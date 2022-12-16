Read full article on original website
Ding Ding! Make Christmas Shine with the Trolley Express
Did you know Amarillo had a trolley? It's a trolley full of Christmas fun. One of the great things about Christmas is all the Christmas fun. Christmas is one of those times when Amarillo has a ton of Christmas Fun. From the different farms transformed into Christmas villages, or the Amarillo Botanical Gardens or Candy Cane Lane and all the other great lights displays we have so much Christmas joy in our city.
Earthquake Rocks Midland. Could You Feel It In Amarillo?
Out of all the different natural disaster types of phenomena, there's one you don't hear much about when it comes to Texas. We see tornadoes, we get surge storms, blizzards, etc. But one thing we don't typically hear about is earthquakes. We hear about them in different places, usually California...
Amarillo One Of The Neediest Cities? According To This, We Are.
Throughout the months of November and December, we've seen a lot of different holiday types of drives happening. We've seen the usual Toys 4 Tots, food bank food drive, coat drives, etc. I mean, we even held our own drive with Help 4 The Holidays. Every city has people in...
This Funky Retro Apartment Building For Sale in Amarillo Is Bona Fide Party Pad Potential
Woke up this morning. Zipped over to Zillow. Why? 'Cause I felt cute and wanted to window shop till i found a house that matches my 'tude. And look what I found, y'all. The funkiest little apartments I ever done did see: The Carmel Apartments. It's Retro Gold. Located at...
This Amarillo Light Show Was Featured On ABC’s ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight’
Around the holidays Amarillo's residents are able to put up some pretty impressive light displays. The Botanical Gardens, Chase and Amarillo National Bank's Towers, Wolflin Village, and Candy Cane lane do a great job of lighting up Amarillo during this time of year. But in comparison, none of these light...
Jingle Bells! Jingle Bells! Stinnett, Texas What The Hell?! [VIDEO]
When Love goes wrong, it goes FUBAR. I'm sure you can think back to that one relationship that went sour. Most of us have at least one bad go at love. We live and we learn. Right?. Well..I've got a tale of a relationship that spoiled like milk in the...
No injuries after Monday fire in west Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a house fire Monday afternoon in west Amarillo. According to the department, units were called to a home near the intersection of Sunset Terrace and S. Maryland Street around 2:47 p.m. Monday. Officials said six units and 16 to 18 personnel from […]
Want Something Different This Christmas? Here Are 3 Events For You.
Nothing against Santa, mangers, or Frosty the Snowman. There's plenty of love about the trees, lights, and wrapping paper we're bombarded with this time of year. But if you're looking for something different this time of year...if you want to shake it up a little bit...I've found three events just for you.
Great News For Gamers; WAC In Amarillo Getting New Game Room
In a press release earlier this week, the City of Amarillo took a moment to shine a light on an all new and improved game room at the Warford Activity Center. They also took a moment to recognize the individual behind the art you'll see in the new game room.
Christmas Miracle – Amarillo Trash Service Back to Normal Soon
As I took the trip out to my dumpster last week I had hoped for two things. I wanted ever so much for there to be room for my bag of trash. I also had wished that we could go back to twice-a-week pickups. I even thought about making that...
thepampanews.com
International Company Opens Brick and Mortar Store in Pampa
Cliff and his wife, Lisa Powers, purchased the company “Mernickle Custom Holsters” from Bob Mernickle, a renowned competitive shooter. Cliff who was born in Dallas, joined the Army and worked in governmental jobs for five years before getting approached by Bob in 2017. The family is heavily involved in competitive shooting, and already had experience with leather work.
Human Remains Found in Potter County Near Hope Road
This is supposed to be the season of hope and love and celebration. However, it is no celebration when a crime is committed and we have seen way too many crimes in Amarillo lately. The Potter County Sheriff's Deputies were called out to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road...
Amarillo among 75 ‘neediest’ cities in the US, says WalletHub
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Hunger, poverty and homelessness impact even the richest and most powerful nations, as well as the most charitable and affluent communities in the United States. Amid continued efforts to deal with the fallout of inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared more than 180 US cities to create a snapshot of […]
abc7amarillo.com
Potter County Sheriff's Office: Body found west of Amarillo, no foul play suspected
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Potter County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found west of Amarillo, however, foul play is not suspected at this time, officials said. According to a news release, deputies were called to the 11600 block of Indian Hill Road after human...
Free Stuff & Sanity? Amarillo’s Winter Reading Challenge Is Here.
So here we are, approaching that ever-dreaded winter break from school. Sure, the kids LOVE having 3+ weeks off, but as a parent, you're sitting there pulling your hair out just thinking about it. How are you going to keep the kids busy for that amount of time, to where...
Amarillo Police searching for missing man
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that it is looking for a man who has been missing since Nov. 28. According to APD, Phillip Johnson, 37, who goes by Cory, is diabetic and may be endangered. APD said detectives have been following all leads given so far but have not located Johnson. […]
Amarillo Police establish Cold Case investigation unit
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department announced that it will be forming a cold case investigation unit as a portion of the department’s homicide unit. According to a news release from the department, the new cold case unit will focus on solving unsolved homicides that “had previously been stalled by (a) […]
What Did Amarillo Google In 2022? Here’s The List!
The end of the year always brings one of my favorite things on the planet. Year-end lists. You know, the top songs of the year, what people bought the most of, etc. Well, I stumbled upon a list specific to Amarillo, and I gotta tell you it was one of the more interesting lists I've read. Not to mention it definitely gives some insight into the city and what's hot and not.
APD asks for help identifying people vandalizing, stealing Christmas decorations
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department are asking residents for help identifying people they say are ruining the Christmas spirit for locals. According to an APD Facebook post, people in the pictures seen below have been going around town stealing and vandalizing Christmas decorations. In a video posted by APD, young […]
Let’s Road Trip to these Perfect 3-Day Weekend Destinations
When it comes to getting away for the weekend, most of us tend to do short getaways. If you are looking to get away for a 3-Day Weekend, here are a few great places near Amarillo to visit. Ruidoso, NM. Ruidoso is about 4 1/2 hours away from Amarillo. It...
