petapixel.com
Museum Releases Early Color Photos of a Vanished World a Century Ago
Stunning color images recently made available in high resolution by a French museum capture much of the world as it was transformed by technology and geopolitics 100 years ago. This image of a young Serbian man butchering a sheep in 1913 in Krusevac, in central Serbia, is one of tens...
National Gallery Slammed for Restoration of Piero della Francesca Nativity Scene
The National Gallery of London recently revealed the fruits of a three-year-long restoration of Piero della Francesca’s Nativity (1475). But the effort to fix areas of the badly damaged painting has received a less than enthusiastic response from some notable critics, who have claimed the restoration was botched. In a recent review, Jonathan Jones, a critic for The Guardian, went so far as to say that the National Gallery had “ruined Christmas” in their “clumsy and plodding, if not downright comical,” restoration. One thing is clear, however, and that is that the painting was in dire need of care. When the...
Print Magazine
What Does Pantone’s 2023 Color of the Year Say About Where the Design World is Now?
Viva Magenta has made its way around the internet with boundless force, and while the news might feel a little stale by now, it is the color of the entire year, after all. We imagine there will be endless glimpses of the brilliant hue throughout fashion, design, and branding for the next year, so we’ve asked a few creative directors for their thoughts on the matter.
Author Agatha Christie saved a baby's life a year after her death through one of her books
The doctors at Hammersmith Hospital couldn't understand what was causing this reaction to the child.
Spanish prisoners craft Christmas ‘pooper’ figures of world leaders
Inmates at a prison north of Barcelona have produced thousands of clay figurines of world leaders and celebrities with their pants down and defecating, in keeping with a tradition from the northeastern Catalonia region of Spain. Originally the “caganer” (pooper) figures were shepherds hidden among nativity scenes, to be spotted by family and friends, but the tradition has expanded to include famous figures in the headlines over the past year. The Puig les Basses prison taught inmates how to make the statuettes in collaboration with a private family business, Caganer.com, which this year added Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to its collection of more than 600 models, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, the late Queen Elizabeth II and her son and successor King Charles III.
psychologytoday.com
The Psychology of Christmas and Its Contradictions
Our modern celebration of Christmas is a hodgepodge of traditions and holidays that includes the winter solstice and the birth of Jesus. Confusion about Christmas contradictions can create cognitive dissonance, leading to defense mechanisms, like splitting, denial, and suppression. Overcoming splitting can involve embracing Christmas' contradictions, rather than denying them,...
Think Cinderella’s a fairytale? Fabled glass slipper is revealed as a joke on royalty
For hundreds of years, the glass slipper has been synonymous with the tale of Cinderella and her midnight dash home from the ball. Now an academic has traced its 17th-century origins and uncovered a connection to the creation of the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles and the impractical fashions and fads of French aristocrats.
