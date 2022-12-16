Read full article on original website
Related
beingpatient.com
Does Picking Your Nose Really Increase Dementia Risk?
Does picking your nose really increase your risk of dementia? Dementia researcher Joyce Siette in Australia take a closer look at a strange new study. A 2022 study about a bacteria called C. pneumoniae, which is found in the nasal cavity and is association with deposits of Alzheimer’s biomarker beta-amyloid proteins in the brain, sounded alarms about the risks of a surprising — and surprisingly common — risk factor: nose-picking.
What is the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia?
Scientists are hailing what they believe to be a historic breakthrough in the fightback against the degenerative brain disease Alzheimer’s, after an antibody therapy known as lecanamab proved to slow the onset of the condition during clinical trials.The development follows decades of failed attempts to find a way to halt its progress and has inspired hope among experts that it could eventually pave the way for treatments that might ultimately lead to a cure.Lecanamab, delivered fortnightly by intravenous drip, works to remove a toxic protein known as amyloid that builds up in the brains of those with Alzheimer’s and which...
scitechdaily.com
Sleeping Too Much Linked to a 69% Increased Risk of Dementia
A new study analyzes how sleep duration and timing impact dementia risk. The time individuals go to bed and how much sleep they get may increase their chance of getting dementia, according to a recent study that was published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. During an average...
Healthline
Getting Too Much Salt, Not Enough Potassium May Increase Your Risk of Cognitive Decline￼
A new study showed higher dietary sodium was associated with a higher risk of memory deterioration, and higher potassium intake was associated with higher cognitive function. Sodium and potassium play an important role in the body, working together to maintain water balance, send nerve impulses, and contract muscles. There are...
Medical News Today
What is dementia posturing?
Dementia refers to a collection of possible symptoms of cognitive decline, such as memory loss. However, different types of dementia can have different signs. For some people, these signs include dementia posturing, which involves stiff movements, hunched posture, and a shuffling walk. Dementia. has various mental and physical symptoms, including...
technologynetworks.com
Cholesterol-Lowering Drugs Associated With Decreased Risk of Bleeding Stroke
People who take cholesterol-lowering drugs called statins may have a lower risk of having a type of stroke called an intracerebral hemorrhage, according to a new study published in the December 7, 2022, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology. An intracerebral hemorrhage is caused by bleeding in the brain.
Medical News Today
What to know about alcoholic dementia
Dementia is an umbrella term for a variety of conditions that affect a person’s processing skills and memory. There are a variety of different types, including Alzheimer’s as well as dementia related to alcohol use. Alcohol-related dementia can occur in people who misuse alcohol. There are two main...
studyfinds.org
Simple urine test may help diagnose Alzheimer’s years before symptoms develop
SHANGHAI, China — A simple and cheap urine test may be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms develop, according to new research. Scientists in China say the first signs of the disease are detectable in a chemical in urine. Alzheimer’s disease is incurable, and medications fail...
EatingWell
How Can Your Cholesterol Levels Impact Your Dementia Risk?
Keeping your heart and brain in tip-top shape is critical for a long, healthy life. That's not surprising, considering heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in America and Alzheimer's disease, the most common type of dementia, ranks at No. 7. While several dementia risk factors—such as age, genetics and family history—are not modifiable, research shows there are several other dementia risk factors within your control.
WebMD
Higher Vitamin D Levels in Brain Tissue Linked to Better Brain Function
Dec. 9, 2022 – In a first of its kind study, higher levels of vitamin D in brain tissue were associated with lower rates of dementia and mild cognitive impairment. Dietary and nutritional factors have long been linked to thinking or reasoning ability in older adults. But previous studies of vitamin D only looked at dietary intake or measurements of it in the blood, said the study’s lead author, Kyla Shea, PhD, an associate professor at Tufts University.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover a Gene That Could Prevent Alzheimer’s Disease
Researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz find that the overexpression of a gene improves learning and memory in Alzheimer’s disease. According to a recent study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, the overexpression of a gene linked to cell division and the structure and function of neurons may prevent and protect against cognitive decline in both mice and humans with Alzheimer’s disease (AD).
McKnight's
Dementia decline could be slowed by antiseizure meds in some cases, study finds
People living with dementia are prone to developing seizures. A new study finds that health in those who do is more likely to decline faster, with death occurring at a younger age than in people living with dementia who don’t have seizures. Medication that prevents seizure may help to slow this decline, researchers say.
KevinMD.com
Managing key risk factors may lower your dementia risk
Close to 6 million adults in the U.S. are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease or a related form of dementia, according to CDC data. And that number will grow as the U.S. population ages. The number of people with Alzheimer’s and related forms of dementia is projected to increase to approximately 14 million over the next 38 years.
neurologylive.com
Range of Risk Factors, Comorbidities, and Prodromal Features Identified Prior to Parkinson Disease
Subsequent diagnosis of Parkinson disease was associated with a range of risk factors such as alcohol misuse and traumatic head injury, along with several other comorbidities and prodromal features. Findings from a case-control study using insurance claims of outpatient consultations highlighted several previously known early features associated with subsequent diagnosis...
Vitamin D could prevent Alzheimer’s, new research reveals
Vitamin D pills could stave off Alzheimer’s disease, according to new research.Brains of older people with higher levels of the nutrient function better, say nutritionists.The main natural source is sunlight but wrinkly skin is less efficient at converting it, meaning older individuals are more likely to be deficient.Corresponding author Dr Sarah Booth said: “This research reinforces the importance of studying how food and nutrients create resilience to protect the ageing brain against diseases such as Alzheimer’s and other related dementias.”The number of cases worldwide will triple to more than 150 million by 2050. And with no cure in sight,...
Genetic risk of ADHD may boost odds of Alzheimer's in old age
Having a genetic predisposition to attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, can predict cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease in old age, early research suggests.
Harvard Medical School
Severe COVID Linked with Evidence of Brain Aging, Study Finds
This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of COVID-19. Although COVID-19 is primarily a respiratory disease, neurological symptoms have been described in many COVID-19 patients, including in recovered individuals. Patients report symptoms including brain fog or lack of focused thinking, memory loss, and depression, and scientists...
Harnessing the brain's immune cells to stave off Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases
Many neurodegenerative diseases, or conditions that result from the loss of function or death of brain cells, remain largely untreatable. Most available treatments target just one of the multiple processes that can lead to neurodegeneration, which may not be effective in completely addressing disease symptoms or progress, if at all. But what if researchers harnessed the brain’s inherent capabilities to cleanse and heal itself? My colleagues and I in the Lukens Lab at the University of Virginia believe that the brain’s own immune system may hold the key to neurodegenerative disease treatment. In our research, we found a protein that could...
neurologylive.com
Addressing Unmet Needs of Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH
The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine discussed the treatment differences and unmet needs between dementia with Lewy bodies and Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “This compounds—CT1812—binds to something called the sigma 2 receptor....
MedicineNet.com
What Are 5 Disorders of the Nervous System?
Disorders of the nervous system can be categorized into five types: vascular disorders, infections, structural disorders, functional disorders, and degeneration. Vascular disorders: These disorders affect the blood vessels running through the central nervous system (CNS). Common examples include:. Subarachnoid hemorrhage. Subdural hemorrhage and hematoma. Extradural hemorrhage. Infections: Bacterial, parasitic, viral,...
Comments / 0