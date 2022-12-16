ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 2

Kim Bouldin
4d ago

Nope. Prior to lines being buried under ground every snow and ice storm caused you to lose power. The bread was to make sandwiches and the milk was for cereal or snowcream.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Some snow possible in Triad for Friday morning as strong push of cold air mixes with leftover rain

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Wednesday will bring slightly below-average temperatures, but the big weather changes come on Thursday and Friday. Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, our clouds will begin to move out, but we will watch the southern Piedmont carefully. The northern edge of a Gulf Coast system could bring places like Montgomery County […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Squirrel Causes ‘Christmas Vacation’ Moment For North Carolina Family

If you know the movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, you remember the scene when the Griswold family discovered a woodland creature living in their Christmas tree. Well, life imitated art in a Waxhaw, North Carolina home this holiday season. According to WBTV, a squirrel snuck into the Stading family’s...
WAXHAW, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

A Few Flurries Possible South Of Charlotte

A coastal area of low pressure continues to move along the Gulf Coast Monday evening. Most of this moisture will stay south of the WCCB Charlotte area during the day Tuesday. The cooling temperatures late Tuesday could meet up with the lingering moisture that makes it to our southernmost counties… that means snow flurries! Accumulation is not expected, but a few flurries are possible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Prepping your car ahead of Friday’s temperature drop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Whether you’re getting yourself ready, or trying to teach the new driver in you’re family to think ahead, cold weather car preps are an important yearly checklist. “ I’m trying to make sure that he takes his time, doesn’t go too fast you never...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Atrium Health, Amazon giving food boxes, hygiene kits to Charlotte-area families

CHARLOTTE – Atrium Health is teaming up with Amazon to support the Salvation Army in distributing 5,000 hygiene kits and 2,700 food boxes to individuals and families across the region. The distributions are currently taking place for pre-registered and pre-qualified families at the Salvation Army Christmas Center while they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rain chances return Tuesday, with freezing temperatures ahead next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After chilly, breezy day we are gearing up several consecutive nights of freezing and sub-freezing temperatures. We will remain cold and dry through Monday. Tuesday through the end of next week continues to look unsettled with chances for rain and a wintry mix. Sunday: Mostly sunny,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Looks Like A White Christmas Could Be A Possibility For North Carolina

I’ve lived in Charlotte my entire life and never seen a white Christmas. But I still dream of one day waking up to a fresh blanket of snow on Christmas morning. Actually, I dream of waking up to snow any day in the winter. But that’s beside the point. But you can bet that as soon as the date gets close enough to Christmas that the forecast is available I’m checking it constantly. And in Charlotte there is a chance of snow, but it’s December 26th. Over the past few days, I’ve watched it go from rain, to rain and snow mix, to now a 30% chance of snow that morning. Which means we are only a few hours off from a forecasted white Christmas in North Carolina. This is all according to weather.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottesmartypants.com

“Light the Knights” holiday festival a home run!

Are the kids out of school now, Smarties? Are you looking for things to do to fuel the excitement as they count down the days until Christmas? The Light the Knights Festival is the perfect family outing! Now in its third year in uptown Charlotte. at Truist Field, picturesque home...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services announces holiday collection schedule

CHARLOTTE – City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services will not collect garbage, recycling, yard or scheduled bulk waste on Monday, Dec. 26 in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Solid Waste Services will operate on a one-day delay following the holiday, with Friday customers receiving service on Saturday, Dec. 31....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte’s oldest restaurant is for sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - The future of Green’s Lunch, the iconic Uptown hotdog joint that’s almost a century old, is uncertain as the restaurant’s longtime owners have decided to sell the building. Asked whether she will close immediately when the property sells or wait, owner Joanna Sikiotis...
CHARLOTTE, NC
theblockcharlotte.com

Here Are Alternate CLT Routes to Avoid I-77 Rush Hour Traffic

Even without accidents, Charlotte drivers who use I-77 to travel to and from work are aware that traffic delays are typical. Luckily, there are ways to prevent them. Choosing a different route during rush hour can help you save time on the road. Here are some alternate routes you can take if you commute from uptown Charlotte to avoid gridlock on I-77.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy