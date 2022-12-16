After significant setbacks in the 2022 election and the apparent loss of the lead-off spot for the Iowa Caucuses, the chairman of the Iowa Democratic Party is stepping down. In early 2021, the Iowa Democratic Party’s State Central Committee elected Ross Wilburn to lead the party through the 2022 campaign. Wilburn announced Saturday he will not seek another term. Wilburn said he has faith the party’s next chair “will lead Iowa Democrats through the challenges ahead.”

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO