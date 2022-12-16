ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
rajah.com

Eddie Edwards Talks About If The Briscoes Would Have Joined IMPACT Wrestling

Eddie Edwards recently appeared as a guest on the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about The Briscoes tag-team, as well as how he's done with PCO. Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com

Mike Bailey Says He Will Be With IMPACT Wrestling For A Few More Years

Top IMPACT Wrestling Star "Speedball" Mike Bailey recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a variety of topics such as his future in pro wrestling and how he is gonna be with IMPACT for a few more years as he wants to grow alongside the company. "Speedball" Mike Bailey also spoke about how there's no limit to what he can do inside and outside of IMPACT and how he feels like the possibilities are endless of him continuing to wrestle all the best wrestlers in the world because he feels like that is enough of a goal.
rajah.com

WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Merch, Superstars Promote Cash App (Video)

-- New NXT merch is available on WWEShop.Com. Members of the WWE Universe can now purchase Carmelo Hayes' new “Melo Don’t Miss” T-shirt. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE recently released a new ad video. Check out the video below, via the official Twitter account...
rajah.com

JD Griffey Talks Final Battle, Potential ROH Return

Does JD Griffey plan on returning to Tony Khan's Ring Of Honor?. During his recent chat with George Buka, Griffey reflected on ROH Final Battle 2022. JD also discussed the idea of a return to ROH, and more. Check out the hgihlights below. On a post-match moment with Shane Taylor...
rajah.com

Rocky Romero Talks The “Stressful Situation” Surrounding The Good Brothers And The WWE

Top NJPW Star Rocky Romero recently appeared on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette to discuss a number of topics such as the “stressful situation” surrounding The Good Brothers and their returns to the WWE while they were still working with New Japan Pro Wrestling and how "Machinegun" Karl Anderson was still set to defend his NEVER Openweight Title against Hikuleo, but the match had to be moved due to The Good Brothers already being booked for WWE's Crown Jewel.
rajah.com

Kurt Angle Believes A Botched Move Made His WWE WrestleMania 19 Match Better

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how his matchup against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 19 was pretty close to being one of the greatest matches of all time except with the issue The Beast Incarnate had of missing the Shooting Star Press, but the botched move actually made the match better because people remember it.
rajah.com

Jake Roberts Says He Would Have Been Great With Miro Or The Lucha Brothers

WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he would have been great with Miro or The Lucha Brothers as their manager. Jake Roberts said:. “Oh for...
rajah.com

Jim Cornette Reveals Why GUNTHER Should Defeat Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania 39

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how GUNTHER facing Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39 would be a great matchup and how it would help the current WWE Intercontinental Champion immensely if Lesnar was into it and if The Beast Incarnate puts GUNTHER over.
rajah.com

Jeff Jarrett On Returning To Universal Studios Last Weekend For AEW Dark Tapings

WWE Hall of Famer and newly-signed All Elite Wrestling Star Jeff Jarrett, who is also the Director of Business Development, recently took to an episode of his My World with Jeff Jarrett podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as his return to Universal Studios last weekend for the tapings of AEW Dark and how it was a homecoming for him as TNA Wrestling used to tape their weekly television and PPV Events there for a number of years.
ORLANDO, FL
rajah.com

Maven Reveals He Would Be Open To Working The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE Star and WWE Tough Enough season one winner Maven took part in a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he would be open in working the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event if he was asked by the WWE.
rajah.com

Alexa Bliss Talks At Length About Working With Bray Wyatt In WWE (Video)

Alexa Bliss recently appeared as a guest on BT Sport's What Went Down program for an in-depth discussion about her career in WWE. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke at length about the process of working with Bray Wyatt in WWE, his recent return to the company and more.
rajah.com

Road Dogg Talks Being High During Matchup Against WWE Legends The Rock And Stone Cold

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he wrongly thought about being in the matchup with WWE legends The Rock and Stone Cold as well as how he was high at the time, so he believed he was equal to them.
rajah.com

Mandy Rose's Agent Says She Has Earned $500,000 Since Being Fired By WWE

-- Speaking to TMZ, the agent for Mandy Rose revealed how much the former WWE wrestler has raked in on the platform FanTime since the company decided to release her last week. Malki Kawa claimed that Rose has earned $500,000 just in the week since her release and he predicts that she will become a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas, which of course is only 5 days away.
rajah.com

Tony Schiavone Announces New Trio On AEW Dark (Video)

There's a new trio in All Elite Wrestling. During the latest recording of AEW Dark, play-by-play commentator and senior producer Tony Schiavone introduced Angelico and Chaos Project (Luther and Serpentico) as SAP-Spanish Announce Project. SAP defeated the team of Jarrett Diaz, Jay Marte, and Richard Adonis on Tuesday, after Angelico...
rajah.com

William Regal Says AEW Star Is The Same As WWE Legend Rey Mysterio

Former AEW Star William Regal took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy is the same as WWE legend Rey Mysterio as well as how he could have made Orange Cassidy better than he already is.
rajah.com

Eric Bischoff Says Roman Reigns Is The Biggest Name In The World Today In Pro Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been working his a** off for the last six years since he was being pushed by the WWE and now he has become the biggest name in the world today in the pro wrestling industry. Bischoff also spoke about how they should not overexpose a talent like Roman Reign as that is one way to kill a talent.

Comments / 0

Community Policy