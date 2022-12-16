Top NJPW Star Rocky Romero recently appeared on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette to discuss a number of topics such as the “stressful situation” surrounding The Good Brothers and their returns to the WWE while they were still working with New Japan Pro Wrestling and how "Machinegun" Karl Anderson was still set to defend his NEVER Openweight Title against Hikuleo, but the match had to be moved due to The Good Brothers already being booked for WWE's Crown Jewel.

12 HOURS AGO