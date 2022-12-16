ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

bigfoot99.com

Dangerously cold temperatures en route to Wyoming

Bitterly cold temperatures and a massive winter snowstorm beginning tomorrow threatens to upset travel plans for millions of Americans from the Plains to the Eastern Seaboard. Wyoming could see some snow but the biggest impact will be Arctic Air settling in tomorrow night. Temperatures on Thursday will struggle to reach zero. Overnight temperatures will be in the -20 range with life-threatening windchill temperatures reaching 40 to 50 below zero.
oilcity.news

Wind closures on I-25, I-80 in Wyoming; gusts exceeding 50 mph Tuesday morning

CASPER, Wyo. — Sections of both Interstate 25 and I-80 are closed to light, high-profile traffic due to strong winds on Tuesday morning. I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles as of 8:35 a.m. due to gusting winds, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Chugwater area is seeing gusts reach near 60 mph, WYDOT sensors show.
cowboystatedaily.com

Brrrrrrr! Here’s Comes The Arctic Blast, Get Ready For -40, -50, Even -70 Degree Wind Chills

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Right on time. It’s the first day of winter and Wyoming is going to feel it. Big time. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day on Wednesday morning said the arctic blast, which will bring sub-zero temperatures to nearly all of Wyoming with life-threatening wind chills, is slightly ahead of schedule and has already entered parts of northern Wyoming.
buffalobulletin.com

Dangerously cold wind chills forecast for entire state

Weather forecasters and emergency management agencies statewide are urging residents to be ready for an impending cold front with strong winds that will create dangerously cold wind chill values. "We can not emphasize enough — the cold air and wind chill forecast tomorrow (Wednesday) night through Thursday features some of...
oilcity.news

‘Life-threatening’ windchills as low as minus 65 degrees coming to Wyoming; mountains to see up to foot of snow

CASPER, Wyo. — Areas of Wyoming could see some extremely cold windchills this week as an Arctic cold front moves into the region. “Extremely dangerous and life-threatening windchills” are expected in southeast Wyoming from 5 p.m. Wednesday until 11 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Windchills as low as minus 65 degrees are possible, with the most dangerous windchills expected Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
wyo4news.com

“Frightful” weather headed for Sweetwater County on Wednesday and Thursday

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – Weather forecasts for the area take a turn for the grim beginning this Wednesday, with snow expected accompanied by wind and low-freezing temperatures. The thermometer could read as low as -18 on Wednesday night, but with the wind chill factor, it could be closer to -40. Thursday night could see lows down to -18. This forecast is as of Tuesday, December 20.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

WYDOT Road Weather Impact: December 20, 2022

WYOMING — High winds, blowing snow, snow, and bitter cold temperatures affecting travel through late Thursday morning. Light snow/blowing snow I-90 a.m. Wednesday. Brief moderate overrunning snow central/south p.m. Wednesday evening, including reduced visibility/snow squalls. BITTER COLD, EXTREME WIND CHILLS Wednesday night into Thursday!. Drive safe and stay alert!
K2 Radio

DANGEROUS COLD! Worst Wyoming Blast Since 1989

Don Day of Day Weather is actually calling Wednesday into Thursday's weather DANGERIOUS!. Day time highs will be in deep negatives. Those wind chills are really going to suck. This is the worst sessional arctic blast our region has seen since 1989. Actually temperatures in the 30's for those days...
cowboystatedaily.com

Propane Shortages Threaten As Wyoming Drivers Look Farther For Fuel

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Propane shortages in Wyoming are causing distributors to have to drive much farther to get propane supplies, which threatens residents with possible shortages of the heating fuel — as well as higher heating costs. With an Arctic blast rolling in...
Idaho State Journal

Wind chill warning issued for East Idaho

The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill warning for parts of East Idaho as the forecast for the week before Christmas shapes up to be cold and snowy. The wind chill warning is in effect from 2 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday with the coldest areas expected to be Atomic City, the Arco Desert, Idaho National Laboratory, Mud Lake and Craters of the Moon. Conditions in those areas are forecast to feel like minus 20 degrees or colder on Monday morning because of...
ATOMIC CITY, ID
