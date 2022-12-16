When a bank turns you down for a loan, hard money lenders have become an alternative funding method. The advantage of hard money loans is that they give you a ready source of money. On the other hand, lenders have a reputation for raising interest rates as high as New York City’s tallest buildings and beyond. Lenders who aren’t careful could send you into an endless debt spiral and take your property after you fall. As a result, “hard money lenders” is one of the most searched-for phrases on Google. How can I locate a reputable hard money lender for businesses?

