– Sasha Banks deal with the parent company of NJPW includes one date for Stardom, which is expected to be in April at a venue near Tokyo, as per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The hope is that Banks’ social media following and crossover appeal to WWE and Star Wars fans will help bring in fans and help put over the above huge show. Banks’ Instagram and Twitter followers dwarf anyone that Stardom has used and very few are Japanese fans so the idea is that her participation will drive streaming subscriptions much like Chris Jericho did for New Japan World. Banks is also looking to venture more into the world of entertainment so an NJPW agreement (or even an AEW contract) would much more easily allow her to do that than the traditional restrictive nature of WWE contracts, however, the latter company has been much more accommodating to such requests in recent years and even especially with Vince McMahon out of the picture.

1 DAY AGO