12/23 NXT Level Up Results: Thea Hail, More In Action (Spoilers)
NXT Level Up (12/23) * Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid def. Bronco Nima and Lucien Prince. NXT Level Up airs each and every Friday at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite later tonight from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas and it was previously announced that AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle's PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix will face The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) in match 5 of the Best Of 7 Series for their AEW World Trios Championships in a No DQ Match.
Updated Lineup For Next Week's Edition Of WWE NXT On USA Network (12/27/2022)
NXT ON USA PREVIEW (12/27/2022) * Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James (Battle for the Bar) * The Schesim vs. Edris Enofe, Malik Blade & Odyssey Jones. Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT on USA Network results coverage from Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT Results (12/20/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT returns this evening. On tap for tonight's NXT on USA show, which kicks off at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida is Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom, Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons, Elektra Lopez vs. Indi Hartwell, Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre, as well as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending in a Triple Threat against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley plus Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.
Jeff Jarrett On Returning To Universal Studios Last Weekend For AEW Dark Tapings
WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of Business Development, recently took to an episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as his return to Universal Studios last weekend for the tapings of AEW Dark and how it was a homecoming for him as TNA Wrestling used to tape their weekly television and PPV Events there for a number of years.
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw Kevin Owens and Seth "Freakin" Rollins take on reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) in a Tag Team Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during this past Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.
Maven Believes It Is Just A Matter Of Time Before Shazza McKenzie Ends Up In WWE, AEW Or IMPACT
Former WWE Star and WWE Tough Enough season one winner Maven appeared on The Monte & The Pharaoh Show to talk about a variety of topics such as meeting Shazza McKenzie at WrestleCon in Dallas a year back when she was introduced as his biggest fan and ending up being her biggest fan.
AEW Announces 11 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 11 matches such as Hagane Shinno vs. Kenny Omega, Invictus Khash vs. Action Andretti, Kip Sabian vs. Caleb Konley, House Of Black's Julia Hart vs. Sahara Seven, Gus De La Vega vs. The Trustbusters' Parker Boudreaux and AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Dream Girl Ellie in an AEW TBS Championship Elimination Match.
Peacock Has Added Classic Episodes Of WWF Championship Wrestling For The First Time
Peacock has added a total of ten classic episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling for the first time to their streaming service and on the WWE Network and these episodes take place from January 12, 1980 to April 12, 1980. This is also the first time in a long time that the classic content has diverted from old episodes of WWF Superstars and old house shows to classic episodes of WWF Championship Wrestling.
Monday Night Raw Rating And Viewership Up, Hour By Hour Breakdown
The viewership numbers from the latest episode of Monday Night Raw are in!. According to a report from ShowBuzz Daily, Monday evenings edition of WWE Raw averaged 1.705 million viewers, which is up a notch from last weeks average of 1.646 million. Check out the hour by hour breakdown beliow:
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this. past week, with WWE's SmackDown topping the attendance list at 12,369 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 6,902 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 4,978 tickets. You can check...
Tony Schiavone Announces New Trio On AEW Dark (Video)
There's a new trio in All Elite Wrestling. During the latest recording of AEW Dark, play-by-play commentator and senior producer Tony Schiavone introduced Angelico and Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) as SAP-Spanish Announce Project. SAP defeated the team of Jarrett Diaz, Jay Marte, and Richard Adonis on Tuesday, after Angelico...
Various News: AEW Star Wins DPW Women's Championship, Funniest WWE Moments of 2022 (Video)
-- An All Elite Wrestling talent is the new Deadlock Pro Wrestling Women’s Champion. Over the weekend, Emi Sakura defeated Raychell Rose at Deadlock Pro Wrestling’s 1st Anniversary event, and scored her first DPW Women's Championship reign in the process. Sakura's first defense has yet to be announced.
Bronson Reed Featured In Exclusive Post-Raw Footage, Comments On Surprise WWE Return
This is advice Bronson Reed lives by. Formerly known as JONAH outside of WWE, the big-man wrestler known to WWE fans as Bronson Reed made his return on the December 19, 2022 episode of Monday Night Raw, helping The Miz emerge victorious in his "Winner-Take-All" ladder match against Dexter Lumis.
WWE News: Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, Raw Superstar Chats With BT Sport (Video)
-- A fresh edition of Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest video from artist Rob Schamberger below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the next Raw Women's Championship challenger recently spoke with BT Sport. You can view the clip below, featuring...
Kurt Angle Believes A Botched Move Made His WWE WrestleMania 19 Match Better
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how his matchup against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 19 was pretty close to being one of the greatest matches of all time except with the issue The Beast Incarnate had of missing the Shooting Star Press, but the botched move actually made the match better because people remember it.
Lance Archer Teases Future IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Clash With Wrestle Kingdom 17 Winner
Kazuchika Okada and Jay White will battle for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at January 4th's Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Lance Archer plans to challenge the winner. In a post on Twitter, "The Murderhawk Monster" made his intentions clear, and sent the following message to Okada and White:
Spoilers From AEW's Recent Dark Tapings At Universal Studios
All Elite Wrestling recently held the television tapings for future episodes of AEW Dark at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. The tapings were held at Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios and will air each and every Tuesday night at 7PM ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. The tapings featured the AEW in-ring debut of GCW's Billie Starkz and the AEW Dark debuts of Kenny Omega, Jeff Jarrett and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.
Evil Uno Of The Dark Order Talks About Colt Cabana's AEW Return, Stu Grayson's Terms With The Company
Evil Uno of The Dark Order in All Elite Wrestling recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about Stu Grayson's terms with AEW, as well as Colt Cabana making his return to the promotion. Featured below...
Bronson Reed Returns On WWE Raw, Helps The Miz Win Ladder Match (Video)
The big-man wrestler made a surprise return on this week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa. Reed returned during the "Winner-Take-All" ladder match between The Miz and Dexter Lumis, helping "The Most Must-See WWE Superstar" emerge victorious by attacking Lumis and helping him scale the ladder to retrieve the two big bags of cash.
