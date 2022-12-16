Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Maven Believes It Is Just A Matter Of Time Before Shazza McKenzie Ends Up In WWE, AEW Or IMPACT
Former WWE Star and WWE Tough Enough season one winner Maven appeared on The Monte & The Pharaoh Show to talk about a variety of topics such as meeting Shazza McKenzie at WrestleCon in Dallas a year back when she was introduced as his biggest fan and ending up being her biggest fan.
rajah.com
Alexa Bliss Talks At Length About Working With Bray Wyatt In WWE (Video)
Alexa Bliss recently appeared as a guest on BT Sport's What Went Down program for an in-depth discussion about her career in WWE. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke at length about the process of working with Bray Wyatt in WWE, his recent return to the company and more.
rajah.com
Jake "The Snake" Roberts Talks About Being Impressed With Specific Match On Recent AEW Dynamite Show
Dax Harwood vs. Bryan Danielson delivered. Jake "The Snake" Roberts offered high praise for the recent showdown on AEW Dynamite during an episode of his DDP Snakepit podcast. Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts. “I think for him and...
rajah.com
Brian Myers Says Matt Cardona Is Naturally Rude, Recalls Considering Him Competition Early In Their Careers
Brian Myers joined Renee Paquette for a recent installment of her podcast, "The Sessions." During the interview on the popular pro wrestling program, the IMPACT Wrestling star spoke about considering Matt Cardona competition when they started together at a wrestling school early in their respective careers. Myers also noted that...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Believes A Botched Move Made His WWE WrestleMania 19 Match Better
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how his matchup against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 19 was pretty close to being one of the greatest matches of all time except with the issue The Beast Incarnate had of missing the Shooting Star Press, but the botched move actually made the match better because people remember it.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Explains Why Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Shouldn't & Likely Wouldn't Ever Admit To Steroid Use
If you ask Jim Cornette, steroid-use is something Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shouldn't ever admit to. And he doesn't see him ever doing so. The pro wrestling legend recently spoke about this subject after it was mentioned on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast that "The Great One" should admit to his steroid use over the years.
rajah.com
Latest Update on Sasha Banks' Free Agent Status & Upcoming Appearances in Japan
– Sasha Banks deal with the parent company of NJPW includes one date for Stardom, which is expected to be in April at a venue near Tokyo, as per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The hope is that Banks’ social media following and crossover appeal to WWE and Star Wars fans will help bring in fans and help put over the above huge show. Banks’ Instagram and Twitter followers dwarf anyone that Stardom has used and very few are Japanese fans so the idea is that her participation will drive streaming subscriptions much like Chris Jericho did for New Japan World. Banks is also looking to venture more into the world of entertainment so an NJPW agreement (or even an AEW contract) would much more easily allow her to do that than the traditional restrictive nature of WWE contracts, however, the latter company has been much more accommodating to such requests in recent years and even especially with Vince McMahon out of the picture.
rajah.com
Rocky Romero Talks The “Stressful Situation” Surrounding The Good Brothers And The WWE
Top NJPW Star Rocky Romero recently appeared on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette to discuss a number of topics such as the “stressful situation” surrounding The Good Brothers and their returns to the WWE while they were still working with New Japan Pro Wrestling and how "Machinegun" Karl Anderson was still set to defend his NEVER Openweight Title against Hikuleo, but the match had to be moved due to The Good Brothers already being booked for WWE's Crown Jewel.
rajah.com
Mandy Rose's Agent Says She Has Earned $500,000 Since Being Fired By WWE
-- Speaking to TMZ, the agent for Mandy Rose revealed how much the former WWE wrestler has raked in on the platform FanTime since the company decided to release her last week. Malki Kawa claimed that Rose has earned $500,000 just in the week since her release and he predicts that she will become a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas, which of course is only 5 days away.
rajah.com
Jake Roberts Reveals He Has Been Approached By AEW To Do Something With Kids And Hospitals
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a number of topics such as how he has been approached by the company to do something, where they will visit hospitals and help the kids.
rajah.com
Maven Reveals He Would Be Open To Working The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match
Former WWE Star and WWE Tough Enough season one winner Maven took part in a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he would be open in working the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event if he was asked by the WWE.
rajah.com
Dolph Ziggler Talks About Wearing Outlandish Outfits In WWE, One He Was Told To Never Wear Again
Dolph Ziggler recently appeared as a guest on The Archive of B-Sox program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the WWE Superstar spoke about wearing some outlandish outfits in WWE, as well as one time he was told not to wear a certain outfit ever again.
rajah.com
Former WWE Superstar On Steroids: "I Did Them"
A former WWE Superstar and Tough Enough winner has admitted to taking steroids in the past, and he's "not sorry for it." “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?“
rajah.com
Former WWE Star Reveals WWE Hall Of Famer Stone Cold Refused To Work With Him
Former WWE and WCW Star Marc Mero spoke with Steve Fall from Ten Count on a variety of topics such as how he has supposed to be in a program with WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin, but Stone Cold refused to work with him after he was bodyslammed by Sable.
rajah.com
Dolph Ziggler Talks About Wanting To Be Helpful Veteran But Also Steal The Show At Moments Notice
Dolph Ziggler is all about being a helpful veteran to other talents in WWE. But he's also all about stealing the show on a moments' notice. The WWE Superstar recently spoke about this during an appearance on the Andy's Hall Access program for an in-depth interview. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
Road Dogg Talks Being High During Matchup Against WWE Legends The Rock And Stone Cold
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he wrongly thought about being in the matchup with WWE legends The Rock and Stone Cold as well as how he was high at the time, so he believed he was equal to them.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Reveals Why GUNTHER Should Defeat Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania 39
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how GUNTHER facing Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39 would be a great matchup and how it would help the current WWE Intercontinental Champion immensely if Lesnar was into it and if The Beast Incarnate puts GUNTHER over.
rajah.com
Former WWE Wrestler Loses Professional MMA Debut Via TKO
-- Jack Claffey, who wrestled as Jack Gallagher during his time in WWE from 2016-2020 made his MMA debut over the weekend and took a first-round TKO loss to Marlon Jones at Full Contact Contender 32. Gallagher, who was released in by WWE following accusations of sexual assault and hasn't wrestled since, though he has competed in two amateur before his time in WWE as well as a bare-knuckled boxing match earlier this year, all of which were wins.
rajah.com
Dakota Kai Reveals Opponents She Wants To Face Next, Gives Big Praise To Rhea Ripley
Dakota Kai recently appeared as a guest on WWE Deutschland for an interview where she made some interesting comments. During the appearance, the Damage CTRL member and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions offered high praise for Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day faction. Additionally, Kai revealed some opponents...
rajah.com
Various News: AEW Star Wins DPW Women's Championship, Funniest WWE Moments of 2022 (Video)
-- An All Elite Wrestling talent is the new Deadlock Pro Wrestling Women’s Champion. Over the weekend, Emi Sakura defeated Raychell Rose at Deadlock Pro Wrestling’s 1st Anniversary event, and scored her first DPW Women's Championship reign in the process. Sakura's first defense has yet to be announced.
Comments / 0