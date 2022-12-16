HARDINSBURG (12/19/22) – If driving through Hardinsburg Monday night and saw a large number of police lights and vehicles in front of the Wal-Mart, no need for panic. About two dozen children and their families were being assisted by the “Cops For Kids” program. Funds raised from the “Music At The Island” event this past summer at Rough River Lake help fund the effort, which pairs children in need with law enforcement to shop for needed items and even a toy. About 50 kids will benefit from the support, which came through applications at Family Resource Centers in the Breckinridge County and Cloverport Schools.

