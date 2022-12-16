ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

101.9 The Bull

Ding Ding! Make Christmas Shine with the Trolley Express

Did you know Amarillo had a trolley? It's a trolley full of Christmas fun. One of the great things about Christmas is all the Christmas fun. Christmas is one of those times when Amarillo has a ton of Christmas Fun. From the different farms transformed into Christmas villages, or the Amarillo Botanical Gardens or Candy Cane Lane and all the other great lights displays we have so much Christmas joy in our city.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

Earthquake Rocks Midland. Could You Feel It In Amarillo?

Out of all the different natural disaster types of phenomena, there's one you don't hear much about when it comes to Texas. We see tornadoes, we get surge storms, blizzards, etc. But one thing we don't typically hear about is earthquakes. We hear about them in different places, usually California...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

No injuries after Monday fire in west Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a house fire Monday afternoon in west Amarillo. According to the department, units were called to a home near the intersection of Sunset Terrace and S. Maryland Street around 2:47 p.m. Monday. Officials said six units and 16 to 18 personnel from […]
AMARILLO, TX
thepampanews.com

International Company Opens Brick and Mortar Store in Pampa

Cliff and his wife, Lisa Powers, purchased the company “Mernickle Custom Holsters” from Bob Mernickle, a renowned competitive shooter. Cliff who was born in Dallas, joined the Army and worked in governmental jobs for five years before getting approached by Bob in 2017. The family is heavily involved in competitive shooting, and already had experience with leather work.
PAMPA, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police searching for missing man

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is looking for a man who has been missing since Nov. 28. According to APD, Phillip Johnson, 37, who goes by Cory, is diabetic and may be endangered. APD said detectives have been following all leads given so far but have not located Johnson. […]
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

What Did Amarillo Google In 2022? Here’s The List!

The end of the year always brings one of my favorite things on the planet. Year-end lists. You know, the top songs of the year, what people bought the most of, etc. Well, I stumbled upon a list specific to Amarillo, and I gotta tell you it was one of the more interesting lists I've read. Not to mention it definitely gives some insight into the city and what's hot and not.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

APD asks for help identifying people vandalizing, stealing Christmas decorations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are asking residents for help identifying people they say are ruining the Christmas spirit for locals. According to an APD Facebook post, people in the pictures seen below have been going around town stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. In a video posted by APD, young […]
AMARILLO, TX
