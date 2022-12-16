Top IMPACT Wrestling Star "Speedball" Mike Bailey recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a variety of topics such as his future in pro wrestling and how he is gonna be with IMPACT for a few more years as he wants to grow alongside the company. "Speedball" Mike Bailey also spoke about how there's no limit to what he can do inside and outside of IMPACT and how he feels like the possibilities are endless of him continuing to wrestle all the best wrestlers in the world because he feels like that is enough of a goal.

12 HOURS AGO