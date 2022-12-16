Read full article on original website
sungazette.news
Senator: Governor needs to keep hands off local land-use powers
She may not be entirely enraptured with the Arlington County Board’s Missing Middle proposal as currently conceived – more on that down below – but a prominent member of the Arlington legislative delegation believes the Youngkin administration needs to allow localities to find their own way in addressing housing needs.
sungazette.news
Editorial: An election ‘improvement’ that isn’t
We’ve always had admiration for Kate Hanley, dating back to her days on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and continuing through current service on the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board of directors and as secretary of the Fairfax County Electoral Board. But we sometimes have bones to...
sungazette.news
Data: Most Arlingtonians still voting at polls on Election Day
Yes, early voting appears here to stay, and yes, far more people are taking advantage of it. But the tried-and-true method of showing up on Election Day seems not to be going anyplace, either. Nearly two-thirds – 64 percent – of Arlington voters cast their ballots on Election Day this...
sungazette.news
Election officials: Some mail-in ballots didn’t make it in time
It’s a good thing there were no nail-biters, because about 50 voters in the Nov. 8 election in Arlington missed having their ballots counted owing to Postal Service delivery delays. That was the total that arrived at the county’s election HQ after the Nov. 14 deadline for accepting mail-in...
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Judge Dillon wins again (as he always does)
Those who have been around Arlington for some time will remember when the County Board would assemble on Jan. 1 each year for its annual organizational meeting, a tradition that lasted for decades until killed off by some of the current board members because they apparently didn’t want to get out of the house on the holiday morning, boo-hoo-hoo.
sungazette.news
Reagan National puts COVID in rear-view mirror; Dulles still plays catch-up
Northern Virginia’s two commercial airports continue to show different comebacks to the residual impacts of COVID. For October, the passenger count at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (2,271,546) was up 6.3 percent from October 2019, the last pre-COVID comparable month, while the passenger total at Washington Dulles International Airport (1,953,593) remained down 10 percent from the same month, according to data reported at the Dec. 14 meeting of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority board of directors.
sungazette.news
Arlington Chamber preps leadership team for 2023
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce looked back on the year (almost) gone by while also looking ahead to 2023 at its 98th annual meeting, held Dec. 9 at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel. At the event, the leadership team for 2023 was announced, with Tina Leone of the Ballston Business...
sungazette.news
End-of-year support sought for Outdoor Lab
Leaders of the Arlington Outdoor Education Association are seeking public support to close a funding gap related to its operation of the Arlington Outdoor Lab in collaboration with the county school system. The non-profit association owns the 225-acre facility in Loudoun County and makes it available to Arlington Public Schools,...
sungazette.news
County takes another step forward on new historic-preservation program
It’s full steam ahead for the Arlington County government’s efforts to establish a new funding pot for community-based historic-preservation projects. County Board members on Dec. 17 formalized guidelines and other paperwork related to the new Historic Preservation Fund, which was created last spring with a $150,000 infusion of taxpayer cash.
sungazette.news
Mason celebrates successes of 5,000 winter graduates
Students from 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 63 different countries comprised the more than 5,000 graduates who completed another phase of life’s journey during George Mason University’s winter commencement exercises. “You will have failures. Learn from them so that tomorrow will be better than...
sungazette.news
McLean Community Center set to get new leader
After several months of interim leadership following the previous leader’s resignation, the McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board on Dec. 14 appointed Betsy May-Salazar to serve as the community center’s new executive director. “Her extensive experience managing operations, strategic planning and development of compelling programs for the public,...
sungazette.news
Panel may consider turning all bus service over to N.Va. localities
Even a cursory examination of newspaper archives reveals that the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) often has been a financial and operational basket case almost since its inception a half-century ago. But would devolving bus service entirely to localities help to improve matters?. That’s a possibility raised in the...
sungazette.news
Flint Hill standout has number retired a second time
One of the most well-known athletes in the history of the Flint Hill School was at the Oakton campus Dec. 16. For two reasons. A 1987 graduate of the private high school, now-Atlanta resident Dennis Scott returned for a ceremony to retire his basketball jersey No. 24 for a second time. He also was there for the four-team boys high-school hoop tournament named in his honor and held at Flint Hill on Dec. 16 and 17.
sungazette.news
VDOT preps next step for Hunter Mill Road project
Virginia Department of Transportation officials soon are expected to shift traffic onto a portion of the new bridge over Colvin Run between Crowell Road (Route 675) and Cobble Mill Road as part of the Hunter Mill Road over Colvin Run bridge project. The change had been slated to take place...
sungazette.news
Great Falls pre-school ushers in the Christmas spirit
The Creche Preschool in Great Falls has been spreading the Christmas spirit to the community in December. Beginning with a “Breakfast with Santa,” St. Francis Episcopal Church and the Creche invited the community’s families to enjoy breakfast, make crafts together, meet other families and have their pictures taken with Santa by professional photographer Katie Browne.
sungazette.news
Library system notes most-checked-out books of 2022
The Fairfax County library system is on track to record just over 10 million materials loans for the 2022 calendar year, library officials said on Dec. 19. That total includes more than 2 million digital checkouts, making the county library system one of just a handful of library organizations to have reached that level.
sungazette.news
Arlington homes market takes big tumble in new data
A combination of significantly fewer sales and modestly lower prices sent the sales volume of the Arlington real-estate market tumbling nearly 50 percent in November from a year before. And the bloodletting is unlikely to stop in the near future, according to forward-looking data. For the month, a total of...
sungazette.news
Langley wrestlers third at own tourney
The Langley Saxons hosted and finished third in the multi-team Pat Dulany Invitational wrestling competition Dec. 17. Langley had 143 points. Champion Stone Bridge had 242.5 and runner-up Paul VI Catholic 193. Individual winners for Langley were Ryan Ronsckvitz at 165 pounds and Jacob Steele at 285. Finishing third for...
sungazette.news
Yorktown wins big in ice hockey
The Yorktown High School club ice hockey team routed Flint Hill, 10-1, as Roger Allenbaugh led the way by scoring four goals and Jacob Kirshner added three goals and three assists. Cole Ransom had one goal and three assists, Max Whittington and Ronan Gordon each netted one goal, Noah Robinson...
sungazette.news
Hoop roundup: Marshall boys improve to 6-1
The Marshall Statesmen upped their winning streak to five straight with recent victories over the McLean Highlanders and Oakton Cougars to improve to 6-1 in boys high-school basketball action. Marshall defeated McLean, 52-33, in Liberty District action, and downed Oakton, 59-34 in non-league play. Matt Lenert led the way with...
