Related
Detroit News
Lorenzen looking for 'growth mindset' in helping Tigers' pitching rotation
By the end of the season, the Detroit Tigers' pitching rotation looked a lot different than the group that started the season. Injuries decimated the pitching staff, and while they were relying on several of their young prospects at the beginning, they were just trying to get through the end of the year intact.
Detroit News
Monday's NFL: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts suffers sprained right shoulder
Philadelphia — Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder and his status is uncertain for Philadelphia's game at Dallas, a person with knowledge of the matter told The Associated Press on Monday. Hurts was injured Sunday during a win over Chicago, according to the person who spoke...
Detroit News
Red Wings make three-way deal of AHL players, acquire center O'Regan
Hours before Monday night's 4-3 overtime loss in Washington, the Red Wings made a trade — two, actually. In a three-way swap of players all currently in the American Hockey League, Detroit sent forward Givani Smith to the Florida Panthers for defenseman Michael Del Zotto, who they then flipped to the Anaheim Ducks for 28-year-old center Danny O'Regan.
