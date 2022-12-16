Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
12/23 NXT Level Up Results: Thea Hail, More In Action (Spoilers)
NXT Level Up (12/23) * Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid def. Bronco Nima and Lucien Prince. NXT Level Up airs each and every Friday at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network, immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.
rajah.com
Sol Ruca Talks Wanting To Bring A Different Style And Different Level Of Competitiveness To NXT
One of the fastest rising and brightest stars in all of WWE NXT Sol Ruca recently spoke with Fox News on a number of topics such as how she was shocked when WWE Head of Creative Triple H tweeted her move that helped her become viral. Sol Ruca said:. “When...
rajah.com
Damian Priest Reveals He Would Be Interested In Getting Into Voice-Over Work
WWE Monday Night RAW Star Damian Priest spoke with The Archive of B-sox on a number of topics such as how he has never done any voice-over work, but he has definitely thought about it and how he would be down to get into voice-over work as it would be a new challenge and new experience for him.
rajah.com
WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Merch, Superstars Promote Cash App (Video)
-- New NXT merch is available on WWEShop.Com. Members of the WWE Universe can now purchase Carmelo Hayes' new “Melo Don’t Miss” T-shirt. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE recently released a new ad video. Check out the video below, via the official Twitter account...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Results (12/20/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT returns this evening. On tap for tonight's NXT on USA show, which kicks off at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida is Carmelo Hayes vs. Axiom, Zoey Stark vs. Nikkita Lyons, Elektra Lopez vs. Indi Hartwell, Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre, as well as NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defending in a Triple Threat against Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley plus Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin.
rajah.com
Dakota Kai Reveals Opponents She Wants To Face Next, Gives Big Praise To Rhea Ripley
Dakota Kai recently appeared as a guest on WWE Deutschland for an interview where she made some interesting comments. During the appearance, the Damage CTRL member and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions offered high praise for Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day faction. Additionally, Kai revealed some opponents...
rajah.com
Mandy Rose's Agent Says She Has Earned $500,000 Since Being Fired By WWE
-- Speaking to TMZ, the agent for Mandy Rose revealed how much the former WWE wrestler has raked in on the platform FanTime since the company decided to release her last week. Malki Kawa claimed that Rose has earned $500,000 just in the week since her release and he predicts that she will become a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas, which of course is only 5 days away.
rajah.com
Various News: AEW Star Wins DPW Women's Championship, Funniest WWE Moments of 2022 (Video)
-- An All Elite Wrestling talent is the new Deadlock Pro Wrestling Women’s Champion. Over the weekend, Emi Sakura defeated Raychell Rose at Deadlock Pro Wrestling’s 1st Anniversary event, and scored her first DPW Women's Championship reign in the process. Sakura's first defense has yet to be announced.
rajah.com
Updated Lineup For Next Week's Edition Of WWE NXT On USA Network (12/27/2022)
NXT ON USA PREVIEW (12/27/2022) * Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James (Battle for the Bar) * The Schesim vs. Edris Enofe, Malik Blade & Odyssey Jones. Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT on USA Network results coverage from Orlando, FL.
rajah.com
Producers Of The Matches And Segments That Took Place During Last Monday's Episode Of WWE RAW
The main event of last Monday's episode of WWE RAW saw Kevin Owens and Seth "Freakin" Rollins take on reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey and Jimmy Uso) in a Tag Team Match. Fightful Select revealed the producers of the matches and the segments that took place during this past Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks Being High During Matchup Against WWE Legends The Rock And Stone Cold
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he wrongly thought about being in the matchup with WWE legends The Rock and Stone Cold as well as how he was high at the time, so he believed he was equal to them.
rajah.com
Lance Archer Teases Future IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Clash With Wrestle Kingdom 17 Winner
Kazuchika Okada and Jay White will battle for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at January 4th's Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Lance Archer plans to challenge the winner. In a post on Twitter, "The Murderhawk Monster" made his intentions clear, and sent the following message to Okada and White:
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Believes A Botched Move Made His WWE WrestleMania 19 Match Better
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how his matchup against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 19 was pretty close to being one of the greatest matches of all time except with the issue The Beast Incarnate had of missing the Shooting Star Press, but the botched move actually made the match better because people remember it.
rajah.com
Maven Reveals He Would Be Open To Working The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match
Former WWE Star and WWE Tough Enough season one winner Maven took part in a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he would be open in working the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event if he was asked by the WWE.
rajah.com
JD Griffey Talks Final Battle, Potential ROH Return
Does JD Griffey plan on returning to Tony Khan's Ring Of Honor?. During his recent chat with George Buka, Griffey reflected on ROH Final Battle 2022. JD also discussed the idea of a return to ROH, and more. Check out the hgihlights below. On a post-match moment with Shane Taylor...
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this. past week, with WWE's SmackDown topping the attendance list at 12,369 tickets sold, WWE's RAW selling 6,902 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 4,978 tickets. You can check...
rajah.com
Evil Uno Of The Dark Order Talks About Colt Cabana's AEW Return, Stu Grayson's Terms With The Company
Evil Uno of The Dark Order in All Elite Wrestling recently spoke with Fightful for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran spoke about Stu Grayson's terms with AEW, as well as Colt Cabana making his return to the promotion. Featured below...
rajah.com
Mike Bailey Says He Will Be With IMPACT Wrestling For A Few More Years
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star "Speedball" Mike Bailey recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a variety of topics such as his future in pro wrestling and how he is gonna be with IMPACT for a few more years as he wants to grow alongside the company. "Speedball" Mike Bailey also spoke about how there's no limit to what he can do inside and outside of IMPACT and how he feels like the possibilities are endless of him continuing to wrestle all the best wrestlers in the world because he feels like that is enough of a goal.
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tonight's Episode Of WWE RAW
WWE is set to hold an episode of WWE Monday Night RAW later tonight from inside the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa and it was previously reported that Dexter Lumis will take on The Miz in a Winner Takes All Ladder Match. According to WrestleTix, tonight's WWE RAW...
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett On Returning To Universal Studios Last Weekend For AEW Dark Tapings
WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of Business Development, recently took to an episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as his return to Universal Studios last weekend for the tapings of AEW Dark and how it was a homecoming for him as TNA Wrestling used to tape their weekly television and PPV Events there for a number of years.
Comments / 0