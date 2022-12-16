Read full article on original website
McLean Community Center set to get new leader
After several months of interim leadership following the previous leader’s resignation, the McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board on Dec. 14 appointed Betsy May-Salazar to serve as the community center’s new executive director. “Her extensive experience managing operations, strategic planning and development of compelling programs for the public,...
County takes another step forward on new historic-preservation program
It’s full steam ahead for the Arlington County government’s efforts to establish a new funding pot for community-based historic-preservation projects. County Board members on Dec. 17 formalized guidelines and other paperwork related to the new Historic Preservation Fund, which was created last spring with a $150,000 infusion of taxpayer cash.
Editorial: An election ‘improvement’ that isn’t
We’ve always had admiration for Kate Hanley, dating back to her days on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors and continuing through current service on the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority’s board of directors and as secretary of the Fairfax County Electoral Board. But we sometimes have bones to...
Senator: Governor needs to keep hands off local land-use powers
She may not be entirely enraptured with the Arlington County Board’s Missing Middle proposal as currently conceived – more on that down below – but a prominent member of the Arlington legislative delegation believes the Youngkin administration needs to allow localities to find their own way in addressing housing needs.
Expert: Arlington, Fairfax see little threat of housing-price freefall
The inner suburbs of Northern Virginia do not appear to be at much risk, according to a new analysis, but some corridors of the Mid-Atlantic region may see housing values decline over the coming year as a result of perhaps having seen too much upward pressure on home prices over the past couple of years.
Mason celebrates successes of 5,000 winter graduates
Students from 44 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and 63 different countries comprised the more than 5,000 graduates who completed another phase of life’s journey during George Mason University’s winter commencement exercises. “You will have failures. Learn from them so that tomorrow will be better than...
Arlington Chamber preps leadership team for 2023
The Arlington Chamber of Commerce looked back on the year (almost) gone by while also looking ahead to 2023 at its 98th annual meeting, held Dec. 9 at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel. At the event, the leadership team for 2023 was announced, with Tina Leone of the Ballston Business...
Notification requirement holds up action creating new park
Arlington County officials on Dec. 17 delayed plans establishing a new park in Crystal City for a month, giving them time to notify federal and airport officials as required under state law. Plans had been in place to enact zoning amendments needed to approve what is expected to be known...
Public asked to weigh in on county budget priorities
The Arlington County government has launched a community survey to determine the public’s views on the fiscal 2024 budget, which will be adopted next spring and go into effect July 1, 2023. Based on current projections, the county government has a $35 million shortfall (out of a budget of...
Great Falls pre-school ushers in the Christmas spirit
The Creche Preschool in Great Falls has been spreading the Christmas spirit to the community in December. Beginning with a “Breakfast with Santa,” St. Francis Episcopal Church and the Creche invited the community’s families to enjoy breakfast, make crafts together, meet other families and have their pictures taken with Santa by professional photographer Katie Browne.
Editor’s Notebook: Homeowners about to get hammered
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors acknowledged it – tacitly – a couple of weeks ago, and this past Saturday, equally tacitly, the Arlington County Board did the same. Homeowners can expected to get hammered at tax time in 2023. And alas, not in a good way. With...
Editor’s Notebook: Judge Dillon wins again (as he always does)
Those who have been around Arlington for some time will remember when the County Board would assemble on Jan. 1 each year for its annual organizational meeting, a tradition that lasted for decades until killed off by some of the current board members because they apparently didn’t want to get out of the house on the holiday morning, boo-hoo-hoo.
Officers lauded in battle against drunk driving
Washington-area drivers who overindulge in booze this holiday season have two choices: Take advantage of free rides home through the Washington Regional Alcohol Program’s (WRAP) or risk accidents, injuries and harsh legal consequences for driving drunk. WRAP on Dec. 16 honored 15 area police officers and a sheriff’s deputy...
Comings, going on Airports Authority board noted
It was comings-and-goings sort of day at the monthly meeting of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority on Dec. 14. The board formally welcomed Brett Gibson, who recently was appointed by Gov. Youngkin to a six-year term as one of Virginia’s representatives on the body. He formally took office Nov. 24, succeeding Robert Lazaro.
Survey says: Arlington residents among happiest in USA
Arlington residents appear to be taking a forget-your-troubles-c’mon-get-happy approach to life, at least according to a new data analysis that places the county #2 among the nation’s largest urban areas in terms of overall happiness of the population. “To uncover the happiest places in America, we analyzed the...
Election officials: Some mail-in ballots didn’t make it in time
It’s a good thing there were no nail-biters, because about 50 voters in the Nov. 8 election in Arlington missed having their ballots counted owing to Postal Service delivery delays. That was the total that arrived at the county’s election HQ after the Nov. 14 deadline for accepting mail-in...
Exhibition takes updated look a fiber materials
Whether repurposed coffee filters, handmade paper or crocheted yarn, creatively used fiber holds center stage in the McLean Project for the Arts’ latest shows. “In the Round: Dimensional Fiber Works,” now on display at MPA’s Emerson Gallery, showcases works by YunKyoung Cho, Linda Colsh, Michael Gessner, Sookkyung Park and Kristina Penhoet.
VDOT preps next step for Hunter Mill Road project
Virginia Department of Transportation officials soon are expected to shift traffic onto a portion of the new bridge over Colvin Run between Crowell Road (Route 675) and Cobble Mill Road as part of the Hunter Mill Road over Colvin Run bridge project. The change had been slated to take place...
N.Va. home sales expected to be down, prices flat in 2023
The political pundits of their day laughed at Warren G. Harding for peppering his speeches with the made-up word “normalcy” during his 1920 run for the presidency. But Harding rode the word to a landslide victory, and it has been used ever since – including, during a recent forum, to set expectations for the 2023 year in Northern Virginia real estate.
Data: Most Arlingtonians still voting at polls on Election Day
Yes, early voting appears here to stay, and yes, far more people are taking advantage of it. But the tried-and-true method of showing up on Election Day seems not to be going anyplace, either. Nearly two-thirds – 64 percent – of Arlington voters cast their ballots on Election Day this...
