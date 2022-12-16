Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (illness) has been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bazley was originally ruled out, but has since been upgraded to questionable and will have a chance to play in Wednesday's clash with Portland. If he is available, our models expect him to play 25.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 2 HOURS AGO