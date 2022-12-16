Read full article on original website
Related
wxbc1043.com
McKinley “Kenny” Trent
McKinley “Kenny” Trent, 91 of Hardinsburg, died Sunday (12.18)at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab. She is survived by 4 STEP daughters: Charlene Cherry of Lawrenceburg, Marilyn Henning of Hardinsburg, Tammy Butler of Irvington and Tiffany Hardesty of Brandenburg;9 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; a sister: Donna Thatcher of Indianapolis. Funeral services will be held at St. Romuald Catholic Church on Thursday (12/22) at 11 AM with burial in the church cemetery under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday from 9 – 11 AM. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the Breckinridge Memorial Hospital Foundation.
wxbc1043.com
Two Sentenced In Pyramid Scheme
OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man and a North Carolina man have been sentenced for defrauding investors of millions in a pyramid scheme. According to federal prosecutors, Richard Maike, of Owensboro was sentenced last week to 10 years. Doyce Barnes, of Goldsboro, North Carolina, was sentenced to four years. The men sold “packages” that promised a share of profits in an online casino, a software program and a music application. The scheme generated over $30 million in revenue, much of which went to promoters at the top of the pyramid. A restitution hearing for the two is scheduled for Feb. 2 at the U.S. District Court in Owensboro.
wxbc1043.com
Norman Wayne Ritchie
Norman Wayne Ritchie, age 75, of Brandenburg, KY, died on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, KY. He is survived by his daughter, Missy Ritchie; two sons, Steven and Patrick Ernspiker; a granddaughter, Alexis; and his great granddaughter, Adelynne. In honoring Norman’s wishes, the family has chosen cremation. Hager Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
wxbc1043.com
Breckinridge Fiscal Court
12/19/2022—Magistrates approved the County Clerk’s 2023 budget at the regular meeting of Breckinridge Fiscal Court Monday morning. Total receipts are $5,356,380, with total expenditures of $5,334,300. The Court also approved $270,000 as the maximum for salaries for Clerk deputies and assistants. County Clerk Jared Butler said this was a $1.00 per hour raise.
wxbc1043.com
Local Kids, Families Shop As Part Of “Cops For Kids” Effort
HARDINSBURG (12/19/22) – If driving through Hardinsburg Monday night and saw a large number of police lights and vehicles in front of the Wal-Mart, no need for panic. About two dozen children and their families were being assisted by the “Cops For Kids” program. Funds raised from the “Music At The Island” event this past summer at Rough River Lake help fund the effort, which pairs children in need with law enforcement to shop for needed items and even a toy. About 50 kids will benefit from the support, which came through applications at Family Resource Centers in the Breckinridge County and Cloverport Schools.
wxbc1043.com
Cloverport City Council
12/19/2022—The Cloverport City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance amending the city employee wage scale at their regular meeting Monday evening. The Council approved a motion to allow city employees to roll over vacation time into next year. The Volunteer Fire Department is currently inactive due to...
Comments / 0