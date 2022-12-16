ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston's Blake Griffin has no interest in an NBA job after he retires

By Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvIWN_0jkriXuW00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

For many NBA players, when their playing career comes to an end, a new one begins as an NBA coach or sometimes a transition to the media that used to cover them. But for veteran Boston Celtics big man Blake Griffin, when the end comes to his career in the league, the onetime Oklahoma star wants no part of such paths.

Speaking to the host of the eponymous “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” show, the six-time All-Star made it known he has no plans to linger around the league once his playing days have ended. For Griffin, family and career pursuits away from the league are his focus.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what the Celtics center had to say about what he plans to do in his NBA retirement.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BasketballNetwork.net

"Nowhere in the history of the game have I seen such disrespect for a general manager"-Isiah Thomas defends former Chicago Bulls president Jerry Krause

In 2020, Netflix released a docuseries titled "The Last Dance" centered around the Chicago Bulls' final championship run. While the documentary jumps from topic to topic, one recurring theme is the treatment of the Bulls' former president Jerry Krause. While with the Bulls, Krause saw substantial ...
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news

After a disappointing start to the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were finally starting to build a little bit of momentum in recent weeks, especially on offense. But unfortunately for Los Angeles, the team is getting hit with a massive setback with an injury to star Anthony Davis. As NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Read more... The post NBA world reacts to horrible Lakers news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
RadarOnline

Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
The Comeback

Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed

Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ohio State offers 5-star 2025 Michigan quarterback

The drama for Ohio State Football quarterback recruiting seems like it is on full tilt the last few days. Let’s quickly recap what has happened. On Dec. 14, 2023 South Dakota signal-caller Lincoln Kienholz flipped his pledge from washington to the Buckeyes. On Dec. 17, an Arizona five-star and the top overall prospect in the 2024 class, Dylan Raiola, decommitted from the program.
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Video: Donovan Mitchell Hilariously Rests His Head On An Angry JR Smith's Shoulder After Being Called For A Foul

Donovan Mitchell had a shoulder to lean on when he was called for an offensive foul against the Dallas Mavericks, but it wasn't on any of his current teammates. The Cleveland Cavaliers star was called for a foul after he raced to the basket with Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. attempting to stop him. Mitchell pulled up for a swish, and in that process elbowed Hardaway who stumbled away.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy