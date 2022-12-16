ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Why the Boston Celtics were smart to sign Al Horford to a 2-year, $20 million extension

By Celtics Wire
 5 days ago
Justin Ford/Getty Images

Boston Celtics veteran big man Al Horford elected to re-sign with the Celtics for a two-year, $20 million extension. By most accounts, the team received a hometown discount given how well the Dominican forward has been playing.

Horford’s game has aged especially well, with the onetime Florida standout finding ways to affect games at a high level and moving on the floor like a player much younger than his 36 years. Underscoring why Boston’s extension is so widely seen as a coup for the club, the two-time NCAA champ has been a key part of the team’s success this season.

On a recent episode of the Athletic “Game Theory” podcast, host Sam Vecenie and guest Adam Spinella broke down why they think the Horford extension was such a good deal.

Take a look at the clip embedded above to hear what the pair had to say.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Charles Barkley had so much fake snow dumped on him that it ruined his coffee and NBA fans ate it up

Former NBA star-turned-commentator Charles Barkley got a fresh dump of Christmas cheer during Tuesday night’s festive Inside the NBA. During the show’s tip-off segment, a chilling prank befell Barkley when a bunch of fake snow landed on top of him while he was sitting at his spot on the desk. There was so much fallen fake snow that Barkley’s coffee went from an evening pick-me-up to an unexpected holiday decoration.
