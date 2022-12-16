Read full article on original website
Eric Bischoff Says Roman Reigns Is The Biggest Name In The World Today In Pro Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been working his a** off for the last six years since he was being pushed by the WWE and now he has become the biggest name in the world today in the pro wrestling industry. Bischoff also spoke about how they should not overexpose a talent like Roman Reign as that is one way to kill a talent.
WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Merch, Superstars Promote Cash App (Video)
-- New NXT merch is available on WWEShop.Com. Members of the WWE Universe can now purchase Carmelo Hayes' new “Melo Don’t Miss” T-shirt. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE recently released a new ad video. Check out the video below, via the official Twitter account...
Damian Priest Reveals He Would Be Interested In Getting Into Voice-Over Work
WWE Monday Night RAW Star Damian Priest spoke with The Archive of B-sox on a number of topics such as how he has never done any voice-over work, but he has definitely thought about it and how he would be down to get into voice-over work as it would be a new challenge and new experience for him.
Booker T Talks MJF Creating Buzz And Making Headlines With Recent UFC Appearance
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as AEW World Champion MJF making headlines with his recent appearance in the UFC and how people are talking about it, which is something the younger stars wish could be happening to them right now as well.
Matt Hardy Reveals Which Tag Team Championships He Wants To Win With His Brother
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how he really hated that he and his brother Jeff Hardy didn't get to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships and how Tag Team Titles from NJPW is definitely on their list as well.
Mike Chioda Reveals Original Plans For Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels Prior To The Montreal Screw Job
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how the match between WWE Hall of Famers Bret "The Hitman" Hart and "The Heart Break Kid" Shawn Michaels at the 1997 WWE Survivor Series was supposed to go down before it would turn out to become the Montreal Screw Job.
Dolph Ziggler Talks About Wanting To Be Helpful Veteran But Also Steal The Show At Moments Notice
Dolph Ziggler is all about being a helpful veteran to other talents in WWE. But he's also all about stealing the show on a moments' notice. The WWE Superstar recently spoke about this during an appearance on the Andy's Hall Access program for an in-depth interview. Featured below are some...
Various News: AEW Star Wins DPW Women's Championship, Funniest WWE Moments of 2022 (Video)
-- An All Elite Wrestling talent is the new Deadlock Pro Wrestling Women’s Champion. Over the weekend, Emi Sakura defeated Raychell Rose at Deadlock Pro Wrestling’s 1st Anniversary event, and scored her first DPW Women's Championship reign in the process. Sakura's first defense has yet to be announced.
Kurt Angle Reveals Jason Jordan Helped Produce Recent WWE TV Segment
Kurt Angle's "son" helped produce a recent WWE television segment starring the Olympic hero. On a recent episode of his Kurt Angle Show podcast, the WWE and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend revealed that his WWE on-air son, Jason Jordan, helped produce the recent birthday celebration segment on WWE television.
Kurt Angle Reveals TNA Storyline He Thought Was One Of The Worst In Company History
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed the Claire Lynch storyline from his run in TNA Wrestling back in 2012 and how the storyline got so out of control that Dixie Carter and AJ Styles were accused of having an affair.
Jim Cornette Reveals Why GUNTHER Should Defeat Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how GUNTHER facing Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39 would be a great matchup and how it would help the current WWE Intercontinental Champion immensely if Lesnar was into it and if The Beast Incarnate puts GUNTHER over.
Eric Bischoff Reveals TNA PPV Concept He Thought Was The Dumbest Idea
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he believes the Lockdown PPV in TNA, where every match was contested inside of a Steel Cage, was the dumbest idea. Eric...
Jim Cornette Talks Mandy Rose’s WWE Release And Understanding Where WWE Comes From
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he understands WWE taking action for Mandy Rose posting explicit content on her FanTime website by releasing her from her contract as the WWE is a PG company and their sponsors would not want the company's talents to do such things.
Jay White Comments On Getting Interest From Everyone In Wrestling: "I'm A Very Highly Wanted Man"
"Switchblade" is a popular commodity these days. Jay White recently spoke with the folks from Fightful for an interview, during which he commented about being a very highly wanted man in the pro wrestling business, with many top promotions vying for his services. Featured below are some of the highlights...
Road Dogg Talks Being High During Matchup Against WWE Legends The Rock And Stone Cold
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he wrongly thought about being in the matchup with WWE legends The Rock and Stone Cold as well as how he was high at the time, so he believed he was equal to them.
Tony Schiavone Announces New Trio On AEW Dark (Video)
There's a new trio in All Elite Wrestling. During the latest recording of AEW Dark, play-by-play commentator and senior producer Tony Schiavone introduced Angelico and Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) as SAP-Spanish Announce Project. SAP defeated the team of Jarrett Diaz, Jay Marte, and Richard Adonis on Tuesday, after Angelico...
MJF Boasts Being Talk Of Wrestling Town: "Everyone Wants To Ride The MJF Wave"
The MJF is wave is growing in popularity and general interest these days. AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman took to social media this week to boast being the talk of the wrestling town these days. "No one can keep my name out of their mouth," he wrote. "Everyone wants...
Jim Cornette Explains Why Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Shouldn't & Likely Wouldn't Ever Admit To Steroid Use
If you ask Jim Cornette, steroid-use is something Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shouldn't ever admit to. And he doesn't see him ever doing so. The pro wrestling legend recently spoke about this subject after it was mentioned on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that "The Great One" should admit to his steroid use over the years.
Dolph Ziggler Addresses Potential Retirement Timeline, Reveals Plans For After Wrestling
Dolph Ziggler recently appeared as a guest on The Archive of B-Sox program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the veteran pro wrestling star spoke about how much longer he sees himself wrestling, as well as what his plans are for life after his career in the wrestling business.
Mike "The Prodigy" Bennett Extremely Complimentary Of AEW's Treatment Of Wrestlers
Mike "The Prodigy" Bennett has plenty of good things to say about All Elite Wrestling. The pro wrestling veteran and member of The Kingdom took to social media recently and had plenty of good things to say about how AEW treats wrestlers and their families. "AEW’s commitment to Wrestlers and...
