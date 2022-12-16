Read full article on original website
bigfoot99.com
Dangerously cold temperatures en route to Wyoming
Bitterly cold temperatures and a massive winter snowstorm beginning tomorrow threatens to upset travel plans for millions of Americans from the Plains to the Eastern Seaboard. Wyoming could see some snow but the biggest impact will be Arctic Air settling in tomorrow night. Temperatures on Thursday will struggle to reach zero. Overnight temperatures will be in the -20 range with life-threatening windchill temperatures reaching 40 to 50 below zero.
oilcity.news
Wind closures on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts exceeding 50 mph Tuesday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — Sections of both Interstate 25 and I-80 are closed to light, high-profile traffic due to strong winds on Tuesday morning. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles as of 8:35 a.m. due to gusting winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Chugwater area is seeing gusts reach near 60 mph, WYDOT sensors show.
cowboystatedaily.com
Brrrrrrr! Here’s Comes The Arctic Blast, Get Ready For -40, -50, Even -70 Degree Wind Chills
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Right on time. It’s the first day of winter and Wyoming is going to feel it. Big time. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day on Wednesday morning said the arctic blast, which will bring sub-zero temperatures to nearly all of Wyoming with life-threatening wind chills, is slightly ahead of schedule and has already entered parts of northern Wyoming.
buffalobulletin.com
Dangerously cold wind chills forecast for entire state
Weather forecasters and emergency management agencies statewide are urging residents to be ready for an impending cold front with strong winds that will create dangerously cold wind chill values. "We can not emphasize enough — the cold air and wind chill forecast tomorrow (Wednesday) night through Thursday features some of...
oilcity.news
‘Life-threatening’ windchills as low as minus 65 degrees coming to Wyoming; mountains to see up to foot of snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see some extremely cold windchills this week as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. “Extremely dangerous and life-threatening windchills” are expected in southeast Wyoming from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Windchills as low as minus 65 degrees are possible, with the most dangerous windchills expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
wyo4news.com
“Frightful” weather headed for Sweetwater County on Wednesday and Thursday
Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Weather forecasts for the area take a turn for the grim beginning this Wednesday, with snow expected accompanied by wind and low-freezing temperatures. The thermometer could read as low as -18 on Wednesday night, but with the wind chill factor, it could be closer to -40. Thursday night could see lows down to -18. This forecast is as of Tuesday, December 20.
oilcity.news
With gusts topping 60 mph, wind closures in effect Monday on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Wind gusts are exceeding 60 mph on sections of Interstates 25 and 80 on Monday morning, Wyoming Department of Transportation sensors indicate. Gusts of 62 mph were being recorded along I-25 near Chugwater at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. On I-80, 61 mph gusts were recorded near Arlington and Laramie.
Cheyenne, Laramie Facing Wind Chill Warnings Starting Wednesday Night
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated information on a blast of extremely cold temperatures and severe wind chills that are expected to hit southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting Wednesday night. Cheyenne, Laramie and most of southeast Wyoming are now facing Wind Chill Warnings, as...
wyo4news.com
WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 20, 2022
WYOMING — High winds, blowing snow, snow, and bitter cold temperatures affecting travel through late Thursday morning. Light snow/blowing snow I-90 a.m. Wednesday. Brief moderate overrunning snow central/south p.m. Wednesday evening, including reduced visibility/snow squalls. BITTER COLD, EXTREME WIND CHILLS Wednesday night into Thursday!. Drive safe and stay alert!
cowboystatedaily.com
Here Are Expected Low Temperatures Across Wyoming As Massive Arctic Blast Nears
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The good news is the temperatures are not going to hit -460 degrees like a faulty bank sign in Montana showed a few years ago. But still, it’s not a good time to go camping in Wyoming. Wyoming is about...
DANGEROUS COLD! Worst Wyoming Blast Since 1989
Don Day of Day Weather is actually calling Wednesday into Thursday's weather DANGERIOUS!. Day time highs will be in deep negatives. Those wind chills are really going to suck. This is the worst sessional arctic blast our region has seen since 1989. Actually temperatures in the 30's for those days...
mybighornbasin.com
Brrrrr! Winter in the Bighorn Basin to Start with Negative High Temps and Significant Snow
Wyomingites must brace themselves for temperatures as low as 50 below zero this week, while the Bighorn Basin can expect a full day of snow before the worst of the cold weather hits. Winter 2022-2023 is determined to make a big impression during its first week. Unfortunately, all of Wyoming...
What parts of Colorado are on a wind chill warning?
A major temperature drop is on the way Wednesday night as an arctic cold front arrives in Colorado.
Double-Digit Sub Zero Temperatures Expected To Blast SE Wyoming
While the main weather concern for the next couple of days in southeast Wyoming will be strong winds, bitterly cold temperatures in the -16 degree range and even colder wind chills are expected in southeast Wyoming towards mid-week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. ....
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: How Does Minus 63 Sound? That Was 44 Years Ago In Jackson Hole
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Hardy souls in the Cowboy State are trying to stay warm this week as a Polar Express comes barreling through the state. Meteorologist Don Day says it will be the coldest in 33 years. It has not been this cold since 1989, he says.
cowboystatedaily.com
Don’t Want To Be A Wyoming Roadside Popsicle? Goose Down And Butter Might Save You
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As Wyoming braces to plunge into a deep freeze just as holiday travel hits its peak, some outdoorsmen offer advice on how to avoid becoming a roadside popsicle if things go awry. Outdoor safety expert Josh McNary has some blunt advice...
US 191/189 Hoback Canyon closed Wedneday
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of US 191/189 for Wednesday Dec. 21, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. for avalanche mitigation. The post US 191/189 Hoback Canyon closed Wedneday appeared first on Local News 8.
cowboystatedaily.com
Propane Shortages Threaten As Wyoming Drivers Look Farther For Fuel
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Propane shortages in Wyoming are causing distributors to have to drive much farther to get propane supplies, which threatens residents with possible shortages of the heating fuel — as well as higher heating costs. With an Arctic blast rolling in...
Wind chill warning issued for East Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for parts of East Idaho as the forecast for the week before Christmas shapes up to be cold and snowy. The wind chill warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday with the coldest areas expected to be Atomic City, the Arco Desert, Idaho National Laboratory, Mud Lake and Craters of the Moon. Conditions in those areas are forecast to feel like minus 20 degrees or colder on Monday morning because of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming, Other Colorado River States Scrambling To Avoid Lake Powell Turning Into “Dead Pool”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The vested parties along the Colorado River drainage, including Wyoming, are starting to grasp just how dire the water shortage is, an expert in the legal compact governing the river’s management said. However, any major policy changes are probably still...
