Read full article on original website
Related
Putnam deputy arrested for DUI in St. Johns County, PCSO says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported that one of its deputies was arrested for a DUI last weekend in St. Johns County. STORY: Clay County land sold by master developer of Nocatee and eTown. According to a news release, on Sunday, Dec. 18, Deputy...
Deputies looking for suspect after organized theft at St. Augustine Premium Outlets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office says it's actively investigating an organized retail theft at the St. Augustine Premium Outlets. Deputies say four subjects stole items worth over $1,000 from the Nike store and left in a vehicle driving recklessly through the parking lot. SJSO...
ocala-news.com
Florida Highway Patrol mourning loss of retired colonel
The Florida Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of a retired colonel who passed away after serving the state’s residents and visitors for over 30 years. On Tuesday afternoon, Colonel Gene Spaulding (Florida Highway Patrol Director) and Terry L. Rhodes (Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director) released the following statement regarding the death of retired FHP Colonel David H. Brierton, Jr.:
Golf Digest
Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest
You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
Sheriff: Florida drug busts net enough fentanyl to kill 800K people
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in the panhandle said they found enough fentanyl to kill 800,000 people. Investigators in Escambia County said they found the drugs during busts at five homes. Law enforcement officials said they found most of the fentanyl in just one home. According to deputies, there...
Complex
Florida Teen Allegedly Stabbed Mom, Beat Her With Frying Pan for Asking Him to Clean His Room
A Florida teenager is being charged with first-degree attempted murder after authorities claim he stabbed his mother and hit her over the head with a frying pan until the handle broke. The violent outburst from 17-year-old Tobias “Toby” Jacob Brewer reportedly happened because his mother was “constantly on his case...
WINKNEWS.com
Suspect arrested for San Carlos Park McDonald’s robbery
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a robbery at a San Carlos Park McDonald’s on Saturday night. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect arrested was a 17-year-old male who was released Sunday morning. WINK News saw several deputy...
Who are the three women currently sitting on Florida's death row?
In Florida, stipulations for applying the death penalty in criminal cases include those crimes considered particularly cruel, horrific, premeditated and/or unsympathetically carried out.
foxsports640.com
Florida boy fatally shoots himself after finding gun during sleepover
LAKELAND, FL– A 12-year-old boy has died from injuries he sustained after accidentally shooting himself while spending the night at a friend’s house. The incident occurred on Dec. 16 at…
Woman's body found floating off coast wrapped in trash bag
The U.S. Coast Guard reported the finding of a woman’s body wrapped in a trash bag off the Florida coast last month. The body was discovered 13 miles from Egmont Key at around 12:40 P.M. at the opening of the Tampa Bay.
Florida driver videotapes four silent triangle-shaped objects overhead at tree top level
A Florida witness in the Jacksonville and Orlando, Florida, area reported watching and photographing four, silent, triangle-shaped objects just above the tree top level at about 7:22 p.m. on December 3, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
sarasotamagazine.com
Richardia Grandifloria Is a Different Kind of Florida Snow
The last time it snowed in Sarasota was December 22, 1989. An arctic cold front sloped southeastwards and brushed the Gulf Coast with below freezing temperatures. A winter wonderland it was not. It was more like when you leave your freezer door ajar and soft ice crystals coat your microwave dinner boxes. Barring some freak weather event, I wouldn’t expect a white Christmas in the Sarasota area this year or any time in the foreseeable future. But in the 30 years since our last snow, we have seen the proliferation of a different kind of snow—Richardia grandiflora, also known as “Florida snow.”
Coast Guard searches for 9 people who capsized off Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard said it is searching for nine people whose boat capsized off the coast of Florida Sunday.
proclaimerscv.com
Florida Couple Arrested in Montgomery County on 10 Arrest Warrants- Including One for Burglary, As Per Authorities
According to deputies with the Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, a Florida couple was arrested after it was found during a traffic stop in Montgomery County that they were wanted on several outstanding warrants. On Sunday, a deputy pulled down a white Ford Expedition for speeding near Farm to Market...
“It’s Unimaginable”: Mother of Five Found Dead after Fire Pit Accident
A mother of five was found dead last after a fire pit accident that occurred in the backyard of her Florida home. The incident also resulted in severe injuries to her 11-year-old son. The incident left the Floridian neighborhood rattled, with the community coming together to support the deceased’s family.
Thrillist
This High-Speed Train Is Adding 2 New Stations Connecting South Florida
If you've ever been to Florida, you'll probably have noticed that it's quite difficult to get around if you don't have a car. However, it is getting easier thanks to an expanding train line serving five major cities starting this week. Brightline is an eco-friendly, inter-city, high-speed rail line that...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Florida
The Sunshine State is one of the most southern-lying states in the United States. Encompassing nearly 70,000 square miles, Florida isn’t just big, it’s also heavily populated. In fact, it’s the third most populous state in the country, with over 21 million people swelling its ranks. When you think of Florida, you probably don’t think about cold weather. But, there’s the coldest place in Florida, just like there’s the warmest place. It might not get quite as cold in this southern state as it does farther north, but, just how cold can it get?
Average cost of car insurance expected to increase in 2023, experts say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Triple-A says the average cost for a gallon of gas in Florida has dropped for five consecutive weeks, but drivers should still expect to spend more on their cars next year. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Consumer experts say the cost of car...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ sells longtime mansion, moves to Florida
Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is closing a big chapter in his life. The sprawling home Chapman purchased with his late wife, Beth Chapman, in 2009 for just $750,000 has scored a buyer, The Post has learned. Initially listed back in October for $1.69 million, a pending...
iheart.com
Here's The Biggest Home In Florida
America is home to houses so jaw-droppingly huge that it's almost unreal. Most people can only dream about one day owning one of these massive dwellings, which can take up acres of land by itself. It's not always about the size or the number of bedrooms, it's also about the wonderful amenities that come with it. Pools, balconies, home theatres, basketball courts, and other extravagant additions can really sell a home.
Comments / 0