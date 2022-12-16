Read full article on original website
Update On The Viewership Numbers Of This Past Friday's Episode Of WWE SmackDown
Showbuzz Daily reports that last Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX was able to draw a total of 2.191 million viewers, with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This total is down 8.77% from last week’s final viewership of 2.306 million viewers. Last Friday's rating of...
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite later tonight from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas and it was previously announced that AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle's PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix will face The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) in match 5 of the Best Of 7 Series for their AEW World Trios Championships in a No DQ Match.
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Down Huge From Last Week's Episode
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Thursday night's episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV was able to draw a total of 86,000 viewers, with a 0.01 rating in the key 18-49 demo. This is down 19.62% from last week’s 107,000 viewers. This past Thursday night's 0.01 rating is...
Monday Night Raw Rating And Viewership Up, Hour By Hour Breakdown
The viewership numbers from the latest episode of Monday Night Raw are in!. According to a report from ShowBuzz Daily, Monday evenings edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.705 million viewers, which is up a notch from last weeks average of 1.646 million. Check out the hour by hour breakdown beliow:
Lance Archer Teases Future IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Clash With Wrestle Kingdom 17 Winner
Kazuchika Okada and Jay White will battle for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at January 4th's Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Lance Archer plans to challenge the winner. In a post on Twitter, "The Murderhawk Monster" made his intentions clear, and sent the following message to Okada and White:
Spoilers From AEW's Recent Dark Tapings At Universal Studios
All Elite Wrestling recently held the television tapings for future episodes of AEW Dark at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The tapings were held at Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios and will air each and every Tuesday night at 7PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. The tapings featured the AEW in-ring debut of GCW's Billie Starkz and the AEW Dark debuts of Kenny Omega, Jeff Jarrett and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Talks About Being Impressed With Specific Match On Recent AEW Dynamite Show
Dax Harwood vs. Bryan Danielson delivered. Jake "The Snake" Roberts offered high praise for the recent showdown on AEW Dynamite during an episode of his DDP Snakepit podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. “I think for him and...
AEW News: Broadcaster Calls Out MJF, Holiday Bash Meet & Greet (Video)
-- Ahead of Wedneday evenings Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite, fans will have the chance to meet & greet Wardlow, Toni Storm, and more. Check out the announcement below, via the official Twitter account of ShopAEW.Com:. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, WFAN Sports Radio broadcaster Craig Carton...
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw Kevin Owens and Seth "Freakin" Rollins take on reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) in a Tag Team Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during this past Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.
Eric Bischoff Says Roman Reigns Is The Biggest Name In The World Today In Pro Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been working his a** off for the last six years since he was being pushed by the WWE and now he has become the biggest name in the world today in the pro wrestling industry. Bischoff also spoke about how they should not overexpose a talent like Roman Reign as that is one way to kill a talent.
AEW Announces 11 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 11 matches such as Hagane Shinno vs. Kenny Omega, Invictus Khash vs. Action Andretti, Kip Sabian vs. Caleb Konley, House Of Black's Julia Hart vs. Sahara Seven, Gus De La Vega vs. The Trustbusters' Parker Boudreaux and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Dream Girl Ellie in an AEW TBS Championship Elimination Match.
WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Raw, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The Top 10 moments from the latest edition of Monday Night Raw have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the Monday Night Raw post-show have also been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Catch up on Monday's episode of Raw Talk...
WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Merch, Superstars Promote Cash App (Video)
-- New NXT merch is available on WWEShop.Com. Members of the WWE Universe can now purchase Carmelo Hayes' new “Melo Don’t Miss” T-shirt. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE recently released a new ad video. Check out the video below, via the official Twitter account...
Updated Lineup For Next Week's Edition Of WWE NXT On USA Network (12/27/2022)
NXT ON USA PREVIEW (12/27/2022) * Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James (Battle for the Bar) * The Schesim vs. Edris Enofe, Malik Blade & Odyssey Jones. Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT on USA Network results coverage from Orlando, FL.
Jeff Jarrett On Returning To Universal Studios Last Weekend For AEW Dark Tapings
WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of Business Development, recently took to an episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as his return to Universal Studios last weekend for the tapings of AEW Dark and how it was a homecoming for him as TNA Wrestling used to tape their weekly television and PPV Events there for a number of years.
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this. past week, with WWE's SmackDown topping the attendance list at 12,369 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 6,902 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 4,978 tickets. You can check...
Maven Believes It Is Just A Matter Of Time Before Shazza McKenzie Ends Up In WWE, AEW Or IMPACT
Former WWE Star and WWE Tough Enough season one winner Maven appeared on The Monte & The Pharaoh Show to talk about a variety of topics such as meeting Shazza McKenzie at WrestleCon in Dallas a year back when she was introduced as his biggest fan and ending up being her biggest fan.
Evil Uno Of The Dark Order Talks About Colt Cabana's AEW Return, Stu Grayson's Terms With The Company
Evil Uno of The Dark Order in All Elite Wrestling recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about Stu Grayson's terms with AEW, as well as Colt Cabana making his return to the promotion. Featured below...
News On Ticket Sales For AEW's Revolution PPV Event
AEW is set to hold their Revolution PPV Event on Sunday, March 5th, 2023 from inside the Chase Center in San Francisco, California. According to WrestleTix, the PPV Event has sold 5,743 tickets and there are 1,937 tickets left. The total seating capacity of AEW's Revolution PPV is 7,680. As...
WWE News: Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, Raw Superstar Chats With BT Sport (Video)
-- A fresh edition of Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest video from artist Rob Schamberger below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the next Raw Women's Championship challenger recently spoke with BT Sport. You can view the clip below, featuring...
