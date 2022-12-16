Read full article on original website
Kurt Angle Believes A Botched Move Made His WWE WrestleMania 19 Match Better
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how his matchup against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 19 was pretty close to being one of the greatest matches of all time except with the issue The Beast Incarnate had of missing the Shooting Star Press, but the botched move actually made the match better because people remember it.
Jake Roberts Says He Would Have Been Great With Miro Or The Lucha Brothers
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he would have been great with Miro or The Lucha Brothers as their manager. Jake Roberts said:. “Oh for...
JD Griffey Talks Final Battle, Potential ROH Return
Does JD Griffey plan on returning to Tony Khan's Ring Of Honor?. During his recent chat with George Buka, Griffey reflected on ROH Final Battle 2022. JD also discussed the idea of a return to ROH, and more. Check out the hgihlights below. On a post-match moment with Shane Taylor...
WWE WrestleMania 39 Rumors: Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, The Rock, more
– With the book on 2022 ready to close, WWE is entering an important stretch starting with next month’s Royal Rumble and finishing with WrestleMania 39 in April. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that despite reports suggesting otherwise, the WrestleMania card is far from finalized, however, there are multiple ideas that are being discussed for all of the top talent.
Mandy Rose's Agent Says She Has Earned $500,000 Since Being Fired By WWE
-- Speaking to TMZ, the agent for Mandy Rose revealed how much the former WWE wrestler has raked in on the platform FanTime since the company decided to release her last week. Malki Kawa claimed that Rose has earned $500,000 just in the week since her release and he predicts that she will become a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas, which of course is only 5 days away.
Karrion Kross Talks Reactions He Received From His WWE Main Roster Debut Loss To Jeff Hardy
WWE SmackDown Superstar Karrion Kross spoke with Peter Rosenberg on his Cheap Heat podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as the reactions and respect he received from his peers over losing his main roster debut on WWE Monday Night RAW to pro wrestling legend Jeff Hardy and how people felt it wasn't good for him.
WWE News: Carmelo Hayes Merch, Superstars Promote Cash App (Video)
-- New NXT merch is available on WWEShop.Com. Members of the WWE Universe can now purchase Carmelo Hayes' new “Melo Don’t Miss” T-shirt. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, WWE recently released a new ad video. Check out the video below, via the official Twitter account...
Eric Bischoff Says Roman Reigns Is The Biggest Name In The World Today In Pro Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff took to his Strictly Business podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been working his a** off for the last six years since he was being pushed by the WWE and now he has become the biggest name in the world today in the pro wrestling industry. Bischoff also spoke about how they should not overexpose a talent like Roman Reign as that is one way to kill a talent.
Damian Priest Reveals He Would Be Interested In Getting Into Voice-Over Work
WWE Monday Night RAW Star Damian Priest spoke with The Archive of B-sox on a number of topics such as how he has never done any voice-over work, but he has definitely thought about it and how he would be down to get into voice-over work as it would be a new challenge and new experience for him.
Mike Bailey Says He Will Be With IMPACT Wrestling For A Few More Years
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star "Speedball" Mike Bailey recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet on a variety of topics such as his future in pro wrestling and how he is gonna be with IMPACT for a few more years as he wants to grow alongside the company. "Speedball" Mike Bailey also spoke about how there's no limit to what he can do inside and outside of IMPACT and how he feels like the possibilities are endless of him continuing to wrestle all the best wrestlers in the world because he feels like that is enough of a goal.
Former WWE Superstar On Steroids: "I Did Them"
A former WWE Superstar and Tough Enough winner has admitted to taking steroids in the past, and he's "not sorry for it." “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?“
Matt Hardy Reveals Which Tag Team Championships He Wants To Win With His Brother
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how he really hated that he and his brother Jeff Hardy didn't get to win the AEW World Tag Team Championships and how Tag Team Titles from NJPW is definitely on their list as well.
Jim Cornette Reveals Why GUNTHER Should Defeat Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how GUNTHER facing Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39 would be a great matchup and how it would help the current WWE Intercontinental Champion immensely if Lesnar was into it and if The Beast Incarnate puts GUNTHER over.
Maven Believes It Is Just A Matter Of Time Before Shazza McKenzie Ends Up In WWE, AEW Or IMPACT
Former WWE Star and WWE Tough Enough season one winner Maven appeared on The Monte & The Pharaoh Show to talk about a variety of topics such as meeting Shazza McKenzie at WrestleCon in Dallas a year back when she was introduced as his biggest fan and ending up being her biggest fan.
Road Dogg Talks Being High During Matchup Against WWE Legends The Rock And Stone Cold
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he wrongly thought about being in the matchup with WWE legends The Rock and Stone Cold as well as how he was high at the time, so he believed he was equal to them.
Various News: AEW Star Wins DPW Women's Championship, Funniest WWE Moments of 2022 (Video)
-- An All Elite Wrestling talent is the new Deadlock Pro Wrestling Women’s Champion. Over the weekend, Emi Sakura defeated Raychell Rose at Deadlock Pro Wrestling’s 1st Anniversary event, and scored her first DPW Women's Championship reign in the process. Sakura's first defense has yet to be announced.
Mike Chioda Reveals Original Plans For Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels Prior To The Montreal Screw Job
Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently appeared on an episode of the “Monday Mailbag” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as how the match between WWE Hall of Famers Bret "The Hitman" Hart and "The Heart Break Kid" Shawn Michaels at the 1997 WWE Survivor Series was supposed to go down before it would turn out to become the Montreal Screw Job.
WWE News: Latest Canvas 2 Canvas, Raw Superstar Chats With BT Sport (Video)
-- A fresh edition of Canvas 2 Canvas has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. Check out the latest video from artist Rob Schamberger below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the next Raw Women's Championship challenger recently spoke with BT Sport. You can view the clip below, featuring...
WWE News: Top 10 Moments From Raw, Raw Talk Highlights (Video)
-- The Top 10 moments from the latest edition of Monday Night Raw have surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, highlights from the Monday Night Raw post-show have also been added to WWE's YouTube channel. Catch up on Monday's episode of Raw Talk...
William Regal Says AEW Star Is The Same As WWE Legend Rey Mysterio
Former AEW Star William Regal took to his the Gentleman Villain podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy is the same as WWE legend Rey Mysterio as well as how he could have made Orange Cassidy better than he already is.
