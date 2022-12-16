Read full article on original website
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Ronna McDaniel may have helped bury Trump with Jan. 6 testimony
Ronna McDaniel is in the catbird seat to retain her job as Republican Party chair. The Republican National Committee chairwoman is far from what you would consider a “Never Trumper.” In fact, she has shown more fealty to the former president than just about anyone you can imagine.
GOP’s McCarthy haunted by his failed Jan. 6 committee strategy
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy was one of four Republican members referred to the House Ethics Committee yesterday by the Jan. 6 committee, and three of the four publicly criticized the developments. McCarthy, however, spent yesterday saying effectively nothing. It’s possible the Californian was so focused on his struggling bid...
Jan. 6 panel refers four House Republicans to Ethics Committee
The biggest takeaway from today’s Jan. 6 committee meeting was the panel’s decision to refer Donald Trump and members of his team to the Justice Department for possible criminal prosecution. But as my MSNBC colleague Hayes Brown noted, there were also ethics referrals to consider. Alongside the criminal...
'I can say very clearly President Trump is a liar': House member on tax returns
The House Ways and Means Committee voted Tuesday to make six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns public. House Ways and Means member, Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-NY, joins Morning Joe to discuss the vote.Dec. 21, 2022.
House GOP loses interest in investigating Jan. 6 investigation
It was just a few weeks ago when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, struggling to impress some of his more radical members, indicated he intended to get answers about Jan. 6. Unfortunately, however, the Republican leader wasn’t interested in the attack on the Capitol or the efforts to undermine our democracy.
Tribe: We’ll see ‘a series of indictments’ against Trump by spring
Professor Laurence Tribe joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss his reaction to the criminal referrals the January 6 Committee recommended the Justice Department pursue against Trump and how he thinks the Justice Department and Special Counsel will proceed to hold Trump accountable “without which the republic will be in grave danger.”Dec. 20, 2022.
Remnick: Trump is a shriveled, diminished figure on the political scene
On Monday, the House Jan. 6 committee wrapped its years-long investigation with criminal referrals against former President Donald Trump and his alleged enablers. The Morning Joe panel discusses the referrals and Trump's future.Dec. 20, 2022.
What the Jan. 6 committee means for Biden’s legacy
The Select Committee’s hearings on the insurrection helped President Biden hold onto the Senate, and its final report could determine whether he wins a second term. Politico White House reporter Lauren Egan and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance discuss the Jan. 6 Committee’s criminal referrals and the stakes for 2024. Dec. 19, 2022.
What Trump doesn’t understand about Electoral Count Act reform
Following months of bipartisan negotiations, lawmakers agreed on an important overhaul of the Electoral Count Act that will strengthen the system against future attacks and possible mischief. The challenge was figuring out how to pass it. This week, Congress is expected to approve a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending package, and...
Jan. 6 committee highlights possible Team Trump witness tampering
By most measures, the biggest headline from the Jan. 6 committee yesterday was the decision to make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. The bipartisan select panel formally urged federal prosecutors to pursue charges against Donald Trump for obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiring to make false statements, and inciting an insurrection.
'They prepared for a protest. They got a coup.': Trump stoking mob surprised authorities
Rachel Maddow and her MSNBC colleagues discuss the finding in the executive summary of the January 6th Committee report that while law enforcement expected a potentially raucous pro-Trump rally on January 6th, they did not anticipate Donald Trump's active provocation of the mob, inciting them to insurrection.Dec. 20, 2022.
'We've done everything within our power.' Rep. Raskin on Jan. 6 criminal referral
Andrea Mitchell, Hallie Jackson, and Katy Tur spoke to Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) about the January 6th committee's final public meeting and criminal referral for President Donald TrumpDec. 19, 2022.
Rep. Schiff: Jan. 6th Cmte. final report will keep public ‘on the edge of their seat’
Rep. Adam Schiff joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what the public can expect in the January 6th Committee’s full report, including new testimony not presented in the hearings, more details about possible witness tampering, and additional people who could emerge as subjects of criminal investigation.Dec. 21, 2022.
Schiff: If DOJ doesn't act on referrals, 'the country will want to know why'
Rep. Adam Schiff, member of the January 6th Committee, talks with an MSNBC panel about the committee's conclusions about where accountability is called for from the Justice Department for criminal activity connected to the events of January 6th. Dec. 20, 2022.
Lawrence: We’ll see Trump’s tax returns because Chairman Neal and the law prevailed
Three years ago, MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell said that under House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal’s leadership, we were all going to see Donald Trump’s tax returns. And now, three years later, we are all going to see Donald Trump’s tax returns.Dec. 21, 2022.
'Unprecedented and momentous' Experts talk Jan 6. Committee's final public meeting
Andrea Mitchell, Hallie Jackson, and Katy Tur sat down with MSNBC legal analysts Chuck Rosenberg, Joyce Vance, and Andrew Weissman, MSNBC national security analyst, Frank Figliuzzi, MSNBC homeland security analyst Donell Harvin, leading up to the House January 6th committee's final public meeting.Dec. 19, 2022.
Kevin McCarthy scrambles to find enough GOP votes to become House Speaker
California Republican Kevin McCarthy faces an uphill battle to win enough votes to become House Speaker during the first floor vote in January. Tyler Pager, White House reporter for The Washington Post and Lauren Egan, White House Reporter for Politico joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the GOP infighting over who becomes the next Speaker of the House. Dec. 19, 2022.
Why McCarthy has no need to fear the House Ethics Committee
In a sane world, the House Jan. 6 committee’s final report would be a disaster for congressional Republicans. Not only was former President Donald Trump referred to the Justice Department for criminal charges, but four GOP House members were also referred to the Ethics Committee — including Kevin McCarthy of California, who is aiming to become speaker of the House next year.
