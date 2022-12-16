Why the Boston Celtics were smart to sign Al Horford to a 2-year, $20 million extension

Justin Ford/Getty Images

Boston Celtics veteran big man Al Horford elected to re-sign with the Celtics for a two-year, $20 million extension. By most accounts, the team received a hometown discount given how well the Dominican forward has been playing.

Horford’s game has aged especially well, with the onetime Florida standout finding ways to affect games at a high level and moving on the floor like a player much younger than his 36 years. Underscoring why Boston’s extension is so widely seen as a coup for the club, the two-time NCAA champ has been a key part of the team’s success this season.

On a recent episode of the Athletic “Game Theory” podcast, host Sam Vecenie and guest Adam Spinella broke down why they think the Horford extension was such a good deal.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what the pair had to say.

