Monroe County, FL

Florida Highway Patrol mourning loss of retired colonel

The Florida Highway Patrol is mourning the loss of a retired colonel who passed away after serving the state’s residents and visitors for over 30 years. On Tuesday afternoon, Colonel Gene Spaulding (Florida Highway Patrol Director) and Terry L. Rhodes (Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director) released the following statement regarding the death of retired FHP Colonel David H. Brierton, Jr.:
FLORIDA STATE
Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest

You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
FLORIDA STATE
Suspect arrested for San Carlos Park McDonald’s robbery

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect has been arrested after a robbery at a San Carlos Park McDonald’s on Saturday night. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect arrested was a 17-year-old male who was released Sunday morning. WINK News saw several deputy...
SAN CARLOS PARK, FL
Richardia Grandifloria Is a Different Kind of Florida Snow

The last time it snowed in Sarasota was December 22, 1989. An arctic cold front sloped southeastwards and brushed the Gulf Coast with below freezing temperatures. A winter wonderland it was not. It was more like when you leave your freezer door ajar and soft ice crystals coat your microwave dinner boxes. Barring some freak weather event, I wouldn’t expect a white Christmas in the Sarasota area this year or any time in the foreseeable future. But in the 30 years since our last snow, we have seen the proliferation of a different kind of snow—Richardia grandiflora, also known as “Florida snow.”
SARASOTA, FL
Discover the Coldest Place in Florida

The Sunshine State is one of the most southern-lying states in the United States. Encompassing nearly 70,000 square miles, Florida isn’t just big, it’s also heavily populated. In fact, it’s the third most populous state in the country, with over 21 million people swelling its ranks. When you think of Florida, you probably don’t think about cold weather. But, there’s the coldest place in Florida, just like there’s the warmest place. It might not get quite as cold in this southern state as it does farther north, but, just how cold can it get?
FLORIDA STATE
‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ sells longtime mansion, moves to Florida

Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is closing a big chapter in his life. The sprawling home Chapman purchased with his late wife, Beth Chapman, in 2009 for just $750,000 has scored a buyer, The Post has learned. Initially listed back in October for $1.69 million, a pending...
FLORIDA STATE
Here's The Biggest Home In Florida

America is home to houses so jaw-droppingly huge that it's almost unreal. Most people can only dream about one day owning one of these massive dwellings, which can take up acres of land by itself. It's not always about the size or the number of bedrooms, it's also about the wonderful amenities that come with it. Pools, balconies, home theatres, basketball courts, and other extravagant additions can really sell a home.
FLORIDA STATE

