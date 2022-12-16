***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Right on time. It’s the first day of winter and Wyoming is going to feel it. Big time. Cowboy State Daily meteorologist Don Day on Wednesday morning said the arctic blast, which will bring sub-zero temperatures to nearly all of Wyoming with life-threatening wind chills, is slightly ahead of schedule and has already entered parts of northern Wyoming.

WYOMING STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO