Oklahoma State

Funding For Oklahoma Infrastructure Projects Included In National Defense Authorization Act

By David Griffin
 5 days ago
Funding for several key Oklahoma infrastructure projects is on its way to President Joe Biden's desk for approval.

The senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) on Thursday night, which Senator Jim Inhofe says includes money to prioritize modernizing the Tulsa levee system.

Senator Inhofe's office says that project should be complete in 2026.

The NDAA also includes a pilot program to deepen the waterway leading to the Port of Catoosa, which would allow barges to carry significantly more cargo.

Related
KRMG

Oklahoma lawmaker files bills to support border states, prohibit birthright citizenship in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, has filed multiple bills “aimed at preventing and disincentivizing illegal immigration,” according to a press release. Senate Bill 53 would require birth certificates for children born in Oklahoma to include the citizenship of the parents. If neither of the child’s parents are United States citizens, the child would not be granted United States or Oklahoma citizenship.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Cherokee leader named to first US Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has named Cherokee Nation Secretary of State Tina Glory-Jordan as a member of the first-ever Tribal Intergovernmental Advisory Committee. “Secretary Glory-Jordan is a Cherokee citizen and a native of Northeastern Oklahoma who has been a longtime leader...
TULSA, OK
wastetodaymagazine.com

Oklahoma launches sharps take-back program

The Choctaw Nation, Indian Health Services and New Jersey-based Covanta Environmental Solutions have partnered with the Product Stewardship Institute (PSI), a policy advocate and consulting nonprofit, to expand sharps take-back infrastructure in Oklahoma. Through the program, participating health clinics in eight areas will provide sharps users with easy-to-use containers that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tulsa, OK
