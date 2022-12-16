ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Alexa Bliss Talks At Length About Working With Bray Wyatt In WWE (Video)

Alexa Bliss recently appeared as a guest on BT Sport's What Went Down program for an in-depth discussion about her career in WWE. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke at length about the process of working with Bray Wyatt in WWE, his recent return to the company and more.
Kurt Angle Believes A Botched Move Made His WWE WrestleMania 19 Match Better

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how his matchup against Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 19 was pretty close to being one of the greatest matches of all time except with the issue The Beast Incarnate had of missing the Shooting Star Press, but the botched move actually made the match better because people remember it.
Latest Update on Sasha Banks' Free Agent Status & Upcoming Appearances in Japan

– Sasha Banks deal with the parent company of NJPW includes one date for Stardom, which is expected to be in April at a venue near Tokyo, as per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The hope is that Banks’ social media following and crossover appeal to WWE and Star Wars fans will help bring in fans and help put over the above huge show. Banks’ Instagram and Twitter followers dwarf anyone that Stardom has used and very few are Japanese fans so the idea is that her participation will drive streaming subscriptions much like Chris Jericho did for New Japan World. Banks is also looking to venture more into the world of entertainment so an NJPW agreement (or even an AEW contract) would much more easily allow her to do that than the traditional restrictive nature of WWE contracts, however, the latter company has been much more accommodating to such requests in recent years and even especially with Vince McMahon out of the picture.
Rocky Romero Talks The “Stressful Situation” Surrounding The Good Brothers And The WWE

Top NJPW Star Rocky Romero recently appeared on The Sessions podcast with Renee Paquette to discuss a number of topics such as the “stressful situation” surrounding The Good Brothers and their returns to the WWE while they were still working with New Japan Pro Wrestling and how "Machinegun" Karl Anderson was still set to defend his NEVER Openweight Title against Hikuleo, but the match had to be moved due to The Good Brothers already being booked for WWE's Crown Jewel.
Mandy Rose's Agent Says She Has Earned $500,000 Since Being Fired By WWE

-- Speaking to TMZ, the agent for Mandy Rose revealed how much the former WWE wrestler has raked in on the platform FanTime since the company decided to release her last week. Malki Kawa claimed that Rose has earned $500,000 just in the week since her release and he predicts that she will become a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas, which of course is only 5 days away.
Maven Reveals He Would Be Open To Working The 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Former WWE Star and WWE Tough Enough season one winner Maven took part in a virtual signing for K & S WrestleFest, where he talked about a number of topics such as how he would be open in working the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event if he was asked by the WWE.
Former WWE Superstar On Steroids: "I Did Them"

A former WWE Superstar and Tough Enough winner has admitted to taking steroids in the past, and he's "not sorry for it." “I loved everything about it. the good, the bad, the ups, the downs. I’m not going to lie, the money. I’m the one wrestler, I’m going to be perfectly honest, whether you like or dislike my answer. I hate it when guys talk about, ‘Did you take steroids?’ and they beat around it. I did them. I did. I’m not sorry for it. I wish I would have taken more. I would have done everything the same. At this point in my life, at 46, there is no one I’m trying to get the approval of. Why lie?“
Road Dogg Talks Being High During Matchup Against WWE Legends The Rock And Stone Cold

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he wrongly thought about being in the matchup with WWE legends The Rock and Stone Cold as well as how he was high at the time, so he believed he was equal to them.
Jim Cornette Reveals Why GUNTHER Should Defeat Brock Lesnar At WWE WrestleMania 39

Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how GUNTHER facing Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39 would be a great matchup and how it would help the current WWE Intercontinental Champion immensely if Lesnar was into it and if The Beast Incarnate puts GUNTHER over.
Former WWE Wrestler Loses Professional MMA Debut Via TKO

-- Jack Claffey, who wrestled as Jack Gallagher during his time in WWE from 2016-2020 made his MMA debut over the weekend and took a first-round TKO loss to Marlon Jones at Full Contact Contender 32. Gallagher, who was released in by WWE following accusations of sexual assault and hasn't wrestled since, though he has competed in two amateur before his time in WWE as well as a bare-knuckled boxing match earlier this year, all of which were wins.
Dakota Kai Reveals Opponents She Wants To Face Next, Gives Big Praise To Rhea Ripley

Dakota Kai recently appeared as a guest on WWE Deutschland for an interview where she made some interesting comments. During the appearance, the Damage CTRL member and one-half of the WWE Women's Tag-Team Champions offered high praise for Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day faction. Additionally, Kai revealed some opponents...

