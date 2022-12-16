Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Believes A Botched Move Made His WWE WrestleMania 19 Match Better
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how his matchup against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 19 was pretty close to being one of the greatest matches of all time except with the issue The Beast Incarnate had of missing the Shooting Star Press, but the botched move actually made the match better because people remember it.
rajah.com
JD Griffey Talks Final Battle, Potential ROH Return
Does JD Griffey plan on returning to Tony Khan's Ring Of Honor?. During his recent chat with George Buka, Griffey reflected on ROH Final Battle 2022. JD also discussed the idea of a return to ROH, and more. Check out the hgihlights below. On a post-match moment with Shane Taylor...
rajah.com
Jake Roberts Says He Would Have Been Great With Miro Or The Lucha Brothers
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he would have been great with Miro or The Lucha Brothers as their manager. Jake Roberts said:. “Oh for...
rajah.com
Jake Roberts Reveals He Has Been Approached By AEW To Do Something With Kids And Hospitals
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he has been approached by the company to do something, where they will visit hospitals and help the kids.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Reveals Why GUNTHER Should Defeat Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how GUNTHER facing Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39 would be a great matchup and how it would help the current WWE Intercontinental Champion immensely if Lesnar was into it and if The Beast Incarnate puts GUNTHER over.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks Mandy Rose’s WWE Release And Understanding Where WWE Comes From
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he understands WWE taking action for Mandy Rose posting explicit content on her FanTime website by releasing her from her contract as the WWE is a PG company and their sponsors would not want the company's talents to do such things.
rajah.com
WWE WrestleMania 39 Rumors: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, The Rock, more
– With the book on 2022 ready to close, WWE is entering an important stretch starting with next month’s Royal Rumble and finishing with WrestleMania 39 in April. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that despite reports suggesting otherwise, the WrestleMania card is far from finalized, however, there are multiple ideas that are being discussed for all of the top talent.
rajah.com
Karrion Kross Talks Reactions He Received From His WWE Main Roster Debut Loss To Jeff Hardy
WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross spoke with Peter Rosenberg on his Cheap Heat podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the reactions and respect he received from his peers over losing his main roster debut on WWE Monday Night RAW to pro wrestling legend Jeff Hardy and how people felt it wasn't good for him.
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Reveals TNA Storyline He Thought Was One Of The Worst In Company History
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed the Claire Lynch storyline from his run in TNA Wrestling back in 2012 and how the storyline got so out of control that Dixie Carter and AJ Styles were accused of having an affair.
rajah.com
Rocky Romero Talks The “Stressful Situation” Surrounding The Good Brothers And The WWE
Top NJPW Star Rocky Romero recently appeared on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette to discuss a number of topics such as the “stressful situation” surrounding The Good Brothers and their returns to the WWE while they were still working with New Japan Pro Wrestling and how "Machinegun" Karl Anderson was still set to defend his NEVER Openweight Title against Hikuleo, but the match had to be moved due to The Good Brothers already being booked for WWE's Crown Jewel.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Explains Why Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Shouldn't & Likely Wouldn't Ever Admit To Steroid Use
If you ask Jim Cornette, steroid-use is something Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shouldn't ever admit to. And he doesn't see him ever doing so. The pro wrestling legend recently spoke about this subject after it was mentioned on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that "The Great One" should admit to his steroid use over the years.
rajah.com
WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Merch, Superstars Promote Cash App (Video)
-- New NXT merch is available on WWEShop.Com. Members of the WWE Universe can now purchase Carmelo Hayes' new “Melo Don’t Miss” T-shirt. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE recently released a new ad video. Check out the video below, via the official Twitter account...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Which Tag Team Championships He Wants To Win With His Brother
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how he really hated that he and his brother Jeff Hardy didn't get to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships and how Tag Team Titles from NJPW is definitely on their list as well.
rajah.com
Former WWE Star Reveals WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Refused To Work With Him
Former WWE and WCW Star Marc Mero spoke with Steve Fall from Ten Count on a variety of topics such as how he has supposed to be in a program with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, but Stone Cold refused to work with him after he was bodyslammed by Sable.
rajah.com
Tony Schiavone Announces New Trio On AEW Dark (Video)
There's a new trio in All Elite Wrestling. During the latest recording of AEW Dark, play-by-play commentator and senior producer Tony Schiavone introduced Angelico and Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) as SAP-Spanish Announce Project. SAP defeated the team of Jarrett Diaz, Jay Marte, and Richard Adonis on Tuesday, after Angelico...
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks Being High During Matchup Against WWE Legends The Rock And Stone Cold
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he wrongly thought about being in the matchup with WWE legends The Rock and Stone Cold as well as how he was high at the time, so he believed he was equal to them.
rajah.com
Damian Priest Reveals He Would Be Interested In Getting Into Voice-Over Work
WWE Monday Night RAW Star Damian Priest spoke with The Archive of B-sox on a number of topics such as how he has never done any voice-over work, but he has definitely thought about it and how he would be down to get into voice-over work as it would be a new challenge and new experience for him.
rajah.com
Former WWE Wrestler Loses Professional MMA Debut Via TKO
-- Jack Claffey, who wrestled as Jack Gallagher during his time in WWE from 2016-2020 made his MMA debut over the weekend and took a first-round TKO loss to Marlon Jones at Full Contact Contender 32. Gallagher, who was released in by WWE following accusations of sexual assault and hasn't wrestled since, though he has competed in two amateur before his time in WWE as well as a bare-knuckled boxing match earlier this year, all of which were wins.
rajah.com
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Talks About Being Impressed With Specific Match On Recent AEW Dynamite Show
Dax Harwood vs. Bryan Danielson delivered. Jake "The Snake" Roberts offered high praise for the recent showdown on AEW Dynamite during an episode of his DDP Snakepit podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. “I think for him and...
rajah.com
Lance Archer Teases Future IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Clash With Wrestle Kingdom 17 Winner
Kazuchika Okada and Jay White will battle for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at January 4th's Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Lance Archer plans to challenge the winner. In a post on Twitter, "The Murderhawk Monster" made his intentions clear, and sent the following message to Okada and White:
Comments / 0