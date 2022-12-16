Read full article on original website
More Than 200 Firearms Recovered in Brooklyn Gun Buyback
This Saturday more than 206 firearms were turned in by New Yorkers at a gun buyback in Brooklyn hosted by Cornerstone Baptist Church. The weapons included 130 handguns, five of which were ghost guns and several assault rifles. Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, together with New York City Police Commissioner...
Woman Found Dead In Crown Heights Apartment: NYPD
The woman’s body was discovered on Thursday after police received reports of a foul order, according to officials. Police said the investigation remains ongoing. (Peter Senzamici/Patch) CROWN HEIGHTS, BROOKLYN — A woman was found dead inside of her apartment, found only after neighbors noticed a foul smell, police said.
Gang Member Gets Decades Behind Bars for Shooting Death of Innocent Teen on NYC Street: DA
A gang member is facing decades behind bars for shooting an innocent teen walking home from playing basketball in Brooklyn nearly six years ago, according to prosecutors. Zidon Clarke, 23 and from Flatbush, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison on the charge of first-degree manslaughter and an indeterminate […] Click here to view original web page at www.nbcnewyork.com.
Brooklyn Bling Bishop Arrested on Federal Fraud and Extortion Charges
Brooklyn pastor, Lamor Whitehead, who was previously robbed of more than $1 million in jewelry mid-sermon, was arrested Monday, reports The Gothamist. Whitehead is being charged with fraud and extortion as he is accused of swindling one of his parishioners out of $90,000 in retirement savings. In a separate incident,...
Bushwick Gallery Connecting Viewers to Victims of Police Violence Through Phone Booths Open for 3 More Weeks
“1-800 Happy Birthday,” a voicemail project created by Mohammad Gorjestani, has transformed into a large-scale exhibition, reports Bushwick Daily. The once-digital project is now located at WorthlessStudios, a 10,000-square-foot community-based exhibitions space in the heart of Bushwick. Gorjestani’s exhibition was inspired by the long-documented pattern of police brutality faced...
Brooklyn Community Foundation Invests $2.5M in Youth-Serving Programs Led by People of Color
On a mission to spark lasting social change, the Brooklyn Community Foundation is making big investments in the borough’s youth. “I am proud that we are such a champion for young people in Brooklyn,” said Jocelynne Rainey, president and CEO of BCF. Through the organization’s Invest in Youth...
New York City Plans to Install 14 5G Towers in Crown Heights
New York City will install 14 5G Towers on the busy sidewalks of Crown Heights, drawing concern from local residents, who say this is only one of several major concerns the community is facing due to lack of communication from the city. According to recently […] Click here to view...
Tall Menorah Lights up the Skies Over Brooklyn to Celebrate Start of Hanukkah
Millions of Jewish families across the world were lighting Hanukkah candles on Sunday night to usher in the Festival of Lights. In the Tri-State Area, dozens of celebrations were held to mark the joyous occasion. These faith communities are coming together to dispel darkness. Brooklyn’s largest menorah towers […] Click...
Brooklyn Bookworms: The BK Public Library Shares Top Checkouts of the Year
Gather around, bookworm Brooklynites: The Brooklyn Public Library has announced its most popular books of the year. The top checkout for the BPL was the novel “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave, a mystery about a woman searching for the truth about her husband’s disappearance.
