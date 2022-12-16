NBA YoungBoy has shown a lot of praise to his artist Quando Rondo in the past, but he recently gave him his biggest co-sign on an episode of Never Broke Again Radio. Over the weekend, YoungBoy aired episode two of his new show and took time out to shout out the Savannah, Georgia native who was the first signee to his label, Never Broke Again, LLC. According to YoungBoy, Rondo is a much better rapper than he is, and people should acknowledge that.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO