentage, expect Bam Adebayo to see a boost in usage with Butler inactive.
numberfire.com
Texans' Nico Collins (foot) DNP again on Wednesday
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Tennessee Titans. Collins remained absent from practice on Wednesday, his second missed practice this week. Barring a turnaround, he appears to be headed toward another missed game in Week 16. Collins...
numberfire.com
Knicks' Quentin Grimes (ankle) doubtful on Wednesday
New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Grimes is dealing with a sprained right ankle and is doubtful to face the Raptors on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 33.4 minutes against Toronto.
numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
numberfire.com
Jerami Grant (back) starting Monday night for Blazers; Justise Winslow back to bench
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant will start Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Grant is making his return to the court following a one-game absence due to back spasms. He'll immediately start in his return to the court, sending Justise Winslow back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Russell Westbrook (foot) questionable for Lakers' Wednesday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. After missing one game with foot soreness, Westbrook's status remains in limbo. Expect Kendrick Nunn to see more minutes off the bench if Westbrook is inactive on Wednesday. Westbrook's current projection includes...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Grant Williams (illness) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Williams has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Pacers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 23.4 minutes against Indiana. Marcus Smart (illness) is questionable. Williams' Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
numberfire.com
Darius Bazley (illness) upgraded to questionable for Thunder on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (illness) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bazley was originally ruled out, but has since been upgraded to questionable and will have a chance to play in Wednesday's clash with Portland. If he is available, our models expect him to play 25.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers.
numberfire.com
Lakers list LeBron James (ankle) as probable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. James is on track to return after the Lakers' superstar missed one game with ankle soreness. In 38.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project James to score 52.5 FanDuel points. James' projection includes 28.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Clippers list Paul George (knee) as questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (knee) is questionable to play in Wednesday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. George's status is currently in the air after he was sidelined two games with knee soreness. Expect Nicolas Batum to see more minutes on Wednesday if George remains inactive. George's current Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu moving to the bench Monday
The Atlanta Hawks did not list Onyeka Okongwu in their lineup for Monday's game against the Orlando Magic. Okongwu will play with the Hawks' second unit Monday with John Collins (ankle) back in the lineup for the first time since November. Our models project Okongwu for 30.8 fantasy points tonight,...
numberfire.com
Nikola Jokic (knee) active and starting in Denver's Tuesday contest versus Memphis
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (knee) will play in Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Jokic will suit up at home after he was listed as probable with a right knee contusion. In 34.8 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jokic to score 57.8 FanDuel points. Jokic's projection includes 26.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Tennessee's Ryan Tannehill (ankle) DNP on Tuesday
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice on Tuesday. Tannehill's status could be in question after he suffered an ankle injury during Week 15's last second loss. Expect Malik Willis to start under center versus a Houston Texans' team allowing 14.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Tannehill is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis (hand) questionable for Wednesday's game versus Lakers
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (hand) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Sabonis' availability is currently in limbo after he was listed as questionable with left hand soreness. Expect Richaun Holmes to see more playing time if Sabonis is ruled out. Sabonis' current Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Houston's Nico Collins (foot) DNP on Tuesday
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (foot) was listed as an estimated non-participant on Tuesday. Collins has already missed two straight games with a foot ailment. In a matchup versus a Tennessee Titans' unit allowing 34.4 FanDuel point per game to wideouts, expect Chris Moore to see more targets in Week 16 if Collins is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Wizards starting Daniel Gafford for inactive Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday
Washington Wizards forward Daniel Gafford is starting in Tuesday's contest versus the Phoenix Suns. Gafford will make his first start this season after Kristaps Porzingis was ruled out with an illness. In 26.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Gafford to score 26.7 FanDuel points. Gafford's projection includes 10.4 points, 7.4...
numberfire.com
NBA Betting Guide for Wednesday 12/21/22: 3 Games That Should Go Over
Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (wrist) probable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lillard is dealing with a wrist injury and is probable for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Oklahoma City. Lillard's Wednesday projection includes 23.7...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson is dealing with back spasms that forced him to miss Monday's game but has a chance to play on Wednesday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Mavericks.
