Lance Archer Teases Future IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Clash With Wrestle Kingdom 17 Winner
Kazuchika Okada and Jay White will battle for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at January 4th's Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Lance Archer plans to challenge the winner. In a post on Twitter, "The Murderhawk Monster" made his intentions clear, and sent the following message to Okada and White:
Rocky Romero Talks The “Stressful Situation” Surrounding The Good Brothers And The WWE
Top NJPW Star Rocky Romero recently appeared on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette to discuss a number of topics such as the “stressful situation” surrounding The Good Brothers and their returns to the WWE while they were still working with New Japan Pro Wrestling and how "Machinegun" Karl Anderson was still set to defend his NEVER Openweight Title against Hikuleo, but the match had to be moved due to The Good Brothers already being booked for WWE's Crown Jewel.
WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Merch, Superstars Promote Cash App (Video)
-- New NXT merch is available on WWEShop.Com. Members of the WWE Universe can now purchase Carmelo Hayes' new “Melo Don’t Miss” T-shirt. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE recently released a new ad video. Check out the video below, via the official Twitter account...
Jeff Jarrett On Returning To Universal Studios Last Weekend For AEW Dark Tapings
WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of Business Development, recently took to an episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as his return to Universal Studios last weekend for the tapings of AEW Dark and how it was a homecoming for him as TNA Wrestling used to tape their weekly television and PPV Events there for a number of years.
Kurt Angle Believes A Botched Move Made His WWE WrestleMania 19 Match Better
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how his matchup against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 19 was pretty close to being one of the greatest matches of all time except with the issue The Beast Incarnate had of missing the Shooting Star Press, but the botched move actually made the match better because people remember it.
12/23 NXT Level Up Results: Thea Hail, More In Action (Spoilers)
NXT Level Up (12/23) * Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid def. Bronco Nima and Lucien Prince. NXT Level Up airs each and every Friday at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.
Evil Uno Of The Dark Order Talks About Colt Cabana's AEW Return, Stu Grayson's Terms With The Company
Evil Uno of The Dark Order in All Elite Wrestling recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about Stu Grayson's terms with AEW, as well as Colt Cabana making his return to the promotion. Featured below...
Mike Bailey Says He Will Be With IMPACT Wrestling For A Few More Years
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star "Speedball" Mike Bailey recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a variety of topics such as his future in pro wrestling and how he is gonna be with IMPACT for a few more years as he wants to grow alongside the company. "Speedball" Mike Bailey also spoke about how there's no limit to what he can do inside and outside of IMPACT and how he feels like the possibilities are endless of him continuing to wrestle all the best wrestlers in the world because he feels like that is enough of a goal.
Damian Priest Reveals He Would Be Interested In Getting Into Voice-Over Work
WWE Monday Night RAW Star Damian Priest spoke with The Archive of B-sox on a number of topics such as how he has never done any voice-over work, but he has definitely thought about it and how he would be down to get into voice-over work as it would be a new challenge and new experience for him.
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite later tonight from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas and it was previously announced that AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle's PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix will face The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) in match 5 of the Best Of 7 Series for their AEW World Trios Championships in a No DQ Match.
Eddie Edwards Talks About If The Briscoes Would Have Joined IMPACT Wrestling
Eddie Edwards recently appeared as a guest on the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about The Briscoes tag-team, as well as how he's done with PCO. Featured below are some of the highlights...
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Down Huge From Last Week's Episode
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Thursday night's episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV was able to draw a total of 86,000 viewers, with a 0.01 rating in the key 18-49 demo. This is down 19.62% from last week’s 107,000 viewers. This past Thursday night's 0.01 rating is...
Tony Schiavone Announces New Trio On AEW Dark (Video)
There's a new trio in All Elite Wrestling. During the latest recording of AEW Dark, play-by-play commentator and senior producer Tony Schiavone introduced Angelico and Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) as SAP-Spanish Announce Project. SAP defeated the team of Jarrett Diaz, Jay Marte, and Richard Adonis on Tuesday, after Angelico...
Karrion Kross Talks Reactions He Received From His WWE Main Roster Debut Loss To Jeff Hardy
WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross spoke with Peter Rosenberg on his Cheap Heat podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the reactions and respect he received from his peers over losing his main roster debut on WWE Monday Night RAW to pro wrestling legend Jeff Hardy and how people felt it wasn't good for him.
MJF Boasts Being Talk Of Wrestling Town: "Everyone Wants To Ride The MJF Wave"
The MJF is wave is growing in popularity and general interest these days. AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to social media this week to boast being the talk of the wrestling town these days. "No one can keep my name out of their mouth," he wrote. "Everyone wants...
Mike "The Prodigy" Bennett Extremely Complimentary Of AEW's Treatment Of Wrestlers
Mike "The Prodigy" Bennett has plenty of good things to say about All Elite Wrestling. The pro wrestling veteran and member of The Kingdom took to social media recently and had plenty of good things to say about how AEW treats wrestlers and their families. "AEW’s commitment to Wrestlers and...
WWE NXT Results (12/20/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT returns this evening. On tap for tonight's NXT on USA show, which kicks off at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida is Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom, Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons, Elektra Lopez vs. Indi Hartwell, Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre, as well as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending in a Triple Threat against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley plus Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.
WWE WrestleMania 39 Rumors: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, The Rock, more
– With the book on 2022 ready to close, WWE is entering an important stretch starting with next month’s Royal Rumble and finishing with WrestleMania 39 in April. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that despite reports suggesting otherwise, the WrestleMania card is far from finalized, however, there are multiple ideas that are being discussed for all of the top talent.
Booker T Talks MJF Creating Buzz And Making Headlines With Recent UFC Appearance
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as AEW World Champion MJF making headlines with his recent appearance in the UFC and how people are talking about it, which is something the younger stars wish could be happening to them right now as well.
Bull James On Being Involved In “The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical”
Pro wrestling veteran Bull James spoke with WrestleZone on a number of topics such as his involvement in the hit wrestling themed musical known as “The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical.”. Bull James said:. “The Last Match was one of the coolest experiences in my life. It...
